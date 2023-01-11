ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Larry Brown Sports

Bills could lose notable coach to division rival?

One of the Buffalo Bills’ coaches could soon be seeing them twice a year from the opposing sideline. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported this week that the New York Jets are doing their homework on Bills QB coach Joe Brady. The 33-year-old appears to be an option for the Jets, the Bills’ AFC East division... The post Bills could lose notable coach to division rival? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy