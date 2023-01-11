Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Bills could lose notable coach to division rival?
One of the Buffalo Bills’ coaches could soon be seeing them twice a year from the opposing sideline. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported this week that the New York Jets are doing their homework on Bills QB coach Joe Brady. The 33-year-old appears to be an option for the Jets, the Bills’ AFC East division... The post Bills could lose notable coach to division rival? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
General Manager Candidate: Quentin Harris
He has spent virtually all of the last two decades with the Arizona Cardinals either as a player or a member of the personnel department.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Report: Kliff Kingsbury not interested in OC openings
It doesn’t appear that Kliff Kingsbury, fired as coach of the Arizona Cardinals earlier this week, is currently interested in
Cardinals might have to part with package of draft picks or players if they hire Sean Payton
If the Arizona Cardinals want to hire Sean Payton as their next head coach, it will cost them in the form of compensation to New Orleans Saints.
