ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

Million dollar Mega Millions ticket sold in West Virginia

By Seth McVey
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RvaU4_0kBBC8UC00

CHARLESTON, WV ( WVNS ) — A Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was purchased at a local gas station in South Charleston on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

$1.35B Mega Millions jackpot is game’s 2nd highest

The ticket matched all five numbers but not the Mega Ball, and the Megaplier was not purchased. Tuesday’s numbers were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, and the Mega Ball was 9. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to 1.35 billion after no jackpot winner on Tuesday. Tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which increases non-jackpot prizes. Tickets for the next draw must be purchased by 9:59 pm on Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.35 billion

BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1.35 billion dollars. Although West Virginia did have a million dollar ticket sold, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday continues to grow, reaching $1.35 billion with an estimated cash value of $707.9 million. “We are ecstatic about having another million dollar winner right here in […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Multiple $10K winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Virginia Tuesday. Here’s where they were bought

RICHMOND, Va. - Check your tickets! Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing yielded no big jackpot winner, but several lucky people in Virginia will be taking home $10,000. The Virginia Lottery announced on Wednesday that three $10,000 winning tickets were sold throughout the state. That means the tickets matched four of the first five numbers and the Mega Ball.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Three Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in Virginia win $10,000

Three lottery tickets purchased in Virginia won $10,000 in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery. Since no ticket matched all six numbers, the jackpot will increase to an estimated $1.35 billion for Friday’s drawing. You can find Tuesday’s winning numbers here. The three tickets...
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX Carolina

“I’m still pinching myself,” Upstate woman wins big after checking old lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery Officials announced that an Upstate woman recently won $200,000 through a Powerball drawing. The woman said she was buying another Powerball ticket at a Speedway on Poinsett Highway in Greenville when she asked the clerk to check one of her old ones. The clerk told her she would have to go to Columbia to get her winnings, but she didn’t realize until later how large the prize was.
GREENVILLE, SC
mocoshow.com

$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Harris Teeter in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed

The $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg has been claimed by a woman from Virginia. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: “Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets. They wound up at Harris Teeter #384 located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg, where they joined others buying tickets.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WDTV

West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show set to return

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show is coming back later this month for its 35th year. The three-day event returns to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from Jan. 20 to the 22. New for this year’s show, a show stage sponsored by Cabela’s and...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

What is West Virginia’s favorite fast-food restaurant?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Ronald McDonald is loving this study. The Mountain State’s favorite fast-food restaurant is McDonald’s, according to a study by BetSperts. The study says that Starbucks and Chick-fil-A are West Virginia’s second and third favorite fast-food restaurants. McDonald’s is also the favorite in 21 other states. Which includes the Tri-State area. Starbucks […]
GEORGIA STATE
WDTV

West Virginia Mountaineer Heritage Season now underway

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A unique seasons that gives hunters an opportunity to target big game is now underway. West Virginia’s four-day Mountaineer Heritage Season for deer, bear and turkey opened on Thursday and runs through Sunday, Jan. 15. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources said the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK

Downed tree, power lines close Kanawha County, West Virginia, road

UPDATE: (5:45 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023) – Hillcrest Drive in Charleston has reopened after downed trees and power lines closed the roadway this afternoon. Kanawha County 911 officials say Cane Fork Road in Loudendale remains closed between Ferrell Hollow and Loudendale Lane due to trees and power lines that fell this morning. Dispatchers say the roadway will remain closed for another three to four hours.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy