UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas
Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama
The Georgia Bulldogs just won their second consecutive national championship, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the College Football Playoff era and the first team overall to do it since the Alabama Crimson Tide did it back in 2011 and 2012. The Bulldogs are the clear kings of college football right now, Read more... The post Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michigan Player, Former Five-Star Recruit To Transfer For Fourth Time
The most well-traveled player in college football is on the move again. Michigan edge rusher Eyabi Anoma, who transferred to the Wolverines prior to the 2022 season from Tennessee-Martin, has entered the transfer portal again on Thursday, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports. Anoma will be ...
Breaking: College Football Legend Died On Wednesday
The legendary Charles White, a Heisman-winning running back at USC, died on Wednesday. He was just 64 years old. White passed away following a battle with cancer, the school announced this evening. "College Football Hall of Famer, Charles White, USC's 1979 Heisman Trophy-winning ...
PETA demands Georgia retire Uga mascot; school responds
The focus of the college football and broader world is on Georgia after it won a second-straight national championship and now some of that attention is coming from an unlikely source: PETA. The animal rights organization is going public with its request that Georgia stop using a live Bulldog as ...
College Football World Can’t Believe Lane Kiffin’s Latest Scholarship Offer
Lane Kiffin has begun paving his recruiting trail early this year. And when we say early, we mean it literally. Reports coming out of Oxford on Wednesday indicated that Kiffin extended a scholarship offer to Class of 2027 quarterback Trent Seaborn. Seaborn, 14, is currently an eighth ...
Popculture
University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence
Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
Jaylen Heyward, nation's No. 3 safety, commits to Georgia Bulldogs over Alabama, others
It has been a banner week for the Georgia Bulldogs. Fresh off a stunning blowout victory that secured back-to-back national championships - a game that was attended by quarterback Dylan Raiola, the nation's No. 1 prospect in 2024 - Kirby Smart's program added a key commitment On Friday, ...
NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes
It’s clear to anyone who watches college football that the transfer portal has become an absolutely massive part of the game in recent years as more players are choosing to change schools than ever before in the sport’s history. And the NCAA has just made some rule changes to help cut down on the number Read more... The post NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Georgia football: Jacob Hood enters transfer portal
A fifth player from Georgia has entered the transfer portal, this time coming from the offensive line as freshman Jacob Hood departs after one season in Athens. The 6-foot-8, 350-pound lineman did not see any snaps during Georgia's 2022 National Championship season. He enrolled early at Georgia but had ankle surgery prior to the start of spring.
Report: Georgia Losing Former Five-Star Recruit To Transfer Portal
Times are good right now for the Georgia Bulldogs, who steamrolled TCU 65-7 on Monday night to win their second consecutive national championship. Of course, now that the 2022 season is over, the team's focus has already shifted to 2023 and trying to pull off a three-peat. The Bulldogs appear to ...
5 Teams Not Utilizing the Portal Enough
Mike Farrell ranks the five teams who are lagging behind the field in utilizing the transfer portal
UPDATES: Georgia Undergoing Major Roster Overhaul
The University of Georgia is fresh off their second consecutive national title, becoming the first program in CFP history to repeat as champions. Now, as they prepare for their celebration parade, there are ample impending roster movements. NFL Draft declarations are being made, the NCAA ...
BREAKING: Key Piece Of Michigan Defense Enters Transfer Portal
After a productive season as a graduate student at the University of Michigan, the talented edge-rusher has entered the transfer portal.
Clemson upends No. 24 Duke behind PJ Hall’s 26 points
PJ Hall scored 26 points as Clemson won its seventh straight game, notching a 72-64 mild upset victory over No.
Brock Purdy's 4 TDs lead 49ers past Seahawks 41-23 in playoffs
The 49ers opened the postseason with a third win against Seattle in a wild-card playoff game Saturday, less than a month after beating the Seahawks for the second time this season.
Callin’ Baton Rouge from Coleman Coliseum: Another 3-Point Shooting Clinic for No. 4 Alabama against LSU
The Crimson Tide hit 23 shots from deep two years ago against the Tigers — it nearly did it again on Saturday afternoon.
How Ballard boys basketball beat Male for Louisville Invitational Tournament championship
Greg Willis was thrilled to see his Ballard High School boys basketball team capture the city championship Saturday evening, but the first-year head coach admitted there was an even bigger goal for his squad. “Beat Male.” Behind the stellar backcourt of Miles Franklin and Gabe Sisk and key shots from role players Sam Frazier...
Fayetteville State women fight off pesky JCSU squad
Fayetteville State women get by Johnson C. Smith to improve to 5-1 in CIAA play. The post Fayetteville State women fight off pesky JCSU squad appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Breaking: NFL Announces Location For Potential Neutral-Site AFC Championship Game
For 10 days, the NFL has been dealing with the fallout from its cancelation of the Week 17 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. The Monday Night Football matchup was suspended and later called off after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field. The ...
