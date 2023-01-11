Read full article on original website
Community Winter Welcome Activities Coming to U of Montana Campus
Spring semester begins this Tuesday (January 16) on the UM campus. Spring?. Well, yeah, the word gets played with kind of fast and loose around here in the dead of winter. But there is still much reason to celebrate, as University of Montana students and community members are invited to Welcome Back Winter events on campus and elsewhere this coming week.
Here Are the Times Missoula Has Been Recognized for Being Awesome
Is Missoula the best city in the country? We all know the answer is yes. But is Missoula the best city in the world? Also yes. Though it's incredibly underrated (and many of us would like to keep it that way) Missoula has been recognized for different forms of awesomeness many times— here are a few examples:
THE TRUTH: Is Missoula a Good Place to Live?
The short answer is yes— unless you're thinking about moving here, in which case I'll tell you Missoula is a post-apocalyptic hellscape uninhabitable by civilized lifeforms. I joke, but there really is some uneasiness about the idea of more people moving in because of the way our housing prices have skyrocketed since the pandemic-housing boom. Last September I even wrote an open letter to Missoulians waiting for the housing market to crash. But if you really want to know, here's the pros and cons of living in Missoula, starting with the cons:
Fairfield Sun Times
Crow family dances for NIke in Missoula
In Missoula, one Crow family put on their regalia and did some traditional dancing for a promotional shoot at the University of Montana.
How To Tell You Are In Missoula, Without Saying Missoula
Every town is different. It doesn't matter if you live in Montana, or somewhere else, every town is different. When you live in a place long enough, you get to understand and maybe even appreciate the differences that make your town unique. Missoula is different kind of town. Some of us are very proud of the differences. Even though some of the things that make us different are not all positive, they are just different. I recently asked our listeners on Facebook to "Tell me you're in Missoula, without telling me you're in Missoula." Here are some of the things that help keep Missoula unique.
New Grizzly Basketball Jerseys Honor Montana’s Native Americans
If turquoise is the happiest stone, its color must bring much joy. And so it is honored among many Native American cultures. And while we Montana Grizzly basketball fans bleed maroon and silver, a couple of very special events will transform the look of both the Griz and Lady Griz, at least for one night. Help recognize and celebrate the University of Montana's close history with Native American and Indigenous peoples.
The Best Montana-Made Hot Sauce Surprisingly Announces Business is For Sale
I will never forget my first encounter with Arthur Wayne Hot Sauce. It was an unexpected trip to "flavor town." It was 2014 and I had recently put up some used baby gear on Facebook Marketplace. Simple things like a highchair, some "tummy time toys", a swing, etc. I had a person reach out to me interested in snagging some of the gear for his newborn. We arranged to meet at my apartment. When the guy showed up, he had a cardboard box under his arm. We started negotiating the prices of the items I had, and he asked me "Do you like hot sauce?" I immediately looked at him like "DUH! What do you got?" That is when he opened the box and presented me with my first bottle of Haba Haba Dime Sauce. I sampled the sauce and I swear I could see colors brighter. It blew my mind. I immediately went back to negotiating how many bottles of the hot sauce he would be willing to trade... That was the night I met the owner of Arthur Wayne Hot Sauce.
Listener Complaint Leads to a Look at JEDI Funding in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO recently received a request from a listener and reader of our KGVO Mobile App asking us to look into the funding of the JEDI program in Missoula. This individual, who asked to remain anonymous, was concerned about the sheer amount of time and money...
My Exciting Rock Dreams Were Fulfilled In London, Not Montana
I have been a fan of Rock and Roll since I was a child. My parents didn't listen to much rock and roll when I was growing up. My mom was into ABBA, Simon and Garfunkle, Neil Diamond, etc. My dad had pretty eclectic taste, everything from The Kingston Trio to Janis Joplin, and Hank Williams. So I had to find rock and roll on my own.
ypradio.org
Even grizzly bears are getting priced out as Montana real estate booms
Montana’s hot real estate market is making it harder and more expensive to conserve grizzly bear habitats. Nonprofit conservation groups trying to connect isolated bear populations face the challenge of a growing human population and the rising cost of land. Driving down highway 93 south of Lolo, Montana Fish,...
Know How To Fix It, Missoula Home ReSource Needs Help
If you are handy, can fix things and would like to teach others how to fix broken things around the house, then Home ReSource in Missoula can use your help. This is your chance to pass on your skills to the community. Can You Help Them?. If you are able...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 750 Cases, Seven New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,650,857 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,303 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 232,608 doses have been administered and 76,678 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Have You Read The Flathead Police Blotter Lately? It’s Bananas AF
Recently, I was taking a deep dive into some Montana police reports when I stumbled across the Flathead Police Blotter, and it's absolutely bananas. It's a guilty pleasure many of us have. Checking the local police roster, reading court cases, or just perusing the local police report. I'm not proud of it. It's akin to standing in line at the grocery store and flipping through the tabloids. Only when it comes to the Flathead Police Blotter, the tabloids might be more believable.
Huge Success: A Recap of The Missoula Wedding Fair 2023
There's a lot that goes into a wedding, so it can be a real challenge to find everything you need— unless you were at the Missoula Wedding Fair yesterday (01/08/2023) that is. The Missoula Wedding Fair, in its 35th year, featured a variety of exhibitors that covered all the...
NBCMontana
Missoula pair sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula pair will serve prison time after being convicted of drug trafficking and firearm crimes. Law enforcement seized more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and firearms during an investigation. Carlos Guatimea Augirre, 36, pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute meth...
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Grandmother Assaulted Young Kids
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 13 new criminal complaints this week, which is five less than last week and closer to what the weekly average used to be. According to Couty Attorney Kirsten Pabst, four of those cases involved some form of violence.
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
Free Firefighting Fundraiser: Hockey, Beer and Fun in Missoula
One of the most exciting fundraisers in Missoula is coming up Saturday February 4th at the Glacier Ice Rink. It is the 11th annual "Fire On Ice" charity hockey game between the "Bombearos" (Missoula firefighters) and the "Wildlanders" (Wildland firefighters). This is an incredible event and is a lot of fun to watch for everyone. The Celtic Dragon Pipe Band has been honored to play this event over the years. Admission is free.
You Know You Want To Adopt One Of These Puppies In Missoula
Our amazing Humane Society of Western Montana once again has some adorable puppies up for adoption, and you might just be the lucky one to give them a forever home. First, I can’t personally say enough great things about our local Humane Society. With nearly a 100% animal adoption rate, a no-kill shelter, and an absolutely amazing staff this is one of my absolute favorite Missoula institutions.
Run for Greatness: Places to Train for the Missoula Marathon
Running a long distance is no easy task, and if that intimidates you then definitely don't look up why we call it a marathon. This year (2023) the Missoula Marathon and the Missoula Half Marathon is on Sunday, June 25th, so you still have plenty of time to prepare. If you'd like some guidance you can register with Run Wild Missoula, a training group that meets twice a week at different locations for a 17-week course starting on February 26th. If you'd rather train solo, here are some places you can run around and around and around:
