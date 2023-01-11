Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Morale, staffing top concerns in Ithaca City School District
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — School districts are still scrambling to fill jobs, even nearly halfway into the school year. In Ithaca, Superintendent Luvelle Brown says staffing shortages are affecting morale. Salaries are also an issue. Brown adds burnout is another concern among district staff in Ithaca. FULL INTERVIEW: Superintendent...
whcuradio.com
Upcoming snowmobile safety certification course in Cortland County
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A snowmobile safety course in Cortlandville. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is offering the safety certification sponsored by the state Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation. Youth between the ages of 10 and 13 may operate a snowmobile accompanied by a person who is 18 years and older if they have completed the course. Youth aged 14-17 may operate a snowmobile without supervision after finishing the course. The one-day certification happens February 11th at 8:00 a.m. at the Cortlandville Fire Station located at 999 Route 13 in Cortland. Space is limited, pre-registration is required.
Board of Education members push back on law enforcement’s threat concerns
ITHACA, N.Y.—A relatively uneventful Ithaca City School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday was punctuated by board members pushing back on comments made by local law enforcement figures regarding the district’s response to a shooting threat in October. There was some anticipation that the board may take the...
Upcoming Broome County office closures
Tomorrow, January 14th, and Monday, January 16th, all Broome County DMV offices will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Some schools north of Syracuse report closings, delays: Friday, Jan. 13
Some schools are reporting delays or closings this morning due to weather-related concerns. Our information comes directly from school officials, school websites and news reports. We’ll continue to update the list as it changes. You can now click on any column heading to sort the information by that column.
Plan for Main St., Canandaigua project takes shape: 'We're effectively going to be redoing this corner'
CANANDAIGUA – A reimagined corner of a highly visible spot in downtown Canandaigua is beginning to take shape – on paper, at least. The City Planning Commission made no decisions Wednesday night on preliminary plans for the former Tom’s Mobil site at South Main and Saltonstall streets. Only a few questions were asked during a public hearing, which will be extended for at least another month.
whcuradio.com
Nguyen announces ‘final run’ for Ithaca Common Council
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Alderperson Ducson Nguyen is running for another term on Ithaca’s Common Council. In a statement, Nguyen says he wants to see through the implementation of the Green New Deal and Reimagining Public Safety, while also continuing to fight for housing and tenant protections in the city. Nguyen, who represents the 2nd Ward, says this will be his last run for that seat.
Protestors derail City Council meeting
City council attempted to hold its monthly meeting at City Hall, but protestors passionately intervened and pressured the council to turn the meeting solely into a public comment period.
Housing plan calls for 276 units on N. Burdick St.
TOWN OF MANLIUS – The long-awaited residential development off N. Burdick Street got an initial presentation before the Manlius Planning Board on Monday night. Charles Breuer, representing Twin Ponds Housing, LLC, presented a plan for 276 housing units in a mixture of one-, two- and a limited number of three-bedroom units. The initial proposal includes five four-story apartment buildings and eight townhome style buildings.
City invites public to weigh in on Route 13 “revitalization”
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s featured on space probes billions of miles away as the image of a “modern highway”. but the city of Ithaca would prefer local residents give their thoughts on plans for updating Route 13 at a meeting next week. The City of Ithaca Engineering Office...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Department promotes six staff members
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A packed court-room filled with on-duty officers and family members watched as the Elmira police department promoted four lieutenants and two new captains on Friday. Each family members received the chance for their spouse or kids to pin a new badge on-to their uniform. “It was...
Crash sends one car into pillar outside Tompkins County Public Library
ITHACA, N.Y.—A two-car crash Thursday evening left one car stuck in the pillar outside of Tompkins County Public Library. The scene unfolded around 6 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, two people were turning into the same left lane on Green Street when one, a white car, struck another car’s rear bumper. In an apparent reaction, the driver of the white car then swerved off to the right, crashing into the large barrier between the street and the library’s large glass window.
cortlandvoice.com
City of Cortland holds ceremony honoring Dan McNeil Jr., as he turns 100 years old (video & photos included) (video & photos included)
The city of Cortland honored Dan McNeil, Jr. with a flag-raising ceremony in front of city hall Friday morning, a day before his 100th birthday. McNeil, Jr. is known locally for his philanthropy and active engagement in the community, his work as a businessman, and his work and support through the Rose & Dan McNeil Foundation.
wskg.org
Parent sues Binghamton school district for negligence after bullying incidents
The parent of a Binghamton High School student is suing the school district for negligence. The lawsuit alleges the student was physically abused by classmates and school officials didn’t do enough to stop it. The civil lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Broome County Supreme Court. Defendants include Binghamton High...
whcuradio.com
Bike riding, walking to become safer in Candor
CANDOR, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tioga County village will benefit from state funding. Candor recently received $15,000 to make bike riding and walking safer. The Candor Central School District was also given $10,000 to improve the wellness of students and staff. The money comes from the Creating Healthy Schools and Communities Grant.
whcuradio.com
Wegmans looks to fill hundreds of positions, will host virtual hiring event
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular grocery chain is hosting a company-wide virtual mass-hiring event. Wegmans is looking to fill hundreds of hourly entry-level management positions. Immediately available roles include shift leaders, supervisors, and managers in departments throughout the store. Additionally, the company is recruiting part time and full-time customer service positions.
Binghamton announces $164k for homeless shelters
Today, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced $164,000 in funding for local agencies combatting homelessness.
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
whcuradio.com
Speed limit request rejected in Spencer
SPENCER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Some speed limits in Spencer will not be going down. Mayor Gilbert Knapp tells WHCU the goal was to drop the limit to 30 miles-per-hour on state highways through the village. But the request was denied by the Department of Transportation. State Routes 34 and 96 will remain at 45-miles-per-hour.
Oldest map of Broome County recovered
One of the oldest artifacts in Broome County's history has finally been recovered and gives us a glimpse of the origins of our region.
