Lansing, NY

whcuradio.com

Morale, staffing top concerns in Ithaca City School District

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — School districts are still scrambling to fill jobs, even nearly halfway into the school year. In Ithaca, Superintendent Luvelle Brown says staffing shortages are affecting morale. Salaries are also an issue. Brown adds burnout is another concern among district staff in Ithaca. FULL INTERVIEW: Superintendent...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Upcoming snowmobile safety certification course in Cortland County

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A snowmobile safety course in Cortlandville. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is offering the safety certification sponsored by the state Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation. Youth between the ages of 10 and 13 may operate a snowmobile accompanied by a person who is 18 years and older if they have completed the course. Youth aged 14-17 may operate a snowmobile without supervision after finishing the course. The one-day certification happens February 11th at 8:00 a.m. at the Cortlandville Fire Station located at 999 Route 13 in Cortland. Space is limited, pre-registration is required.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Messenger

Plan for Main St., Canandaigua project takes shape: 'We're effectively going to be redoing this corner'

CANANDAIGUA – A reimagined corner of a highly visible spot in downtown Canandaigua is beginning to take shape – on paper, at least. The City Planning Commission made no decisions Wednesday night on preliminary plans for the former Tom’s Mobil site at South Main and Saltonstall streets. Only a few questions were asked during a public hearing, which will be extended for at least another month.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
whcuradio.com

Nguyen announces ‘final run’ for Ithaca Common Council

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Alderperson Ducson Nguyen is running for another term on Ithaca’s Common Council. In a statement, Nguyen says he wants to see through the implementation of the Green New Deal and Reimagining Public Safety, while also continuing to fight for housing and tenant protections in the city. Nguyen, who represents the 2nd Ward, says this will be his last run for that seat.
ITHACA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Housing plan calls for 276 units on N. Burdick St.

TOWN OF MANLIUS – The long-awaited residential development off N. Burdick Street got an initial presentation before the Manlius Planning Board on Monday night. Charles Breuer, representing Twin Ponds Housing, LLC, presented a plan for 276 housing units in a mixture of one-, two- and a limited number of three-bedroom units. The initial proposal includes five four-story apartment buildings and eight townhome style buildings.
MANLIUS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Department promotes six staff members

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A packed court-room filled with on-duty officers and family members watched as the Elmira police department promoted four lieutenants and two new captains on Friday. Each family members received the chance for their spouse or kids to pin a new badge on-to their uniform. “It was...
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Crash sends one car into pillar outside Tompkins County Public Library

ITHACA, N.Y.—A two-car crash Thursday evening left one car stuck in the pillar outside of Tompkins County Public Library. The scene unfolded around 6 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, two people were turning into the same left lane on Green Street when one, a white car, struck another car’s rear bumper. In an apparent reaction, the driver of the white car then swerved off to the right, crashing into the large barrier between the street and the library’s large glass window.
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City of Cortland holds ceremony honoring Dan McNeil Jr., as he turns 100 years old (video & photos included) (video & photos included)

The city of Cortland honored Dan McNeil, Jr. with a flag-raising ceremony in front of city hall Friday morning, a day before his 100th birthday. McNeil, Jr. is known locally for his philanthropy and active engagement in the community, his work as a businessman, and his work and support through the Rose & Dan McNeil Foundation.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Bike riding, walking to become safer in Candor

CANDOR, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tioga County village will benefit from state funding. Candor recently received $15,000 to make bike riding and walking safer. The Candor Central School District was also given $10,000 to improve the wellness of students and staff. The money comes from the Creating Healthy Schools and Communities Grant.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Wegmans looks to fill hundreds of positions, will host virtual hiring event

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular grocery chain is hosting a company-wide virtual mass-hiring event. Wegmans is looking to fill hundreds of hourly entry-level management positions. Immediately available roles include shift leaders, supervisors, and managers in departments throughout the store. Additionally, the company is recruiting part time and full-time customer service positions.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse

The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Speed limit request rejected in Spencer

SPENCER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Some speed limits in Spencer will not be going down. Mayor Gilbert Knapp tells WHCU the goal was to drop the limit to 30 miles-per-hour on state highways through the village. But the request was denied by the Department of Transportation. State Routes 34 and 96 will remain at 45-miles-per-hour.
SPENCER, NY

