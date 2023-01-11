Read full article on original website
Man Charged With Setting Fire to St. Cloud Apartment Unit
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been charged with arson after an early morning apartment fire Thursday. Thirty-five-year-old Reiss Atterbury has been charged with one count of 1st-degree arson for the fire at 4055 12th Street North in St. Cloud. Fire crews entered the apartment and...
hot967.fm
Space Heaters May Have Started St. Louis County House Fire
(Solway Township, MN) — Space heaters may be to blame for a fire that destroyed a home Wednesday morning near Cloquet in northeastern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says crews from six area fire departments and the Air National Guard battled the fire, but the house in Solway Township is considered a total loss. The homeowner told firefighters that he was using three space heaters when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
myklgr.com
Arrests and blood alcohol results from the KLGR-area’s 2022 Toward Zero Deaths DWI campaign
From Nov. 23 through New Year’s Eve, Minnesota state troopers, deputies and police officers made 2,228 DWI arrests during the holiday Toward Zero Deaths DWI campaign. That is slightly up from 2,012 DWI arrests during the 2021 campaign. Here are some KLGR-area law enforcement results from the 2022 campaign:
Barn Fire Near St. Stephen a Total Loss
STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) - A barn fire near St. Stephen has been declared a total loss. Stearns County Sheriff Deputies were sent to the 43,000 block of 85th Avenue in Brockway Township Tuesday on reports of a barn on fire. Fire crews from St. Stephen, Rice, Sartell, Avon, and...
Service dog who went missing after truck theft in St. Paul found safe
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say a missing service dog was found safe Thursday evening after the pickup truck he was in was stolen Wednesday morning in St. Paul.Greg Flanagan says his dog Duke came into his life about five years ago after having a conversation with his daughter. "When she was 12, she came up to me and said, 'What are we gonna do when I'm not here if something happens? Smoke alarm, phone calls, if there's an emergency? You need to have a service dog,'" he said.Flanagan, who is Deaf, says the difference in the quality of his life was...
marshallradio.net
MN State Patrol responds to three collisions Wednesday morning
A semi operator was injured when his truck collided with another semi. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 9:00 Wednesday morning, an International Grain Hauler was traveling southbound on Highway 271 and an International Lowboy was traveling westbound on 300th Street. The Lowboy attempted to turn onto Highway 271 when the vehicles collided in the intersection.
FOX 21 Online
Being Safe as You Snowmobile
Duluth, Minn. – – So far this season, the Minnesota DNR already reports at least six snowmobile deaths, including one just last week in the Morcom Township involving a 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities. That number already matches the total number of snowmobile related fatalities last year. As we gear up for a long three-day weekend with warm temperatures, the DNR urges riders to stay safe while providing a list of things to keep in mind.
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
kfgo.com
ASK A TROOPER: “Rearview Mirror Question”
Question: My truck was backed into yesterday and the mirror on the driver’s side broke off. It is dangling by the wire now. Will I be legal to drive if I remove it or do I try to tape it back into position until it can be fixed?. Answer:...
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
St. Paul police search Humboldt H.S. after report of student with weapon
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- No weapons have been found and students are safe following a report of a student with a weapon at a St. Paul high school Thursday.According to St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson Ryan Stanzel, the school district received a report that a student may have brought a weapon into Humboldt High School, located at 30 Baker St. E.St. Paul police officers responded and did not find a weapon. No threats were made.Details are limited.
[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge
A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
lptv.org
Semi Driver Dies in Rollover Crash in Aitkin County
A 58-year-old man has died after the semi truck he was driving left the road and rolled over in Aitkin County this morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that Edward Casterlow was driving the semi northbound on Highway 65 in McGrath at the time of the crash. Casterlow, who was not wearing his seat belt, died following the crash.
Five vehicles off the road on Hwy. 52 in Inver Grove Heights
Among the dozens of collisions and spinouts in the Twin Cities in incredibly icy conditions Wednesday morning is an incident that has left five vehicles off the road in Inver Grove Heights. MnDOT traffic cameras showed the situation on Hwy. 52 south between Hwy. 55 and 80th Street East shortly...
19-year-old found guilty of murder
DULTUH, Minn. – Patrick Battees Jr. was found guilty of murder in the second degree on Friday.According to the St. Louis County Attorney's office, the 19-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of Juamada Anderson Jr. in 2021.The St. Louis County Attorney's Office filed a certification petition with the court requesting that Battees be tried in adult court, even though the shooting occurred when he was 17. The certification order was granted in October 2022.Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
boreal.org
'A huge concern': December storm did long-term damage to state's forests
Photo: Heavy, damaging snow forced trees to bow and break on the Yukon Trail outside of Two Harbors, Minn. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Visit the MPR News site here to read about how the winter storms in December have caused long-term damage to state forests (including along the north shore).
Minnesotans Must Take Steps To Keep This Killer Out Of Their Home
The Minnesota Department of Health wants to make sure you are not letting this killer into your home this winter. It's something most of us just don't think about but it's dangerous just the same. Especially in the winter months when the heat is on and the house is closed up pretty tightly, odorless and colorless radon gas leaking into your home is a major health problem.
Reporter's Notebook: Caroline Lowe looks back on Katie Poirier case
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Caroline Lowe has been long removed from her time reporting in Minnesota, but learning about the death of Donald Blom brought her right back. "It's been just a big part of my life," she said. "The images of Katie in the convenience store, impossible to shake that."
The Most Annoying Thing That Minnesota Truck Owners Do
Minnesotans love their trucks. Every year a study is done on the best-selling cars in every state. 2022’s report hasn’t been published yet, but in 2021 a pick-up truck was the top selling car here in Minnesota. Pick-ups actually made up 3 of the top 5 most popular cars for that year. The Chevrolet Silverado was most popular in our state with the F-150 taking second place.
