ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Local reaction to the death of Lisa Marie Presley

Luke Kornet appears on 'NBC Nightly News Kid's Edition'. Former Vanderbilt basketball player Luke Kornet, son of WSMV4 anchor Tracy Kornet, appeared on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Kid's Edition. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Southeast Nashville residents got a chance to voice their concerns and hear from both...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks Out About Why She Ditched California for Nashville

Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, has left California for the beauty of Nashville. In the meantime, she’s also gearing up to be in a new TV show titled Flip U. Wayne also is looking back on why she ditched living in California, too. You can catch Wayne as part of the musical group Runaway Jane. Wayne will star in the TV series alongside Brad Rempel. It will be on The Design Network. The show will feature Nashville stars helping some home-flipping hopefuls as they renovate a property. They will hope to turn a profit on their flip.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

TV Host Retires After 35-Year Run

After 35 years with NewsChannel5, Talk of the Town co-anchor Meryll Rose has retired. The beloved Nashville icon marked her last day at NewsChannel5 on Friday, Jan. 6, concluding a storied career that included interviews with high-profile figures including First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, actresses Julie Andrews and Jane Seymour, and country music legends like Randy Travis and Dolly Parton.
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Top Instate Prospect Visiting Tennessee This Weekend

Four-star class of 2024 linebacker Edwin Spillman is unofficially visiting Tennessee for this weekend’s junior day, the Nashville native announced Thursday. The top player in the Volunteer State in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Spillman is the younger brother of Tennessee signee Nate Spillman and one of the Vols’ top targets on the defensive side of the ball.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN

What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?

Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. 1 critically injured in Madison shooting. One person has been taken to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
ourquadcities.com

Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th.
DES MOINES, IA
Outsider.com

Not a Great Year for the Roses: Former George Jones Museum to Be Turned into Nashville Sports Bar

The George Jones Museum opened its doors in 2015. It was a four-story tribute to one of the greatest country singers to ever pick up a microphone. The museum housed artifacts from Jones’ life and career as well as a restaurant, a bar, and a venue for live music. The complex officially closed for the final time in December 2021. Now, the site will become another sports bar in downtown Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Reelfoot Lake and its history of terrorism

The next time you go fishing or boating, contemplate this fact: Use of a lake was once the cause of a violent chapter in Tennessee history. It happened more than a century ago, on what was Tennessee’s only natural lake. During the New Madrid Earthquakes of 1811-1812, water overflowed the banks of the Mississippi River and inundated present-day Lake and Obion counties. Much of the water eventually receded, but a lot of it stayed, forming a body of water that became known as Reelfoot Lake.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee deputies warn of lottery scam

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee authorities are warning residents not to fall for a lottery scam that’s making its rounds in Tennessee. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says letters claiming a resident has won a “Publishers Clearing House, Free Lotto Association of North America lottery” are being delivered to residents.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
45K+
Followers
805
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy