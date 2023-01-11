Read full article on original website
Bomb threat hoax at Ector Middle School
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday Ector Middle School was the victim of a hoax bomb threat on social media. ECISD police and K-9 units responded, cleared the school and determined the post untrue.
OPD: Major crash at 2nd st. and Meadow
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say they are currently on the scene of a train-vehicle crash in the area of 2nd & Meadow. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes until further advised. CBS7 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
MPD searching for ‘family of thieves’
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a “family” accused of theft. According to the department, on January 7, the family pictured below allegedly entered Sleep Inn and burglarized the coin-operated laundry machines inside the motel. Investigators said the group got away with between $200 and […]
ECSO searching for suspect in Boot Barn theft
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to ECSO, on January 4, deputies were dispatched to Boot Barn on NW Loop 338 where employees told them that an unknown man entered the store and picked up three pairs […]
Midland Crime Stoppers ask for help locating woman missing for over 5 years
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers and Midland Police Department are asking for help locating Caitlin Denison, a woman who has been missing for more than five years. Denison is from Reno, Nevada and back in January 2018, she told her family that she was in Midland with a man she met in Reno.
Accident causing traffic in eastbound lanes of W Loop 250
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police Department has posted on Facebook about heavy traffic in the eastbound lanes of W Loop 250. This traffic is due to an accident. MPD asks drivers to avoid the area and to be careful.
OPD searching for theft suspect
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on December 19, the woman pictured below allegedly took about $420 worth of merchandise from the westside HEB and exited the store without paying. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is […]
Midland police ask for help in drive-by shots fired investigation
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking the public for help solving a shots fired case. According to Midland Crime Stoppers, on Jan. 4, shots were fired from a silver four-door car toward a home in the 1100 block of Moran Street. The identity or identities of...
Midland County Commissioners Court purchase new Sheriff’s administration building
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Commissioners Court passed a motion last week at a special meeting to enter into negotiations to purchase the parsley building owned by Pioneer Natural Resources. The Parsley building will soon be the new Midland County Sheriff Administration building. It’s located on East County...
Man accused of assaulting wife on multiple occasions
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife after an argument about drinking and driving. Natividad Rodriguez, 46, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family and Possession of Marijuana. According to an affidavit, on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa
No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
Unlucky to many, Friday the 13th is lucky to some business owners
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Superstition says Friday the 13th is the unluckiest day of the year. But for businesses like Uprock Midland, the day presents a lucky opportunity to bring in new customers. Sonny Aguilar has owned ‘Uprock’ for 23 years. It’s an eclectic setup of skateboards, smoking equipment, and...
Odessa steps up for kitchen fire victims
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A recent fire didn’t burn down Yvette Hernandez’s Odessa home but it did cause extensive smoke damage in the kitchen and beyond, and that’s making life tough for Yvette and her 5 kids who live with her. “It ruined a lot of stuff in our kitchen as far as pots and pans. […]
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/14/23
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/14/23: The wind is back and will be building through the weekend as the next Pacific cold front arrives late Sunday into Monday. Wind gusts up to 35+ mph will result in areas of blowing dust and when combined with low humidities...elevated to high fire danger is expected so please hold off on any outdoor burning.
Former OPD K9 passes away due to medical problems
ODESSA, Texas — A Former OPD K9 has sadly passed away according to a post on the Odessa Police Department page. The K9, Maximus, passed away due to medical problems. He was a dual-purpose narcotics/tactical dog. He started with OPD back in 2013 and officially ended his time there in late 2020.
Time for a food truck check-up in Ector County
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Health Department is putting out a call to all food trucks and mobile units operating within the county, and letting them know it’s time to get their inspections for the new year. They say food truck and mobile unit inspections will run a bit differently in Ector […]
A look at life on the road for one family in the rodeo industry
ODESSA, Texas — When the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo has its last performance on Saturday night, most – if not all -- of the event staff and participants will pack up and head out of town. The Scott family understands what it’s like living on the road...
Caution! The Most Dangerous Road In Midland-Odessa According To Local Drivers
It is not unusual for many of us here in Midland-Odessa to have a little bit of a commute to get to work every day. However, for some folks, it may only be a 15 to 20-minute drive as opposed to bigger cities where they might be on the road for an hour. I myself have commuted to and from work for many years. I joke that I do it in my sleep sometimes.
Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect involved in shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, an arrest was made early Saturday morning in connection to a shooting that left a 15-year-old male dead. The shooting happened Friday evening on Moss and Cielo Alto. The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez and was...
Not Necessary! Midland-Odessa Weighs In On What We Do Not Need More Of Here
Driving through the streets of West Texas on a daily basis you know it like the back of your hand. You know where the nearest grocery store is, convenience store, nail salon and restaurant. But do you ever find yourself saying, 'wow, we really didn't need another one of those?' I do every so often. Don't get me wrong, I'm grateful for our Dollar Store selection in the 432 but man they're popping up like flies dang near every day.
