NC lawmakers begin their session, with pause for one to return after brief emergency

A medical emergency briefly interrupted, but North Carolina lawmakers began their work for the year with all the usual pomp and circumstance, and with the expected election of House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger to another term in charge.

As 120 House members were about to be sworn in on Wednesday to start the General Assembly’s long session, Rep. William Brisson had a medical emergency on the floor. He soon recovered and returned to be sworn in.

Opening day of the session began with an Honor Guard and singing of the national anthem. N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby administered the oath after the necessary recess for Brisson to return.

The North Carolina National Guard presents the colors during the opening session of the N.C. House of Representatives Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Once all lawmakers were sworn in, House leadership elections were held, with Moore receiving a record-setting fifth term as speaker.

In the Senate, Republicans have exactly the votes needed for a supermajority, which is three-fifths of the chamber and allows the GOP to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes without Democratic votes.

The House is just one vote short of a Republican supermajority. On Wednesday, the House temporarily adopted new rules that, if made permanent, could make it easier for Republicans to pass legislation by holding votes without notifying Democrats ahead of time.

Big issues at play in the session include abortion restrictions, Medicaid expansion and the state budget, particularly raises for state employees and teachers. The state budget could include more tax cuts for individual income taxpayers.

Moore and Berger preach unity

Moore, a Kings Mountain Republican, spoke to lawmakers and noted they have different origins, political views and priorities.

“But at the end of the day, one thing we all have as a challenge, and as a charge, is to make sure that we manage this state as efficiently as we can. (That) we take the resources that citizens of the state give up (in) taxes, and we spend that money well, that we do it wisely. And that we otherwise allow private individuals to take care of themselves, that we allow a free-market system to function, to work well,” Moore said.

Speaker of the House Tim Moore talks with Rep. George Cleveland before the opening session of the N.C. House of Representatives Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

In the Senate, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson presided over the election of leaders including Berger, a Rockingham County Republican.

In a brief speech following his unanimous selection as the Senate’s president pro tempore — the chamber’s highest ranking member in Robinson’s absence — for a seventh term, Berger urged his fellow senators, both Republicans and Democrats, to “come together, no matter our party.”

“I believe we can achieve a shared goal of moving North Carolina forward,” he said. “Despite any disagreements, we owe it to the people of this great state to work tirelessly for them.”

Senate leader Phil Berger holds his grandson Luke Snyder as they stand to celebrate the election of statutory officers during the opening session of the N.C. Senate Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Brisson emergency and return

Brisson, a Dublin Republican who represents Sampson and Bladen counties, was ushered off the floor in his House chair. Fellow House members alerted the General Assembly Police and the House sergeants-at-arms about the emergency.

Rep. William Brisson takes the oath of office after returning to the floor after leaving the floor for medical assistance during the opening session of the N.C. House of Representatives Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Rep. Carla Cunningham, a Charlotte Democrat, cleared a path for Brisson to be taken from the chamber for medical assistance. Brisson appeared conscious at the time.

People attend to Rep. William Brisson after he passed out during the opening session of the N.C. House of Representatives Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

The House ceremony recessed and resumed when Brisson returned to the floor to finish the swearing-in ceremony. Brisson returned to a standing ovation.

During the brief recess, lawmakers were told that Brisson “is doing OK” and is in “appropriate medical hands,” House Clerk James White said on the floor.

As Moore was reelected speaker, he started his speech talking about Brisson.

Moore said that Brisson “shows you how it is to be a tough person in the House.”

Brisson wanted to return for the swearing-in before getting checked out further, Moore said.

“That is one tough fella,” Moore said, adding that their thoughts and prayers are with Brisson. Moore said that Brisson was “doing well, talking and joking,” before coming back for the rest of the ceremony.

After Wednesday’s session, lawmakers will adjourn for two weeks, returning on Jan. 25.