Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing AuthorityBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org
PIZZA TIME! Eating Our Way Through Houston’s Favorite Pizzas
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. According to the Harris Poll, pizza is America's favorite food. Given how many different styles and types of pizza there are,...
'It’s huge here' | Crawfish season officially underway in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready! Crawfish season is officially underway in Houston. Several spots have already started cooking up your favorite crustacean. “It’s refreshing when you come to Houston and you find some crawfish that’s actually pretty good," crawfish lover Britni Jordan said.
New Houston sporting club and bar ups the game with grilled oysters, Cajun faves, and premium spirits
There's a new bar on the block in Stafford, and it's promising guests an original, kicked-up experience. Forget beer and wings. Think grilled oysters and Hennessy-based cocktails.Southside Sporting Club, located at 11110 W. Airport Blvd., quietly opened in December. The 30,000-square-foot bar and restaurant describes itself as offering "a fun, elevated, adult playground vibe." Sports fan will find more than 75 big screen HDTVs and a state-of-the-art game room and arcade. ...
Beloved Houston-area online bakery rises with new brick-and-mortar location
Fans of Water Oak House's tasty cakes and pies: rejoice. Formerly only available online, the business is set to open a brick-and-mortar location this April in the Baybrook Passage Shopping Center at at 19435 W. Bay Area Blvd. in Webster. The 3,000-plus-square-foot location is directly across from the Baybrook Mall, according to the company. Water Oak House Bakey/FacebookFans can get items like this at the new store. An artist rendering of Water Oak House's interior, set to open in April across from Baybrook Mall. Dena...
Have You Eaten at Texas’ Most Expensive And Bougie Restaurant?
Hungry people of Texas, are your pockets really as bad and boujee you think they are? With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it’s almost that time of year to take your loved ones out, wine them, and most definitely dine them. If you're looking to treat your sweetheart...
A Houston native is vying for the title of Miss Universe this Saturday
R'Bonney Gabriel, 28, recently repped her hometown during the pageant's national costume competition on Thursday.
Eater
Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know
As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
The 5 best places for fried chicken in Houston
I have recently looked at the best burgers, the best breakfast tacos, and pizza in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- fried chicken, to see which restaurants offer the best-fried chicken in Houston.
Look Inside This Luxury $20 Million Dollar Home in Houston, Texas
Living in a $20 million dollar home in Houston, Texas is not something that I ever plan on doing, mostly because my finances could not handle a mortgage payment for a home that expensive. This incredible home currently for sale in Houston has $20 million as the current asking price but as you will see below there is a reason that the seller can put that large of an asking price on a home like this, because it’s amazing.
Houston ticket wins $1M as single ticket wins $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
HOUSTON — A ticket holder in Houston is waking up with some deeper pockets after matching five numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. It took three months and 25 straight drawings, but a lucky ticket sold in Maine will take home the $1.35 billion jackpot. It's the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.
fox26houston.com
Behind Closed Doors: Retro, futuristic bar open in Houston with secret spaces, themed rooms
HOUSTON - It’s futuristic, retro and filled with secret spaces and places. Behind Closed Doors is the latest bar on Main Street in Downtown. Not only is it a bar, they also serve food and open as club on the weekends. They are located at 310 Main St. for...
6 best January food and drink events in Houston, from a star chef bash to brisket 101
After a pause for holiday festivities, Houston’s restaurants, bars, and other organizations are back to hosting a lively roster of food events. January’s top options include a meal featuring some of the city’s top chefs, a brisket class, and the opportunity to eat haggis while drinking Scotch. Now through January 31 30th Anniversary Specials at Gringo's Mexican Kitchen All 15 locations of the popular Tex-Mex restaurant will serve a throwback menu in honor of the first location that opened in Pearland on January 11, 1993. Special menu items include the Sombrero combination plate (bean chalupa, cheese enchilada, beef enchilada, and queso chip), Fajitas...
coveringkaty.com
Pei Wei Returns to Katy
KATY, TX - (Covering Katy News) - Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is opening a new location at 6825 South Fry Road near Highway 99 and H-E-B. This marks the return of Pei Wei to Katy. The former location on South Mason at Highland Knolls had a large dining room, often packed with customers, but closed during the early days of COVID-19 along with many other eateries in our community.
The ultimate list of the 60 hottest Houston bars and restaurants opening in 2023
By any measure, 2022 proved to be an incredible year for new restaurants. From Aaron Bludorn’s new seafood palace to intimate tasting menus to getting down and dirty with a smash burger, last year produced a wide range of new options to suit every taste and price point. The growth spurt shows no signs of slowing down in the next 12 months. Some long-simmering new concepts will finally make their debuts, including three from chefs who’ve achieved fame and success on reality TV. Mixed-use developments throughout the inner loop will provide homes for new concepts from local operators and serve as...
Candles and whiskey: Secret speakeasy The Meltdown coming to Downtown Conroe
The Conroe Candle Company and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) A hidden speakeasy in an empty Downtown Conroe warehouse is coming soon to Montgomery County. The Conroe Candle Co. and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe.
pmq.com
Houston Makes Room for First Fat Boy’s Pizza Location
Fat Boy’s Pizza, founded by Gabe Corchiani Jr., says it offers “the world’s biggest slice.”. The chain already has locations in Louisiana and Mississippi and will open its first Texas store on January 17. Make way, Houston. A pizzeria claiming to offer the “world’s biggest slice” is...
Houston Chronicle
Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility
Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
Girl Scouts unveil radical new flavor for 2023 cookie season in Houston
The Girl Scouts are up to something radical: According to a release from Girl Scouts of the USA, they're adding a new flavor for the 2023 season that's a spinoff of their trademark Thin Mints cookie. Called the Raspberry Rally, it's a thin, crispy cookie that looks and acts like a Thin Mints, with the same chocolaty coating, but instead of a minty center, it's infused with raspberry flavor. They're calling it a sister to the Thin Mint but everyone knows that the Thin Mint is an only child and has no siblings. The new raspberry-flavored...
Kata Robata's award-winning sushi chef rolls out exciting new Japanese restaurant in Montrose
Houston’s best sushi chef is coming to Montrose. Kata Robata's Manabu Horiuchi (better known as Hori-san) will open Katami this spring. Chef Hori-san and Kata Robata owner Yun Cheng have partnered on the project, which will be located in the former Vincent’s space (2701 W Dallas). Named for the Japanese word for “gift” or “keepsake,” Katami describes itself as a sushi-forward restaurant that points the way to the future of Japanese cuisine in America. Opened in 2009, Kata Robata has long been considered one of Houston’s top restaurants. Credit for much of that success goes to chef Hori, who came to the...
houstoniamag.com
Day Trips to Take Out of Houston in 2.5 Hours or Less
Texas is so big we've made a slogan out of it. But for those of you who aren't interested in driving across the state for days, we’ve gathered some fun short trips that will have you back home in your cozy bed the same night. 1. George Observatory. Brazos...
CultureMap Houston
Houston, TX
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://houston.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0