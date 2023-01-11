ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSAT 12

City of San Antonio will provide travel support for asylum seekers, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced it will provide travel support for asylum seekers as they make their way across the U.S. to their final destinations. San Antonio is partnering with the City of Austin for this endeavor, which began Jan. 11 after the city reportedly saw an influx of asylum seekers seeking transportation, according to city officials.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
metro-magazine.com

Vonlane to Offer New Service Between Dallas, San Antonio

Vonlane announced it will begin offering new daily motorcoach service between Dallas and San Antonio on Feb. 10. Travelers between the population centers of Dallas and San Antonio will have a new, non-stop transportation choice in Vonlane, according to the agency's news release. “Non-stop service between Dallas and San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Why Henry Cisneros, at 75, has too much unfinished business to retire

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros, who hasn’t held public office since his tenure as secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ended nearly 26 years ago, is working on several public infrastructure projects. These...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Houston Chronicle

The best roadside attractions on I-10 from Houston to San Antonio

The many roadside attractions between Houston and San Antonio during a family vacation or road trip can add zest to the three-hour journey along Interstate 10. While you might be used to simply passing them by in the interest of speed, if you plan a detour or two, your next drive between the two cities could be your best yet.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

San Antonio new home prices slip as inventory, days on market increase

Prices of new homes in Texas have cooled in recent months, a report by HomesUSA indicates. The change comes amid a slump in the market prompted by higher mortgage rates and the preceding rise in prices. As a result, builders are offering more incentives to buyers and real estate agents to boost sales as inventory increases and new houses take longer to sell.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

Popular home feature leads to skyrocketing natural gas bill

SAN ANTONIO – The News 4 Trouble Shooters are keeping a commitment they made after the Texas power crisis nearly two years ago: they’re keeping a close eye on your power bills. A viewer like you at home asked the Trouble Shooters for help after his natural gas...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
addictedtovacation.com

7 Awesome Day Trips To Take Around San Antonio

San Antonio has a rich history and cultural heritage, plus many exciting and beautiful places to visit within a short drive of the city. Some notable things you can experience on day trips from San Antonio include a walk on The Hill Country, basking on the coasts of The Gulf Coast, or learning some history at the Alamo. Other places include the Texas six flags fiesta, the Japanese tea garden, Alamo, and the San Antonio Riverwalk.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

