Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
We did it y'all! San Antonio breaks NBA attendance recordAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
“Most Haunted Houses In San Antonio”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerSan Antonio, TX
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio will provide travel support for asylum seekers, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced it will provide travel support for asylum seekers as they make their way across the U.S. to their final destinations. San Antonio is partnering with the City of Austin for this endeavor, which began Jan. 11 after the city reportedly saw an influx of asylum seekers seeking transportation, according to city officials.
San Antonio airport officials warn that FAA computer outage likely to cause delays
'Please be patient, continue to check the status of your flight before you head to the airport and remain in contact with your airline,' airport officials said.
metro-magazine.com
Vonlane to Offer New Service Between Dallas, San Antonio
Vonlane announced it will begin offering new daily motorcoach service between Dallas and San Antonio on Feb. 10. Travelers between the population centers of Dallas and San Antonio will have a new, non-stop transportation choice in Vonlane, according to the agency's news release. “Non-stop service between Dallas and San Antonio...
Bowling and entertainment center Pinstack to open second San Antonio location near the Rim
The new location will open in February 2024, making San Antonio the first Texas city to have two Pinstacks.
San Antonio improves Harry Wurzbach intersection to relieve traffic
You're free, Harry Wurzbach drivers!
MySanAntonio
Why Henry Cisneros, at 75, has too much unfinished business to retire
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros, who hasn’t held public office since his tenure as secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ended nearly 26 years ago, is working on several public infrastructure projects. These...
Houston Chronicle
The best roadside attractions on I-10 from Houston to San Antonio
The many roadside attractions between Houston and San Antonio during a family vacation or road trip can add zest to the three-hour journey along Interstate 10. While you might be used to simply passing them by in the interest of speed, if you plan a detour or two, your next drive between the two cities could be your best yet.
MySanAntonio
San Antonio new home prices slip as inventory, days on market increase
Prices of new homes in Texas have cooled in recent months, a report by HomesUSA indicates. The change comes amid a slump in the market prompted by higher mortgage rates and the preceding rise in prices. As a result, builders are offering more incentives to buyers and real estate agents to boost sales as inventory increases and new houses take longer to sell.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
The Amusement Park in Hidden in the Big City of Seguin, Texas
If you are looking for some amusement park thrills in Sout Texas and don't feel like driving to the big city, you are in luck. Located in Segun, Texas, which has a population of just over 30,000 is ZDT Amusement Park. ZDT's Amusement park is located inside the Seguin city...
KSAT 12
San Antonio, Hill Country in rare crossroad of two upcoming solar eclipses
SAN ANTONIO – Texas, and more specifically some areas of San Antonio and the Hill Country, have the rare luck of seeing two solar eclipses within six months. The first is an annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, and the second is a total solar eclipse, which will occur on April 8, 2024.
Some San Antonio residents express concerns about eminent domain in proposed VIA route
SAN ANTONIO — Concerns were growing on the Southeast side about a new rapid transit but route. The project, proposed by VIA, will run a non-stop service north to south from the San Antonio International Airport to Steves Avenue. Its goal is to help people get to their destinations...
San Antonio locals react to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q food shrinking, costing more
A Poor Boy isn't so cheap these days.
Fascinating things you might not know about S.A.'s Phil Hardberger Park
The urban green space is a haven for humans and wildlife alike.
KWTX
A local two-month-old is battling RSV and pneumonia at a San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas family is currently in the hospital with their two-month-old who’s battling two very serious illnesses. “We want to bring him home. We want his sister to have her brother. We want normalcy again,” said Coy’s mom, Margaret Martin. Coy...
CBS Austin
Popular home feature leads to skyrocketing natural gas bill
SAN ANTONIO – The News 4 Trouble Shooters are keeping a commitment they made after the Texas power crisis nearly two years ago: they’re keeping a close eye on your power bills. A viewer like you at home asked the Trouble Shooters for help after his natural gas...
Longtime San Antonio Italian eatery Piatti reopening after renovation with new retail addition
The new Piatti Provisions shop will sell specialty pasta, gourmet meal kits and Italian wines and spirits.
addictedtovacation.com
7 Awesome Day Trips To Take Around San Antonio
San Antonio has a rich history and cultural heritage, plus many exciting and beautiful places to visit within a short drive of the city. Some notable things you can experience on day trips from San Antonio include a walk on The Hill Country, basking on the coasts of The Gulf Coast, or learning some history at the Alamo. Other places include the Texas six flags fiesta, the Japanese tea garden, Alamo, and the San Antonio Riverwalk.
Gas leak at San Antonio's high-end Hotel Emma sends 15 to hospital
The leak is isolated to two floors of the luxury hotel, a local TV station reports.
KSAT 12
Keeping the memory alive: It’s now been 37 years since San Antonio’s unbelievable snowstorm
While I wasn’t in San Antonio at the time, I did experience the once-in-a-lifetime event. Living in West Texas, we received snow in January 1985, too. I don’t remember it (I was two at the time), but I have seen pictures. It did not compare, however, to what San Antonio would experience over three days of snowfall.
Comments / 0