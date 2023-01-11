Read full article on original website
Amtrak passenger speaks out after spending 35 hours stuck on train
Passengers on an Amtrak auto train traveling from Washington, D.C., to Florida were stuck on the tracks for more than 20 hours and were unable to leave. NBC’s Valerie Castro spoke to one of the passengers trapped on board. Jan. 12, 2023.
Southwest CEO says all options 'on the table' after carrier's meltdown
Southwest Airlines is looking at all options to ensure the operational meltdown it suffered last month is not repeated, Chief Executive Bob Jordan said on Thursday. The Dallas-based carrier has been dealing with customer outrage and regulatory scrutiny after a systems meltdown last month left thousands of passengers stranded. Southwest...
Plume-like cloud ‘shot’ in front of Hawaiian Airlines flight seconds before turbulence injured 25, pilot says
A pilot on a Hawaiian Airlines flight said a plume-like cloud “shot” in front of the plane moments before severe turbulence that left more than two dozen people injured and damaged the aircraft last month, federal officials said Friday. The pilot, a captain on the Dec. 18 flight...
