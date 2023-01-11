ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest CEO says all options 'on the table' after carrier's meltdown

Southwest Airlines is looking at all options to ensure the operational meltdown it suffered last month is not repeated, Chief Executive Bob Jordan said on Thursday. The Dallas-based carrier has been dealing with customer outrage and regulatory scrutiny after a systems meltdown last month left thousands of passengers stranded. Southwest...
