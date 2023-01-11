ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Girl Scout cookie season 2023 is here (plus what to do if you win the Mega Millions jackpot)

By Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

How sweet it is: Girl Scout cookie season is here.

Here's what you need to know to get all the thin mints and tagalongs you've been dreaming of.

Cookies will be sold from Jan. 16 to March 12.

The 2023 cookie offerings include fan favorites:

  • Tagalongs
  • Thin Mints
  • Samoas
  • Toffee-tastic (gluten-free)
  • Adventurefuls
  • Lemon-ups
  • Trefoils
  • Do-si-dos
  • S'mores

A new cookie is being offered this year. It's called the Raspberry Rally, a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolate coating. You can buy it online from Feb. 27 to March 5.

Girl Scout cookies cost $5 a box (except for the toffee-tastic and Girl Scout s'mores, which are $6).

Use the cookie finder to find your nearest booth or buy cookies online .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohVG9_0kBBAx3400
Girl Scout cookie season 2023 is about to begin. Susan Montoya Bryan, AP

Have the Mega Millions winning numbers? What to know

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot topped $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night.

If someone wins on Friday, it will be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history.

So what should you do with that $1.35 billion windfall ? Be careful, smart people warn.

First, there are the taxes. And then there are all the grifters, friends and relatives who will come out of the woodwork.

“Don’t shout your win from the rooftop,” Rob Burnette, financial and investment advisor adviser at Outlook Financial Center in Troy, Ohio, told USA TODAY. “If you’re lucky enough to win the lottery, keep it quiet. Get organized and make a plan. Consider staying anonymous, if it’s a possibility.”

📰 More stories you shouldn't miss 📰

The feds are going to ban gas stoves : Just kidding

Wage growth in 2022 showed signs of slowing : Is it enough to avert a recession?

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings : Every store in every state

🍔 Today's Menu 🍔

How long does food poisoning last? These are the symptoms and how long to expect them to last

About The Daily Money

Each weekday, The Daily Money delivers the best consumer news from USA TODAY. We break down financial news and provide the TLDR version: how decisions by the Federal Reserve, government and companies impact you.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Girl Scout cookie season 2023 is here (plus what to do if you win the Mega Millions jackpot)

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

The 2023 KY Girl Scout Cookie Season Launches With a New Flavor and a Name Change

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES -- A BRIEF HISTORY. We have ALL been enjoying these iconic treats our entire lives--every single one of us. You know how I know? Because the Girl Scouts first began selling cookies way back in 1917. (Okay, yes, if there are any 106-year-olds out there who would like to dispute my claim, you win.) But yes, it was more than a century ago when an Oklahoma troop baked cookies and sold them in a school cafeteria as a service project. The sales went national five years later, and the rest, as they say, is history.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Denver

Mega Millions lottery tickets given away at National Western Stock Show

It's the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever: the still-growing jackpot is worth more than $1.3 billion. Crowds lined up for a chance to get rich at the National Western Stock Show on Friday. One hundred $2 Mega Millions tickets were given away for Friday night's drawing. "I'll take five," one man requested. The jackpot was worth so much, the Mega Millions sign had to be changed to billions. One woman was hopeful, "This is my only ticket so I am hoping for good fortune. I found a 4-leaf clover today."It is the second largest jackpot which takes place across many states, including...
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

749K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy