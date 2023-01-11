Award winning photographers shine a light on untold stories

Photojournalist Chris Hondros served as witness to war-torn areas in the world including Afghanistan, Iraq, Haiti, Liberia, Kosovo and Libya for over a decade. He was killed on April 20, 2011 while on assignment for Getty Images in Misrata, Libya. After his death, the Getty Images and Chris Hondros Fund Award was established to honor his legacy and recognize photojournalists documenting untold stories around the world. The 2022 award recipients are Israeli-American visual journalist Tamir Ben Kalifa and Haitian photojournalist Dieu Nalio Chery.

Joseph Duo, a Liberian militia commander loyal to the government, exults after firing a rocket-propelled grenade at rebel forces at a key strategic bridge July 20, 2003 in Monrovia, Liberia. Government forces succeeded in forcing back rebel forces in fierce fighting on the edge of Monrovia's city center. Chris Hondros, Getty Images

Getty Images photographer Chris Hondros stands in front of a burning building while on assignment on April 18, 2011, in Misrata, Libya. Hondros was fatally injured on April 20, 2011 when a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) struck a house he was in. Getty Images

2022 award recipient Tamir Ben Kalifa has documented natural disasters, civil unrest and the consequences of mass shootings.

Richard Schott reacts to seeing lava from the Kilauea volcano up close as it flows through the Malama-Ki Forest Reserve and approaches Kapoho-Kalapana Rd. near Pahoa on Hawaii's Big Island on May 19, 2018. Tamir Kalifa for The New York Times via Getty Images

2022 honorary award recipient Dieu Nalio Chery has focused his efforts on documenting the challenges in his home country of Haiti including natural disasters, human rights abuses and political strife.

