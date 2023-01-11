ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Schedule change that Deion Sanders leaked is reportedly not happening

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLFds_0kBBAmaJ00

Dec 4, 2022; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders leaked some information about Colorado’s schedule for next season that went viral this week, but it would appear Coach Prime jumped the gun.

During the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said Sanders told him Colorado will open their season against Arizona State in 2023 . The Buffaloes are scheduled to visit Fort Worth to take on TCU in Week 1 on Sept. 2, which led to the conclusion that the ASU game must have been scheduled for Week 0.

A report from 247 Sports on Tuesday confirmed that the Pac-12 was trying to finalize a Week 0 game between Colorado and Arizona State. The media outlet’s Brandon Marcello was then told by a source on Wednesday that the idea has been nixed .

According to Marcello, the Pac-12 approached teams about the possibility of capitalizing on the hype surrounding Sanders’ debut at Colorado by scheduling a game between the Buffaloes and a conference opponent in Week 0. Arizona State is said to have “jumped at the opportunity,” but officials later decided against it.

Sanders (via Herbstreit) obviously did not pull the idea out of thin air. It would have made sense for the Pac-12 to try to have Sanders make his Colorado debut in Week 0, when only a handful of games are played. Sanders leaving Jackson State for Colorado was some of the biggest news of the year in college football. He is already taking some huge recruits with him .

For whatever reason, the Pac-12 could not make it happen. Maybe Colorado will try to find a different opponent for Week 0.

The post Schedule change that Deion Sanders leaked is reportedly not happening appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Cormani McClain flip trending from Miami football to Colorado

Ahead of his second commitment date on Sunday, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is projected to flip from the Miami football program to Colorado. McClain committed to Miami on October 27 after being heavily projected to commit to Florida. The McClain recruitment has been mercurial. McClain has reiterated his commitment to...
BOULDER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason

David Shaw has landed an NFL head coach interview, and it’s for an interesting reason. Shaw, the longtime coach at Stanford, resigned in late November from his position. There have not been many rumors involving him until now. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Shaw interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach... The post David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Sean Payton has 1 favorite team so far

Sean Payton is exploring a return to the NFL as a head coach for next season, and he reportedly likes one opportunity so far. The Washington Post’s Mark Maske reported via Twitter Thursday night that Payton views the Denver Broncos job favorably. The Broncos appear to be the front-runner for Sean Payton, at least in... The post Report: Sean Payton has 1 favorite team so far appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Autoblog

Empty Carvana vending machine in Denver a billboard for company troubles

The problem with the politic advice, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything," is that sometimes there's nothing to say that's both nice and useful. Take Carvana, the online used car sales company that hasn't had a useful, positive thing said about it for at least six months. The woes to now have concerned registration issues in various states leading to some of Carvana's trading licenses being revoked, a stock price doing an impression of the Titanic after the iceberg, and the prices of used cars retreating to levels below what Carvana paid for the cars. Now the city of Denver, Colorado is piling on over a novel concern — an empty Carvana vending machine.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver rock music station announces new midday host

DENVER — Robbyn Hart is the new midday voice of 97.3 KBCO in Denver. Hart will take over the daytime hosting role on the rock music station starting Monday, Jan. 16, iHeartMedia Denver announced. Hart will be responsible for the midday show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., said...
DENVER, CO
koamnewsnow.com

CO: AVALANCHES TRIGGERED BY SKIERS WITHIN MINS

Skiers trigger two back-to-back avalanches in Colorado's Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LOVELAND, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Boys basketball: Littleton, Highlands Ranch continue league campaigns

The calendar says January, so it's about time to talk conference basketball for both Highlands Ranch and Littleton high schools. The league season for the Falcons continues at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at ThunderRidge. HRHS won nine of its first 11 starts but lost its only Continental League contest.
LITTLETON, CO
Westword

Kratom Dispensaries Getting Closer to Reality in Colorado

Kratom, an organic substance touted by its supporters as a pain reliever and addiction fighter, is currently on the same kind of path toward Colorado regulation previously taken by marijuana. And Faith Day, a local kratom entrepreneur who's already branched out to other states, is optimistic that the product, which is still viewed with suspicion by the federal Food and Drug Administration, will soon earn the state's blessing.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado pizzeria opens 5th location

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A popular Denver pizza establishment is expanding. Pizzeria Locale has opened its newest Colorado location in Greenwood Village. Located at the northeast corner of Interstate 25 and East Arapahoe Road, the restaurant is the fifth Pizzeria Locale location overall. Pizzeria Locale opened its first Denver...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
193K+
Followers
23K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy