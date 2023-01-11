ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Girl Scouts' cookie season is here and they have a new flavor — here's how to get them

By Bethany Biron
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265r3M_0kBBAgHx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JEmHd_0kBBAgHx00
Girl Scout cookies sales officially begin on Jan. 16.

Girl Scouts of the USA

  • Girl Scout cookie season officially begins on Jan. 16, with sales running through March 12.
  • This year, the organization is debuting a new cookie only available online: Raspberry Rally.
  • Cookies can be purchased in person and online through local troops using the Cookie Finder.

It's the most wonderful time of the year — Girl Scout cookie season.

America's most beloved baked goods make their annual return next week, with sales starting around the country on Jan. 16. This year's batch includes Raspberry Rally, a new flavor only available online, featuring thin, crispy raspberry-flavored cookies dipped in a chocolate coating.

In addition to Raspberry Rally, the 2023 cookie selection includes classics like Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils, Tagalongs, as well as more recent staples and specialties like Toffee-Tastic, Toast-Yay!, S'mores, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Adventurefuls, and Caramel Chocolate Chip.

Cookies will be available through March 12, and shoppers can find troops who are selling near them using the online Cookie Finder tool . Beginning Feb. 27, the tool can be used for digital ordering and shipping to your home.

Some Girl Scout groups, including the Oregon and Southwest Washington branch, announced prices will be higher this year to account for a drop in participation and sales during the pandemic. The cost of traditional cookies will now be $6 a box, up from $5, while specialty cookies will remain at $6. All proceeds directly support local troops.

"We were fortunate to weather the COVID-19 pandemic intact, but we have not come out unscathed," Shannon Evers, CEO of Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington, told The Oregonian .

Little Brownie Bakers, which helps produce the cookies, reported possible inventory shortages this year that may impact timing of local sales, Girl Scouts of the USA said in a press release .

According to Girl Scouts of the USA, its cookie program is the "largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world."

"Behind every box is a girl learning important skills to power her leadership journey and unlock a world of opportunities," Wendy Lou, Girl Scouts of the USA's chief revenue officer, said in a statement. "Financial literacy is not only a critical skill required for entrepreneurship, but an essential life skill."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Thrillist

Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Ice Cream Flavor Brimming with Your Favorite Toppings

My gratitude list is growing by the day and includes tequila-infused chocolate bars, two Mexican Pizza creations hitting Taco Bell, and now, an all-new ice cream brimming with salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie dough. Our good pals, Ben & Jerry, are launching a pint created in partnership with award-winning director, filmmaker, and TV producer Ava DuVernay.
InsideHook

A Delicious New Girl Scout Cookie Is Making Its Debut This Year

February is a time for indulging in delicious sweets, and we’re not talking about buying your beloved chocolate on Valentine’s Day. While Girl Scout cookie season officially started this week, beginning on February 27, the organization will start selling boxes of their iconic cookies online. That’s an important date this year, because in addition to the 12 flavors that were available in 2022, the new cookie launching in 2023 will only be available via the internet.
Business Insider

Business Insider

821K+
Followers
48K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy