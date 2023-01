The I-75 southbound lanes, south of Alico Road, are experiencing slow downs due to an ongoing investigation with Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) and the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), according to LCSO Twitter.

The announcement was made at 12:22 p.m. on Jan 11th., LCSO advises to avoid these lanes and seek an alternate route if possible. More updates to come on the investigation.