PA bill aims to reverse trend of dwindling volunteer firefighter ranks
A state lawmaker representing Mercer and Lawrence counties is urging passage of a bill designed to reverse the trend of a dwindling number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania. Senator Michelle Brooks has introduced Senate Bill 114, which would create a pilot program for community colleges and universities in the PA...
Pa. high schools could start offering students K-12 education training next school year
Starting next school year, Pennsylvania schools will have a new career and technical education (CTE) option to offer students: K-12 education. The program is just one of many ways the state is responding to a teacher shortage that’s created cascading staffing challenges across the Commonwealth. Tomás Hanna, the state...
Wolf Administration Announces $3.2 Million Investment for Trail Gaps, ATV Projects
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn Wednesday announced an investment of $3.2 million to help address priority trail gaps and support ATV/Snowmobile projects in the commonwealth. The grants are made possible through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money appropriated in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s 2022-23...
Khalid Mumin, Superintendent of Lower Merion School District, Named Pa. Education Secretary
Khalid Mumin, Lower Merion School District superintendent, has been named by Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro as Pennsylvania’s new Secretary of Education. Kristen A. Graham reported the new position in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Mumin led the Montgomery County district for little over a year, atop his achievements in. , where his...
Josh Shapiro faces a teacher shortage and a chess match over school funding
When governor-elect Josh Shapiro takes office next week, he will have a $5.4 billion budget surplus, which could bode well for arguments in favor of additional state funding for education.But he will also face significant challenges in directing that money where it is most needed, along with a teacher shortage of historic proportions. Shapiro will also have to work with a divided General Assembly, although Democrats gained seats in last year’s...
Ohio School safety grants announced by AG's office
The Ohio Attorney General's Office announced Thursday that $11.77 million in safety grants are available to Ohio schools through Dave Yost's office for the 2023-24 school year. According to the press release, a limited number of ‘Innovation Grants’ of up to $20,000 will be awarded for technology that links schools...
Lackawanna County man tapped to head PSP
DUNMORE, Pa. — A man from Dunmore has been picked to head the Pennsylvania State Police. Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro picked Maj. Christopher Paris to be State Police Commissioner. Paris is a resident of Dunmore in Lackawanna County. He enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in 1999. As he progressed...
Josh Shapiro cabinet appointments: List of officials nominated in Pennsylvania
Josh Shapiro cabinet appointments: List of officials nominated in Pennsylvania
Shapiro announces picks for public safety posts in his Cabinet
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his Cabinet nominees for positions tasked with ensuring the public safety of Pennsylvanians and their communities and all come with experience of having worked in the departments they are being tapped to lead. Ahead of his Tuesday inauguration Shapiro has released the names of...
Pennsylvania Named One Of The Worst States For Racial Progress
Pennsylvania Named One Of The Worst States For Racial Progress. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania is one of the worst states when it comes to racial progress. That's according to a new study from WalletHub, which ranks the Keystone State 43rd nationwide. It used 21 key indicators of equality and integration in its rankings. WalletHub says the state with the most racial progress is Hawaii.
As human trafficking offenses increase in Pa., victim advocates want you to know the signs
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the latest data shows a growing number of trafficking offenses have been filed in Pennsylvania in recent years. Victim advocates are asking you to know the signs.
Gov. Wolf makes Pennsylvania history with most pardons as second term wraps up
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf has officially made history in Pennsylvania by signing the most pardons — including 369 final pardons this week. Wolf’s last batch of pardons as Governor brought his total to 2,540 more than double the previous number set by Gov. Ed Rendell with 1,122 pardons granted. “I have taken […]
New funds set aside to help Youngstown businesses to sustain and attract
New programs are launching, specifically dedicated to help small businesses in the City of Youngstown and within the next few months, individual business owners could have over $100,000 dollars of help. Whether a company wants to upgrade its facade, or receive a revolving loan, $3 million dollars of federal Covid...
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
Why gas & booze prices are increasing in Pa. (No, it's not just due to inflation.)
Talk of tamping down government-triggered price hikes has been central to Republican senatorial focus in Harrisburg early in this new legislative session. On Wednesday, the GOP-led Senate advanced a bill by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-Cambria/Centre/Clearfield) to end the gas tax hike increase that went into effect Jan. 1. Another Republican senator is also calling for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, aka PLCB, to halt its plan to raise retail prices at state-run alcohol stores by 4%.
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
The Treaty of Shackamaxon: Exploring the Impact of the Agreement Between William Penn & the Lenape Tribe
The Treaty of Shackamaxon, signed in 1682 between William Penn and the Lenape tribe, is a crucial part of both Pennsylvania and Philadelphia history. Despite its importance, many Philadelphians may not be familiar with the details of the treaty and its lasting impact on the region. In this article, we’ll delve into the history of the Treaty of Shackamaxon, examining its origins, its significance, and why it’s still relevant today.
Neil Kennedy treatment facility in Youngstown closed, but chairman hopeful facility can reopen
The Youngstown Neil Kennedy Recovery Center on Rush Blvd. closed - at least temporarily - on December 31, according to the chairman of the board, Thomas Sanborn. The longest-running freestanding treatment facility in the US closed after its affiliation agreement with Gateway Rehabilitation of out Pittsburgh was terminated after more than 30 years. The facility first opened in Youngstown in 1946.
Fetterman Hires 20 for Washington, State Offices
(Washington, DC) -- U.S. Senator John Fetterman has hired nearly 20 staff members for his Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania offices. He'd announced earlier that Adam Jentleson would be his chief of staff, Joe Pierce would be state director and Tre Easton would be legislative director. The new senator's employees in Pennsylvania will include Emilee Joseph, his new deputy state director and Christina Kauffman, who is the central Pennsylvania regional director. New State Press Secretary Nick Gavio had been part of Fetterman's Senate campaign.
DCNR finalizes e-bike policy for state parks and forests
HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists...
