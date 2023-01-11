Cincinnati, Ohio – This report is from the FaceBook page of the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden :. We have very sad news from our Animal Ambassador Team that the tamandua pup born last week has passed away. The pup appeared to be strong, curious and alert. Mom Isla showed great maternal instincts during their time together and the two had an obvious bond seen in the form of cuddles, grooming and tiny squeaks from the pup. Yesterday, the team was devastated to discover the pup was unresponsive (the exact cause of death is not known at this time). This tiny tamandua pup was already loved and adored by many, as our community had been awaiting its arrival since they learned of Islas pregnancy back in October.

