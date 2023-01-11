Read full article on original website
Cincinnati CityBeat
25 Fast-Food Chains We Wish Would Come to Greater Cincinnati Already
Cincinnati has no shortage of great places to eat, but at CityBeat, we believe there's no such thing as too many food options. Maybe you heard about how delicious Whataburger is from friends or family out West or maybe you tried Bojangles on a road trip and now you're craving their biscuits and chicken, but there are none around.
Secret NKY: Around the Corner Fabrics shop stitches its history into iconic theatre in Latonia
Bolts of colorful cotton line the walls of a building where black and white movies were once shown more than eight decades ago. The Kentucky Theatre opened in 1939 at 15 West Southern Avenue in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood. The 800-seat movie house brought such flicks to its single screen as the 1938 comedy crime caper, “There’s That Woman Again,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Melvyn Douglas and Virginia Bruce, a leading ladies of 1930s and 1940s Hollywood.
CityBeat Streets: Six Cincinnatians Reveal Neighborhood Secrets
CityBeat is hitting the streets to ask locals about a different topic each week.
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
dayton.com
Inaugural event celebrating Black-owned wineries to take place in Liberty Twp.
A first-time event celebrating African-American winemakers and Black vintners internationally will be conducted next month at a banquet hall in Liberty Twp. The inaugural Black Wine Fest will take place at the Sugar Loft Events II in the Liberty Center’s Foundry Mall building in Butler County’s Liberty Twp. on Feb. 18.
WKRC
Neighborhood bar with ice cream window opens in College Hill
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A bar with a walk-up soft serve ice cream window serving out onto a family-friendly patio just opened in Cincinnati's College Hill neighborhood. Hannah Wheatley and Evan Wallis opened Big Chill at 5912 Hamilton Ave. in College Hill on New Year's Eve as part of...
Cincinnati CityBeat
This Funky-Cool Contemporary-Style Home in Mt. Lookout is For Sale for $1.15M
With angles for days and an elevated view of the Ohio River Valley, 641 Chardonnay Ridge in Mt. Lookout is a contemporary and coolly funky house, and it's now for sale. The house has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and a completely renovated kitchen with unique touches throughout, like the sunburst-shaped front window or the two-sided fireplace. On the first floor is a primary suite with a renovated attached bath and a relaxing sunroom. From the living room, you can access the home's expansive deck and two private outdoor entertainment spaces.
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Free Family Fun at The Acres Cincinnati
The Acres is offering Cincinnati Family magazine readers one free game of mini-golf during the month of January if they mention “Cincinnati Family magazine” when they check in. Open year-round and boasting mini-golf, a driving range, heated tent, fire pit and great food and drink, The Acres is...
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: January 12–16
Find ways to have fun and honor Martin Luther King Day this weekend. The post Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: January 12–16 appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetite!
Ohio restaurant to shut down for filming of a movie
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
tmpresale.com
The Prince Experience in Cincinnati, OH Mar 24th, 2023 – presale code
Eager to tell the world that pre-sale code for the Prince Experience presale is now available!!. Everyone with a working presale code will have a great opportunity to purchase presale tickets before the general public. What an wonderful experience awaits you, your friends who will be glad to go with...
lovelandmagazine.com
The tamandua pup born last week at Cincinnati Zoo has passed away
Cincinnati, Ohio – This report is from the FaceBook page of the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden :. We have very sad news from our Animal Ambassador Team that the tamandua pup born last week has passed away. The pup appeared to be strong, curious and alert. Mom Isla showed great maternal instincts during their time together and the two had an obvious bond seen in the form of cuddles, grooming and tiny squeaks from the pup. Yesterday, the team was devastated to discover the pup was unresponsive (the exact cause of death is not known at this time). This tiny tamandua pup was already loved and adored by many, as our community had been awaiting its arrival since they learned of Islas pregnancy back in October.
WKRC
Hear local rapper Jus Clay's music in video games, on sports networks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local rapper Jus Clay has performed at area colleges and downtown on Fountain Square. And you may recognize his music if you're a gamer.
dayton.com
Local Bed Bath & Beyond set to close as national retailer struggles financially
As part of a wave of closures nationwide, houseware retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will soon shutter its Old Troy Pike location in Huber Heights amid the company’s growing financial struggles. Following the release of unfavorable third quarter 2022 fiscal results, the retailer on Tuesday announced an updated list...
WLWT 5
Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
The Wienermobile rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The iconic hot dog on wheels is making a few stops in the Miami Valley this weekend! According to a release from Oscar Meyer, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be making two stops in Dayton on Saturday, January 14. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the 27-foot hotdog on wheels will […]
Major Motion Picture To Be Filmed At Ohio Restaurant
'A certain famous rabbit’s employers' rented out the building.
Fox 19
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance cameras caught a man stop his car in the middle of Interstate 75. Officers say they arrived shortly afterward to find him eating Taco Bell. Video shows the 53-year-old Gregory Powell bringing his car to a dead stop on the interstate and then head for the shoulder, where he stayed for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.
You Can Go on an Overnight Ghost Hunt at a Haunted Kentucky Bar
Are you brave enough to stay the night at the place that claims to have its own "portal to Hell" downstairs?. If you're a fan of the strange and unusual and enjoy a good Kentucky haunt, there's a good chance you have heard of the infamous Bobby Mackey's Music World. Bobby Mackey's Music World is located in Wilder, Kentucky and this location has been featured in television shows like Ghost Adventures, and Portals to Hell. Also in 2022, Bobby Mackey's Music World was the location for a Foxy Shazam music video, for their song 'Dancing with my Demons.'
