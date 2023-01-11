ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Officials Eye Less Regional Approach To Energy

With Connecticut energy consumers preparing for the impact of steep hikes in their electricity rates that went into effect this month, state officials outlined Wednesday some long-term strategies for reducing the cost of energy and improving its reliability. During a press conference at the state Capitol prompted by sharp Jan....
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

End Hunger Advocates Push for Free School Meals

A coalition of lawmakers and advocacy groups called Thursday for the state of Connecticut to cover the cost of school meals for all students in order to fill a void left by a federal support that fed children throughout the pandemic. During a morning press conference in the Legislative Office...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy