Read full article on original website
Related
ctnewsjunkie.com
Connecticut Officials Eye Less Regional Approach To Energy
With Connecticut energy consumers preparing for the impact of steep hikes in their electricity rates that went into effect this month, state officials outlined Wednesday some long-term strategies for reducing the cost of energy and improving its reliability. During a press conference at the state Capitol prompted by sharp Jan....
ctnewsjunkie.com
End Hunger Advocates Push for Free School Meals
A coalition of lawmakers and advocacy groups called Thursday for the state of Connecticut to cover the cost of school meals for all students in order to fill a void left by a federal support that fed children throughout the pandemic. During a morning press conference in the Legislative Office...
Comments / 0