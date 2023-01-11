Read full article on original website
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
DougCo elementary school uses excessive restraint on second-graderSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises cityDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'Rick ZandDenver, CO
Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler, my neighbor, dies of overdoseDavid Heitz
Denver rock music station announces new midday host
DENVER — Robbyn Hart is the new midday voice of 97.3 KBCO in Denver. Hart will take over the daytime hosting role on the rock music station starting Monday, Jan. 16, iHeartMedia Denver announced. Hart will be responsible for the midday show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., said...
Colorado pizzeria opens 5th location
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A popular Denver pizza establishment is expanding. Pizzeria Locale has opened its newest Colorado location in Greenwood Village. Located at the northeast corner of Interstate 25 and East Arapahoe Road, the restaurant is the fifth Pizzeria Locale location overall. Pizzeria Locale opened its first Denver...
Safety concerns raised for convention center visitors
New questions are being raised about safety around the Denver Convention Center.
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, January 7-13
Coming off a chaotic start of the new year for the Denver dining scene, there were just a handful of openings and closings to report this week, but one in particular is getting a lot of buzz. Historic El Rancho, which has its own exit off the highway in Evergreen,...
Happy Camper Owners Purchase Nearby Abandoned LoHi Restaurant Building
No word yet on what type of eatery the partners plan to develop at the property.
coloradosun.com
Denver bought one-way bus tickets for 1,900 migrants. Here’s where they were going.
Denver spent nearly a half-million dollars last month buying one-way Greyhound bus tickets to other cities for 1,900 migrants who arrived here after crossing the U.S. southern border, according to data released Friday to The Sun by city officials. The most popular destinations were New York and Illinois, but also...
How to watch MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo on Monday
DENVER — The annual MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo is back at the National Western Stock Show on Monday. Celebrate the history and heritage of America's black cowboys, while honoring Bill Pickett's legacy and influence on Black Western Heritage. This event will feature the top cowboy and cowgirls from...
Oldest monkey of its kind in North America dies at Denver Zoo
DENVER — The Denver Zoo said goodbye this week to a monkey that died at the ripe old age of 31. The coppery titi monkey, named Cinnamon, was the oldest titi monkey in North America and was one of just three monkeys of her kind in North American zoos, Denver Zoo said.
Colorado Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
Dine with Stuffed Animals at One of Colorado’s Oldest Restaurants
Colorado is full of history and fortunately, some of the state's earliest manmade landmarks, stores, restaurants, and attractions are still around. One of these historic places that is still standing and operating is not just unique for the fact that it's one of the oldest restaurants in the state, but because of what else is in the restaurant gazing upon you while you enjoy your meal.
Next big thing will be a chance of snow Sunday after a warm weekend start
DENVER(CBS)- We have a half an half holiday weekend coming our way. With a high clouds and a high pressure ridge starting off the weekend with mild temps for most and more clouds than sunshine. At the same time we are watching another Pacific storm system brewing of the coast of California. This system will push across the Rockies on Sunday bringing in snow to the the mountains starting on Saturday night.There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for some of the mountains in the southwest where 6 to 12 inches of snow may fall. At this point it looks like we...
Meet the 1st woman to direct the rodeos at the National Western Stock Show
DENVER — Everyone knows about the people who wrangle the animals at the rodeo, but not many know the one who wrangles all the people. "That's one way to put it," laughs Caroline Lukens, the Director of Rodeo Operations at the National Western Stock Show. Lukens started riding horses...
America's highest chairlift officially open for the season in Colorado
Much of the American West has been getting pounded with snow in recent weeks, making it possible to open high-elevation terrain around the state. This includes the highest chairlift in North America, found in Colorado's Summit County. Reaching an elevation of 12,840 feet above sea level and providing access to...
Another Popular Colorado Restaurant Location Has Closed After 40 Years
Add another Colorado restaurant to the gone-for-good list as it just seems to keep on growing. After 40 years, this very popular Colorado restaurant location is no more. Another One Bites The Dust As Another Colorado Restaurant Closes For Good. It feels like the list of restaurants, shops, and other...
How to get chauffeured from Denver to the slopes for $25 round-trip
As I-70 traffic pains continue to plague ski country travelers in Colorado, many people are looking for an alternative way to get to the mountains. There's a big catch – many of the alternative options tend to be pretty pricey, typically saved for a special occasion opposed to becoming part of the weekend routine. That being said, one often-overlooked option is sure to help slopegoers save a bit of cash. The 'Snowstang' might not keep travelers out of traffic, but it does mean getting chauffeured...
Local restaurant owners open highly-anticipated new eatery in Colorado
A highly-anticipated new restaurant recently opened in Colorado. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the new Aloy Thai Eatery celebrated its grand opening in Denver, according to the restaurant's website.
New Denver building will have 10-story landscaped canyon
DENVER — A new building in Denver will be known for its top-to-bottom landscaping. Developers at the 16-story One River North recently celebrated its topping out, held when construction reached the top of the structure. Located at 40th and Blake Streets in the River North Art District (RiNo), builders...
Three Colorado spots ranked among 'best breweries' in the country
A top beer-themed publication, Hop Culture, recently released their list of the '14 best breweries of 2022' and three Colorado spots were featured. With the publication also dubbing the Centennial State as a place that made a comeback in the beer scene during 2022, their top Colorado picks for draft beer were split between Denver and nearby Arvada.
Watch your step! Road safety improvements put a pole in the middle of Broadway sidewalk
DENVER — If you’re walking down South Broadway in Denver, you’ll notice the city’s doing a lot of work to try to make the road safer for people outside of cars. Also, if you’re walking down South Broadway…look out for that pole!. As part...
