DENVER(CBS)- We have a half an half holiday weekend coming our way. With a high clouds and a high pressure ridge starting off the weekend with mild temps for most and more clouds than sunshine. At the same time we are watching another Pacific storm system brewing of the coast of California. This system will push across the Rockies on Sunday bringing in snow to the the mountains starting on Saturday night.There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for some of the mountains in the southwest where 6 to 12 inches of snow may fall. At this point it looks like we...

DENVER, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO