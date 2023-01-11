Fame: It's just not for everybody. While many celebrities' faces seem to be everywhere — from magazine covers and TV shows to social media and paparazzi crosshairs — there are a few well-known people who've left the limelight, some for a few years and others for a few decades. Having said that, where has Jack Nicholson gone? One of Hollywood's biggest stars has essentially gone MIA. Once a courtside staple at Los Angeles Lakers basketball games, the Oscar-winning actor hasn't attended a game since Oct. 19, 2021 — which was also the last time he was seen in public. "He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK," a source told Radar Online, noting that the star of "The Shining" speaks to his son, actor Ray Nicholson. "Jack's in touch with certain relatives — especially Ray, his protégé, who he's so proud of — but his socializing days are long gone," the insider added. Jack's only connection to the outside world these days is his kids. "It's like he doesn't want to face reality anymore — and that's just sad," the source said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO