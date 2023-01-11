Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNorth Lauderdale, FL
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
Related
Metallica, Dead and Company, Calvin Harris, Rob Thomas top this week’s virtual concerts
Metallica is about to rock this year with its new album “72 Seasons” (out April 14), and upcoming world tour. In the meantime, the group has relaunched its “Wherever We May Road” livestream series, a 10-concert run featuring concerts from 1991-93, all via nugs.net. On the...
Stereogum
Watch Billy Joel Pay Tribute To Jeff Beck With Two Covers At MSG
Billy Joel paid tribute to Jeff Beck on Friday night at his monthly Madison Square Garden show in New York. Joel performed two songs: “People Get Ready,” originally penned by Curtis Mayfield and recorded by Beck and Rod Stewart for Beck’s 1985 album Flash, and “Going Down,” a song written by Don Nix that the Jeff Beck Group covered on their 1972 self-titled third album. Joel and his band launched into “Going Down” after playing his classic “You May Be Right.” “We should have rehearsed this today,” you can hear Joel say.
iheart.com
Freddie Mercury & David Bowie Were Drunk While Recording "Under Pressure"
It's one of the most iconic duets in rock history - and both singers were blitzed off their bums while recording it. Queen drummer Roger Taylor says Freddie Mercury and David Bowie were both drunk while recording the 1981 hit "Under Pressure". In fact, Taylor says the whole band had...
Twisted Sister to Reunite for One-Off Awards Show
Twisted Sister announced plans to reunite for a one-off show later this month. The surviving members – singer Dee Snider, guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda, and bassist Mark Mendoza – will perform at their Metal Hall of Fame induction in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. The group will be presented by Steve Vai and Mike Portnoy.
‘Sister Wives’: Madison Accuses Meri Brown of Being a ‘Monster’ in Old Deleted Tweets in Light of Paedons’ Allegations
In light of Paedon Brown's allegations about 'Sister Wives' star, Meri Brown's behavior, Madison Brush's deleted tweets from 2019 have resurfaced, where she allegedly calls Meri 'abusive.'
Kathleen Turner Doesn't Regret It, But Probably Wouldn't Tackle Trans Friends Role Today
Watch: Friends Co-Creator Apologizes For Show's Lack of Diversity. No one told her life was going to be this way. Kathleen Turner may boast several iconic roles throughout her career in TV and film, but one of her most recognizable characters as Chandler's transgender parent in Friends might not be perceived the same as they were two decades ago.
The Beatles: Pattie Boyd Admits to Being Lost ‘In a Big Cloud of Fame’ During Marriage to George Harrison
Pattie Boyd, wife of The Beatles' George Harrison, admits to being lost 'in a big cloud of fame' during their marriage.
Why The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Refused to Cover The Beatles’ ‘Revolution 9’
The Monkees' Micky Dolenz thought about covering The Beatles' "Revolution 9" but ultimately decided against it for one reason.
Moment flash mob bursts into funeral service dancing to Another One Bites the Dust
In video footage shared online, four members from the Flaming Feathers dance troupe can be seen suddenly standing up from their seats inside the crematorium in Bristol.
thedigitalfix.com
John Wick 4 star confirms Keanu Reeves kept up his kind tradition
Keanu Reeves is one of the nicest men working in Hollywood. His list of good deeds is longer than the list of great action movies he’s made, and he’s done everything from making outrageous charitable donations to making a grandmother’s day just because he could. The Matrix...
Musician Jeff Beck dead at 78 following sudden illness
Jeff Beck, the British guitar phenom who rose to fame with The Yardbirds, died Tuesday. He was 78. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement posted Wednesday on Twitter. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss,” the statement concluded. The Post reached out to a Beck rep, who declined further comment. Born June 24, 1944, in Surrey, England, Beck is an eight-time Grammy winner and two-time inductee in the...
NME
Prince Harry got high at Courteney Cox’s house and the toilet “became a head”
Prince Harry has spoken about the time he ate “[magic] mushroom chocolates” while staying at Courteney Cox’s house in Los Angeles in his forthcoming memoir. In an extract from Spare, which was released today (January 10), the Duke of Sussex wrote that he went to the Friends actor’s house after a party where he consumed the hallucinogenic snack.
Jimmy Page, Dave Davies pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck
Reactions to the death of Jeff Beck, rock innovator and guitar virtuoso who died Wednesday. "The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans." — Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who was also a Yardbirds bandmate and close friend of Beck, via Instagram.
Pop-Culture Icons Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox to Attend Special Live Tribute Dinner To "CHiPs" Classic TV Show
Actors Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox, stars of the classic 1970s TV series, CHiPs, are the men of the hour for an exclusive upcoming live dinner event on January 19th. For those interested in attending "A Classic TV CHiPs Reunion Dinner with Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox," this is your chance to meet and dine with the iconic stars of the popular show.
Jason Statham Once Considered It a Sore Spot That He Didn’t Become a Successful Diver
Jason Statham has accomplished much in his career, but he still occasionally wondered what it would’ve been like to make it as a diver.
wonderwall.com
Friends worry about Jack Nicholson, who hasn't been seen in public in 15 months, plus more famous recluses
Fame: It's just not for everybody. While many celebrities' faces seem to be everywhere — from magazine covers and TV shows to social media and paparazzi crosshairs — there are a few well-known people who've left the limelight, some for a few years and others for a few decades. Having said that, where has Jack Nicholson gone? One of Hollywood's biggest stars has essentially gone MIA. Once a courtside staple at Los Angeles Lakers basketball games, the Oscar-winning actor hasn't attended a game since Oct. 19, 2021 — which was also the last time he was seen in public. "He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK," a source told Radar Online, noting that the star of "The Shining" speaks to his son, actor Ray Nicholson. "Jack's in touch with certain relatives — especially Ray, his protégé, who he's so proud of — but his socializing days are long gone," the insider added. Jack's only connection to the outside world these days is his kids. "It's like he doesn't want to face reality anymore — and that's just sad," the source said.
See Axl Rose + Tracii Guns Play Led Zeppelin With Shark Island in 1986
It wasn't unusual to see musicians perform with different bands in Los Angeles during the 1980s. Tracii Guns, who inspired the "Guns" in Guns N' Roses before he left the band in 1985, has shared a video of himself and Axl Rose playing Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll" with fellow rockers Shark Island in '86.
Anna Kendrick Reveals Brutal Psychological Abuse at the Hands of Ex-Boyfriend
Anna Kendrick recently got brutally honest about psychological abuses she endured while with an ex-boyfriend. The Pitch Perfect star has chosen to keep the man’s identity a secret, but she felt comfortable sharing details during the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard. “I was with...
Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, Paramore, Korn + More
The lineup for the 2023 edition of Bonnaroo has been revealed, and will feature the return to the concert stage of the Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters. The four-day music festival is set to take place the weekend of June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee, with Foo Fighters joined by Zeds Dead, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza as this year's headliners.
EW.com
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Loudwire
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 1