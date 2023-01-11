ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Bills Sign All-Pro Wide Receiver Before Playoffs

The Buffalo Bills are getting a boost from an All-Pro wide receiver in the playoffs. The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Wild Card round. The Bills, who have two wide receivers on injured reserve, needed to bump up a playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.
Damar Hamlin update: Buffalo Bills defender released from Buffalo hospital

Damar Hamlin has now been released from the Buffalo hospital where he was being treated after recently getting transferred there, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. Hamlin was moved from the Cincinnati hospital on Monday, where he spent the majority of his time after his collapse. Things just keep looking better and better for Hamlin. This great news comes nearly nine days after he collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football.
Official: Neutral Site Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game Location

These AFC playoffs have a different feel about them. That's because of the cancelled Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event. The Bills and Bengals have played one less regular season game than everyone else, which means there was going to be an unfair playoff advantage if they just went on winning percentage.
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill might have willed a Bills fan to hit WR coach Wes Welker with a snowball

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will make a second trip to Orchard Park to take on the Buffalo Bills, only this time with a trip to the AFC divisional round on the line. The Dolphins' first visit to Highmark Stadium saw the team welcomed by a barrage of snowballs from "Bills Mafia" in a memorable late December game in Week 15. On Friday, wideout Tyreek Hill revealed to reporters that even receivers coach Wes Welker wasn't immune to the fans' wrath and that he may have willed it to happen.
Cole Beasley Back on the Bills Active Roster

The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their Wild Card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday in Orchard Park. The meeting will be the third one between the two teams since September and the second in under a month. The Dolphins are the most banged up they have been...
Bills Make A Big Playoff Promotion

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready for a home playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, who they will play for the third time this year. Tua Tagovailoa won’t be suiting up for Miami, and it looks like Skylar Thompson will be suiting up in Buffalo for the Dolphins. The...
Professional Hockey Legend Back In Buffalo, New York

Most sports teams look forward to being back home in front of their home crowd. The Buffalo Sabres may be looking to get back on the road for a reset after losing their last few games on home ice. The Sabres, who have been hot up until the home stand, were beaten 4-2 by the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. That follows a loss to Seattle. The Sabres head to Nashville for a game this weekend.
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse

The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
