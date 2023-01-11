Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ryan Shazier was seriously injured in an NFL game. He has advice for Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from a New York hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after suffering cardiac arrest during a game, to continue his rehabilitation at home. Hamlin’s doctors said he’s on what’s considered a “very normal” or even “accelerated trajectory” in his recovery, and has...
Yardbarker
Bills Sign All-Pro Wide Receiver Before Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills are getting a boost from an All-Pro wide receiver in the playoffs. The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Wild Card round. The Bills, who have two wide receivers on injured reserve, needed to bump up a playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin update: Buffalo Bills defender released from Buffalo hospital
Damar Hamlin has now been released from the Buffalo hospital where he was being treated after recently getting transferred there, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. Hamlin was moved from the Cincinnati hospital on Monday, where he spent the majority of his time after his collapse. Things just keep looking better and better for Hamlin. This great news comes nearly nine days after he collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football.
Official: Neutral Site Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game Location
These AFC playoffs have a different feel about them. That's because of the cancelled Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event. The Bills and Bengals have played one less regular season game than everyone else, which means there was going to be an unfair playoff advantage if they just went on winning percentage.
Map Shows 24 States Are Rooting for the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are heading into the playoffs as the AFC's 2 seed, as they have played one less game than 12 of the 13 teams in the NFL postseason: the Cincinnati Bengals being the other. The Bills host the Miami Dolphins this Sunday at Highmark Stadium in the wild...
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill might have willed a Bills fan to hit WR coach Wes Welker with a snowball
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will make a second trip to Orchard Park to take on the Buffalo Bills, only this time with a trip to the AFC divisional round on the line. The Dolphins' first visit to Highmark Stadium saw the team welcomed by a barrage of snowballs from "Bills Mafia" in a memorable late December game in Week 15. On Friday, wideout Tyreek Hill revealed to reporters that even receivers coach Wes Welker wasn't immune to the fans' wrath and that he may have willed it to happen.
Cole Beasley Back on the Bills Active Roster
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their Wild Card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday in Orchard Park. The meeting will be the third one between the two teams since September and the second in under a month. The Dolphins are the most banged up they have been...
Yardbarker
Bills Make A Big Playoff Promotion
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready for a home playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, who they will play for the third time this year. Tua Tagovailoa won’t be suiting up for Miami, and it looks like Skylar Thompson will be suiting up in Buffalo for the Dolphins. The...
Doctors Explain Why Vaccine Isn’t Linked To Hamlin’s Cardiac Arrest
Is the COVID-19 vaccine linked to the cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin? The Buffalo Bills' safety was injured during the Buffalo Bills-Cinncinati Monday Night Football game on Monday, January 2. A lot of speculation on social media regarding the injury and the COVID-19 vaccine had been raised this...
Professional Hockey Legend Back In Buffalo, New York
Most sports teams look forward to being back home in front of their home crowd. The Buffalo Sabres may be looking to get back on the road for a reset after losing their last few games on home ice. The Sabres, who have been hot up until the home stand, were beaten 4-2 by the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. That follows a loss to Seattle. The Sabres head to Nashville for a game this weekend.
Brandon Beane Says This Unsung Hero Helped Save Hamlin’s Life
Wednesday, January 11th was a great day. That's because Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was officially discharged from Buffalo General Hospital, which means that he returned home and will be in the care of the Bills. Hamlin collapsed from cardiac arrest last Monday night, during the Bills and Bengals game...
General Manager Candidate: Quentin Harris
He has spent virtually all of the last two decades with the Arizona Cardinals either as a player or a member of the personnel department.
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0