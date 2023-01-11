The Red Hill Junior High Basketball Salukis won both games Thursday night on the road at Martinsville. The 7th grade were 44-9 winners behind Baron Young with 12 points and Brayden Carie added 10. The 8th grade won 33-24 with DJ Brashear leading the way with 13 points. Next action for the Jr Salukis is Tuesday when they head to Oblong.

MARTINSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO