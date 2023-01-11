Read full article on original website
JR HIGH SALUKIS SWEEP MARTINSVILLE
The Red Hill Junior High Basketball Salukis won both games Thursday night on the road at Martinsville. The 7th grade were 44-9 winners behind Baron Young with 12 points and Brayden Carie added 10. The 8th grade won 33-24 with DJ Brashear leading the way with 13 points. Next action for the Jr Salukis is Tuesday when they head to Oblong.
8TH GRADE BRAVES THIRD AT LEIC TOURNEY
The 2023 Little Eastern Illinois Conference 8th grade boys basketball tournament wrapped up Thursday night at Newton High School. The Parkview Braves played Cumberland in the third place game and lost 43-25. Casey-Westfield defeated Robinson for the championship 44-24. Next action for Parkview as the Braves resume the regular season is Monday at home against Casey.
7TH GRADE BRAVES SECOND IN LEIC TOURNEY
The Parkview 7th Grade Braves quest for the Little Eastern Illinois Conference (LEIC) tournament championship came up short Wednesday night. They lost in the title game at Newton High School to host Newton (Jasper County) 55-32. The Braves were led in scoring by Peyton Jones with 11 points. The 8th grade finals are Thursday with Parkview meeting Cumberland at 6 p.m. for third place.
