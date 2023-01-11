ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVCFOX

Color Chattanooga Pink! Week kicks off throughout Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's time to think pink in Chattanooga. On Friday, Deputy Director of the Office of Community Health and Safety Dr. Geeta Maharaj presented a proclamation declaring January 14-21, 2023, as Color Chattanooga Pink! week. Representatives from FirstBank, the Color Chattanooga Pink! sponsor, CHI Memorial Foundation, and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Grant Applications Opening Soon for United Way of Greater Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s grant application process is opening soon. You can start applying January 23rd. Any 501(c)3 across the 6-county region is eligible. The six counties include Hamilton, Sequatchie and Marion counties in Tennessee, and Walker, Dade and Catoosa counties in Northwest...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Link

The Pot and Pan Kitchen in Charleston, TN

The Pot and Pan Kitchen inside Charleston, Tennessee is becoming a local favorite, very quickly. The atmosphere is warm. The kind of atmosphere where you can take a seat amongst friends and locals while having the conveniences of Cleveland without all its busyness. It is the type of place you most likely would feel comfortable bringing your family for some good food and good times.
CHARLESTON, TN
wutc.org

An Advocate For Equity In Public Service In Chattanooga

Tamara Steward is chief equity officer for the City of Chattanooga - appointed last year by Mayor Tim Kelly as the first person to serve in that role. She visited our studios here at WUTC ahead of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday - and this year’s MLK Day of Service and Donation Drive.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Local Mail Thefts A Growing Problem In Chattanooga And Hamilton County

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens that we are experiencing several mail thefts throughout the county. Unfortunately, mail thefts are not unusual and usually increase during the holidays. Despite the holidays being over, we still continue to see random mail thefts especially in large subdivisions. The mail...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?

In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
MURFREESBORO, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Ranked The Fourth Friendliest City In The United States

A recent report by the research website Study Finds has ranked Chattanooga as the fourth friendliest city in the United States. Researchers collected the most common recommendations from ten expert websites looking for cities that best combine hospitality and warmth from the locals to make them a great place to visit and to live.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSMV

Tennessee deputies warn of lottery scam

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee authorities are warning residents not to fall for a lottery scam that’s making its rounds in Tennessee. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says letters claiming a resident has won a “Publishers Clearing House, Free Lotto Association of North America lottery” are being delivered to residents.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Pedestrian Remains Critical

Gruetli-Laager resident Steve Duncan remains in critical condition. Duncan, 60, is under treatment at the Trauma Unit in Erlanger. He was struck and seriously injured on Dec. 12 while crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga next to the Komatsu plant where he is employed.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for January 13

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. No number assigned- Ringgold Road @ Camp Jordan Parkway- Suspicious Activity- While on patrol police noticed a homeless person sleeping on the sidewalk. Police spoke with the male and identified him. He was checked for warrants and given a ride to the community kitchen.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

