North Carolina Central University 1 of 3 HBCUs to receive funding after bomb threats
President Biden's administration announced Friday that NC Central University would be one of three schools to receive funding in the aftermath of bomb threats that terrorized students early last year.
‘Making a lot of people angry’: Mini-fridges banned, space-heater restrictions coming to Durham classrooms
This week, Durham Public Schools said teachers have until Feb. 1 to remove any non-commercial appliances from classrooms.
WRAL
Dozens protest Shaw University for not reopening King Khalid Mosque to the public
Friday, more than 50 people gathered to protest outside the King Khalid Mosque at Shaw University. The group claims they are being denied access to worship there. Some of the protestors told WRAL News they had attended the mosque for years, some decades. At noon, a group of Muslim worshipers...
cbs17
First Wilson farm show to showcase importance of agriculture
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — One of Wilson County’s leading industries is farming. That’s why Wilson County Fair Board President Mick Rankin teamed up with local plow expert Bill Jennings to create an event that highlights all aspects of agriculture there. The first-ever Wilson County Farm Show is...
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL — Habitat for Humanity of Orange County is now accepting applications for its 2023 homeownership program. Upon completion of the program, participants who maintain qualifications will be eligible to purchase a home in Weavers Grove, an upcoming mixed-income HHOC community in Chapel Hill.
North Carolina school district used COVID-19 money to boost staff salaries: report
Chalkboard, a K-12 public education news outlet, reported that Wake County Public School System used more than 40% of $442 million in COVID-19 relief funding to supply "bonus pay" to its employees.
AOL Corp
Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools superintendent defends dissertation, criticizes reporting
On Friday, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Superintendent Nyah Hamlett posted this message on the district’s website in response to a News & Observer reporter’s questions about attribution errors in her PhD dissertation. The bolded text matches what is bolded online. Dear CHCCS students, families and staff,. This is...
WRAL
Foodie News: Cary's Bond Brothers opening new taproom in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal shared the news this week that Sanford’s Fonda Lupita (named one of 11 best new restaurants in the nation) is bringing its authentic Mexican food to downtown Durham’s Brightleaf District on Main Street. The new spot will operate as Fonda Lupita. Its menu will feature the beloved gorditas, tacos, quesadillas, tortas and burritos that made the original location popular. The 3,325-square-foot space will also include a bar. If you are not already familiar with them, do so here.
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023
Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021
RALEIGH, NC. - A new report has revealed the devastating effects of rising goods prices, with stagnant wages and an end to government-imposed moratoriums, on Wake County residents. As a result, foreclosures in the Raleigh area have skyrocketed by 150% since 2021.
Foreclosures jump nearly 150% in Raleigh after government lifts moratorium
Foreclosures are starting to pile up in Wake County now that the government's moratorium has been lifted.
Raleigh rents are falling, but that trend is not likely to last
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. That includes stories on how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. As we enter 2023, a forecast shows that buyers and sellers in Raleigh will battle in a more balanced Triangle real estate market.
Parents in Wake Schools say delayed bus arrivals are setting students back
RALEIGH, N.C. — Some parents in Wake County Public Schools say huge delays in school bus arrival times are setting their children back in the classroom – and even putting students at risk while they wait for the bus to show up. Gretta Nance says her son’s school...
cbs17
‘It was a calling’: Senior chaplain building chaplaincy program for Raleigh Fire Department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fires, crashes, and other emergencies — firefighters see it all. The Raleigh Fire Department is building a program to provide comfort for both firefighters and fire and accident victims. The goal is to instill hope. For 25 years, the Rev. Jeffrey Neal responded to...
Flowers Plantation reveals plans for new development amidst population surge in Johnston County
Waterfront District at Flowers Plantation, will be built along N.C. 42 and will feature retail shops, restaurants, a hotel and as many as 300 homes.
cbs17
Getting free legal help in Wake County just got easier. Here’s how
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Navigating the court system can be a daunting task for the every day person. In Wake County, getting help is now easier with the new Wake County Legal Support Center. “This is the people’s house and this is the people’s center,” said Wake County District...
cbs17
Why is ‘local landmark’ 8ft gorilla in Wake Forest up for auction?
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — People who live in or frequently travel through Wake Forest may be familiar with the giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. The eight-foot gorilla stands outside of Hoy Auction, an auction house in the town, holding his hand out so people can sit in it for pictures.
jocoreport.com
Selma Town Manager Fired
SELMA – After serving less than two years, the Selma town council voted Tuesday night to fire Town Manager Brent Taylor. The unanimous vote to terminate is employment contract followed a closed session of the town board. Mr. Taylor had served as the town manager since April 1, 2021....
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
