Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Related
10 Fun Events Happening This Weekend In Western New York
We are two weeks into 2023, and there is no shortage of things to do in Western New York. While the weekend is kicking off with some light snow around Buffalo, it looks like this Sunday will be sunny for the big playoffs game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins when we #SquishTheFish.
wnypapers.com
Regal Cinemas signs come down, as Dipson prepares to take over Niagara Falls theater
Starting Feb. 1, Regal Cinema 12 to become The Capitol Theatre 12 managed by Dipson Theatres Inc. The red Regal Cinemas signs were dismantled and painted over this week, as a new company prepares to take over the movie house. Regional Cinema Operator Dipson Theaters Inc. recently announced it signed...
Trains Abruptly Halted Around Buffalo, New York
Buffalo fire and police officials were busy overnight Thursday in to Friday morning following a accident that stopped train traffic in the area.
This Upstate New York Metropolis Was Named One of the Best Fishing Spots in America
When you think of fishing in New York, what location does you mind take you to? Maybe on a little lake in the Adirondacks or a river near the Canadian border like the St. Lawrence?. While places like the Adirondacks or St. Lawrence River are great, those are not the...
The Best Carnival In Western New York Returns
You simply can't beat the summers in Western New York! Once the cold weather is left behind, it is time for the fun to begin! One of the biggest and best carnivals in the Southtowns returns for 2023 and it is going to be a blast!. We are blessed here...
One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years
It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
9 Of The Best Wedding Caterers In Western New York
People will not remember all the details of your wedding. But one thing they will remember is how good (or bad) the food was.
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New York
A fast-growing food chain recently opened another new location in New York State. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular and fast-growing food chain Tim Hortons celebrated the grand opening of its newest New York restaurant location in Jamestown, according to a local source.
Great News For Drivers South Of Buffalo, New York
There are few things more frustrating than having to drive a long way, find a parking spot and wait in long lines to do something that could literally take a few minutes. That has been the case in the past for those who live in southern Erie County and need to get business done with the New York State DMV. But there is good news this week.
These 41 Bars Are The Friendliest In Western New York
You know when you walk into a friend’s home, and it is so welcoming that you feel like you may have just walked into your own house?. It might sound crazy to some people, but there are some bars and restaurants that actually give us this exact same feeling!
nomadlawyer.org
10 Affordable & Safe Places to Live in New York
A place that attracts people from all over the world to make their dreams a reality, New York is one of the most desirable states to live in. Affordable & Safe Places to Live in New York: Being home to an iconic city, picturesque landscapes, world-class entertainment & a plethora of professional opportunities, it offers some of the best amenities in the world.
Popular New York State Snowmobile Trails Shut Down
The winter of 2023 sure has been weird. One week there are blizzard warnings and the next it is flooding! For those of us who love the snow and love to be on our sleds, this season has been rough and it seems to be getting worse. Living along the...
These 10 Bakeries Should Be Considered For Best In Buffalo
When you shop local, your support goes directly back into the local businesses of Western New York and in our economy. But what shops are locally owned in Western New York?. Well, when it comes to bakeries, there are a few places you can go for a bagel, pastry, breakfast, and a cup of coffee.
Hope Rises: Business destroyed in West Side Bazaar fire plans to reopen in Hamburg
Friday morning on Wake Up, Heinrich explained the story behind the restaurant's name and its origins.
Donuts Delite launches Buffalo chicken finger donut
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Donuts Delite is launching an extremely limited new donut flavor in support of the Buffalo Bills. The limited Buffalo chicken finger donut is available at the Empire and Culver Ridge location on January 14 and January 15, while supplies last. It comes after Donuts Delite did something special in honor of […]
WKBW-TV
Town of Tonawanda plumbing company serviced hundreds of customers free of charge amid Blizzard '22
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesis of the Buffalo Blizzard of '22 brought in whiteout conditions bright and early at 8 a.m., on that dreadful Friday leading into Christmas weekend. "Yeah, we didn't know what to expect. It started Friday morning. We didn't know what we were...
Birthplace of American art in Upstate NY to get new visitor’s center and more
The birthplace of America’s first art movement is getting a makeover. The Thomas Cole National Historic Site in Upstate New York recently broke ground on a new visitor’s center and infrastructure improvements designed to increase tourism and promote the region’s economic growth.
Largest Lottery Jackpots Ever Won In New York
Everyone has done it. You sat at home or in your office and dreamt about what you would do if you ever won the lottery. Would you buy a new home, pay off all your debt, not tell anyone, and move? There are so many questions. Of course, a lot of those answers depend on how much you win.
newyorkupstate.com
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 locations in NY to shut down
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0