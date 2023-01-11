Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Houston Chronicle
AP source: Mike LaFleur out as Jets' offensive coordinator
Mike LaFleur is out as offensive coordinator of the New York Jets after two disappointing and mostly non-productive seasons on offense, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. LaFleur's future with the team was uncertain after Zach Wilson struggled mightily in his second season and the offense was...
Houston Chronicle
AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, and about two weeks after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
FOX shows fan’s great Brock Purdy sign during playoff game
FOX may have inadvertently introduced the football world to Brock Purdy’s nickname. After Purdy took over for Jimmy Garoppolo during the regular season, we quickly learned of the former 7th-round pick’s nickname “Big C–k Brock.” The nickname isn’t extremely well known, but that was until the 49ers’ playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.... The post FOX shows fan’s great Brock Purdy sign during playoff game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills could lose notable coach to division rival?
One of the Buffalo Bills’ coaches could soon be seeing them twice a year from the opposing sideline. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported this week that the New York Jets are doing their homework on Bills QB coach Joe Brady. The 33-year-old appears to be an option for the Jets, the Bills’ AFC East division... The post Bills could lose notable coach to division rival? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Cardinals might have to part with package of draft picks or players if they hire Sean Payton
If the Arizona Cardinals want to hire Sean Payton as their next head coach, it will cost them in the form of compensation to New Orleans Saints.
Houston Chronicle
Inside the Rising Profile of Flag Football
The very name of flag football might well summon up memories of gym class activities in the autumn — or, if you prefer, star-studded affairs in which athletes and celebrities compete to benefit charitable causes. It’s not difficult to see why flag football is popular in more informal competitions like these — playing it features some of the same strategy as tackle football, but without many of the collision risks that haunted the game in recent years.
Report: Kliff Kingsbury not interested in OC openings
It doesn’t appear that Kliff Kingsbury, fired as coach of the Arizona Cardinals earlier this week, is currently interested in
LSU basketball annihilated by No. 4 Alabama for a fourth straight SEC loss
It was a beatdown of epic proportions. Anything that could have gone wrong for LSU basketball went sideways in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, as No. 4 Alabama beat the breaks off the Tigers 106-66 at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide (15-2, 5-0 SEC) led 59-22 at halftime and held a 30-point lead before the...
