Road Rage Shooter Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Opening Fire on Sawgrass Expressway
A man arrested after firing his gun after a road rage incident was sentenced on Friday. Brandon Beever, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, received three years in prison for opening fire at another driver during a road rage incident on the Sawgrass Expressway. According to victim Bill Fyfe, 63, of Coconut...
NBC Miami
19-Year-Old Accused in String of Home, Car Burglaries Throughout Miami-Dade
Police have arrested a man who they say is connected to several home and car burglaries in areas across Miami-Dade County, including South Miami, Pinecrest and Coral Gables. Joshua Reed, 19, of Broward County, appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Friday, facing numerous charges including burglary and grand theft, according to online inmate records.
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after burglars try to break into South Miami home using rock, steal Mercedes; at least 4 at large
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a young man days after several people caught attempting to break into a South Miami home using a large rock. Surveillance video captured two subjects trying to enter a house through the garage in the area of Southwest 87th Street and 58th Avenue, early Saturday morning.
NBC Miami
Teen Charged for Alleged Car Theft Spree Across Miami-Dade County
A Lauderdale Lakes teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a car theft spree across Miami-Dade County, according to the State Attorney's Office. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle announced Saturday that 19-year-old Joshua Von Reed was arrested and charged for allegedly targeting owners of high-end vehicles, stealing them from the owners' homes, often from inside the garages and then taking them to Broward County to be sold.
NBC Miami
Woman Shoots Ex-Boyfriend in Miami Gardens: Police
A woman is in custody after she allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend Friday in Miami Gardens, police said. It happened at around 9:17 p.m. in the 600 block of Northwest 183rd Street, according to Miami Gardens Police. The ex-boyfriend was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a...
Boy, 14, struck by car in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A 14-year-old boy is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a bad crash in Fort Lauderdale. Police said in a written statement that police were called to NW 13th Street and NW 8th Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m. on a report of a child struck.The boy had been riding a scooter at the time of the crash, authorities said. CBS4's Jacqueline Quynh talked with a witness on the scene -- and why she feels speed bumps are not enough.A witness, who did not want to show her face, told CBS4 she ran over to help."And when I...
Miami-Dade police officers injured in crash on Quail Roost Drive
MIAMI - Two Miami-Dade police officers were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a crash. It happened late Wednesday night where Quail Roost Drive meets the Turnpike. According to police, the officers were responding to a "priority call with emergency equipment activated" when they collided with another vehicle. The two officers were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable.
WSVN-TV
At least 4 drivers run over exposed manhole cover in Miami Gardens, causing blowouts
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least four drivers encountered tire trouble along a busy Miami Gardens roadway. The motorists had to pull over after their tires went flat along Northwest 27th Avenue, near 211th Street, Friday night. The drivers said the blowouts happened after they ran over an exposed...
NBC Miami
‘She's at Peace': Children Remember Mom Who Died in Motorcycle Crash in Fort Lauderdale
A South Florida family is remembering their mother who died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend on a major interchange in Fort Lauderdale. Family members said Caridad Alicea Patrice was riding on the back of a motorcycle early Saturday morning when the driver of the motorcycle rear-ended a car.
WSVN-TV
Referee sucker punched during soccer match at SW Miami-Dade park shares ordeal
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A referee is opening up and sharing his story days after he and another referee were roughed up at a soccer game in Southwest Miami-Dade. Speaking through a translator Friday, Julian Barrientos provided a play-by-play of Sunday evening’s melee during the last game he officiated at Kendall Soccer Park, located in the area of Southwest 80th Street and 127th Avenue.
Click10.com
Man, 78, arrested for murder in Homestead, police say
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 78-year-old man stands accused Thursday of shooting a man twice in the head in Homestead. A woman told police officers that Enrique Fernandez and a man she was with got into an argument after running into each other Wednesday inside an apartment complex at Southeast Third Street near Sixth Avenue, according to the arrest report.
Driver killed during crash after running red light in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A driver who allegedly ran a red light in Pembroke Park was killed during an overnight crash early Wednesday, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.Joseph Junior Dorleans, 47, of Hollywood, was killed during the collision at the northbound exit of Interstate 95 and the eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road, according to a written statement.The other driver was identified as Andrew Harvey, 33, of Miami. Officials did not say he was hurt during the crash.According to the statement, Dorleans was driving eastbound in a 2015 Nissan Altima when he ran a red light and struck the 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Harvey as he was making a left turn to go west on Pembroke Road. Harvey had just exited I-95 when his vehicle was struck by Dorleans, authorities said.The impact of the crash spun Harvey's car around before it came to a stop while the vehicle driven by Dorleans struck a tree after hitting Harvey.Dorleans died at the scene. Sheriff's detectives said speeding was believed to have been a factor in the crash.
WSVN-TV
2 people hospitalized following rollover crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-vehicle crash, which caused one vehicle to roll over, sent two people to the hospital. Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash on Palm Avenue just south of Taft Street, Thursday morning. Two people were inside the overturned...
WSVN-TV
Police conducting death investigation in Lauderhill after body found in canal
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a canal. Lauderhill Police arrived to the scene in the canal behind 1280 NW 43rd Ave., Friday. According to officials, a resident at the Park South Apartments found the body floating behind their building.
Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Parkland Resident Arrested and Charged with DUI Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide
A man has been arrested in a fatal head-on traffic crash on the Sawgrass Expressway that left Parkland resident Kenneth Scott Kraemer, 36, dead. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Eli Louis, 33, was arrested outside his Lauderhill residence on Wednesday morning by Traffic Homicide Investigators Louis is accused of driving the wrong way while intoxicated on the Sawgrass Expressway, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.
CBS News
Reported shooting leads to lockdown of 2 Fort Lauderdale schools
MIAMI - Two Fort Lauderdale schools were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a reported shooting. Here is what Fort Lauderdale police says led to the lockdown of Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School:. "At approximately 12:10 pm, FLPD responded to the 2500 block of NW 11th Street...
Boca Raton Woman Jailed, Allegedly Lied About Employment
Amanda Kaufman Is Accused Of Lying To Receive Assistance Funds… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a fraud charge after a Florida state investigator alleged that she received public assistance funds that she was not eligible to receive. Kaufman […]
cw34.com
Man becomes intimate with woman before stealing and killing her dog in Boca: Police
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of stealing a woman's partially blind dog for his mother, then running it over and killing it in Boca Raton. According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Jeremy Correia put the wheels in motion for the dog theft shortly before being intimate with the victim.
NBC Miami
Large Police Presence After Man Reportedly Barricaded Inside SW Miami-Dade Home
A large number of police officers were outside of a southwest Miami-Dade home Thursday morning due to a reported armed man barricaded inside. Officers arrived at the home in the 11800 block of Southwest 186th Street after 6 a.m. after reports of the man with a gun inside the home.
NBC Miami
‘Horrific': Police Investigate Murders of Homeless People in Miami-Dade County
Police are investigating the deaths of two homeless people who were shot and killed within a day of each other in Miami-Dade County. City of Miami Police said Marie Noel died Monday near Northwest 17th Avenue at 28th Street in Allapattah. Residents said Noel lived in and frequented the area.
