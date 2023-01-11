Read full article on original website
Deputies arrest 2 men in fatal shooting at The Plaza at Millenium condos
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at The Plaza at Millenium condos last week. Deputies arrested Jacquarius Legrand, 22, and Jaivien Elliott, 19, for their involvement in the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Carlos Moreno-Anarivia. >>>...
WESH
Video shows what led up to deadly Orange County shooting outside shopping plaza
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County sheriff’s detectives released a video Friday showing the events that led up to a deadly shooting. Thirty-nine-year-old Etson Faustin was shot and killed in the parking lot of a shopping plaza at 7400 Southland Boulevard early morning on Dec. 30. Another man in his 20s was also shot.
WESH
Man accused of fleeing from Volusia County deputies faces several new charges
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Friday after fleeing from deputies, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was driving a grey Dodge Challenger around 4 p.m. as deputies were searching for him. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said he was wanted for domestic...
Daytona Beach police looking for missing 13-year-old boy
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen at a local middle school. Police say Gary Mitchell Holmes was last seen approximately 4 p.m. at Campbell Middle School wearing a black Adidas sweatsuit with black Adidas shoes. Daytona Beach...
Woman found shot dead at car crash scene in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman was found fatally shot at a car crash scene in Orange County, deputies said. Deputies responded just after 7:15 p.m. to the 5200 block of North Powers Drive in reference to a car crash. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman in...
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling business at convenience store
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Special Investigation Unit in Daytona Beach found a business was conducting illegal activity, police said Friday. The Daytona Beach Police department sent the team with a warrant to search the Get ‘n Go Citgo. Detectives seized gambling machines, materials for sports betting and...
WESH
Sanford police searching for suspects in burglary
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for suspects in a Sanford burglary. A burglary alarm went off at a Value Pawn & Jewelry on Dec. 13, and police responded to the scene. The Sanford Police Department found surveillance footage showing suspects using what appeared to be a saw...
fox35orlando.com
Detectives believe deadly Orlando shooting outside restaurant was calculated setup
ORLANDO, Fla. - Detectives have released video surveillance footage from the night a man was fatally shot, and another was injured outside an Orlando restaurant. They believe the shooting was a setup and are asking the public to help with identifying the men in the video. The shooting happened shortly...
click orlando
Man shoots woman during fight in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man shot a woman during a fight Wednesday night in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Columbia Street, west of John Young Parkway. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were called to the scene and learned...
Deputies search for gunman after woman found shot in crashed car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever shot and killed a woman Thursday night. Deputies were called out to the Pine Hills area around 7 p.m. Thursday for reports of a car crash. The victim was found inside of a car on...
WESH
Man killed in shooting near Orange County jail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting that happened close to the Orange County jail and public works building late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Lalchandani Way close at 9:29 p.m. Later, investigators learned a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street and Division Avenue.
WESH
21-year-old man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — In Daytona Beach, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was stabbed to death following a shooting. The victim is 21-year-old Devon Strickland. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said before the shooting, there was an altercation at a residence on Shady Place. The altercation involved a woman, her ex-boyfriend and her current boyfriend.
WESH
Daytona Beach police to give update on two deadly shootings
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Watch the news conference live in the player above. Daytona Beach police are expected to give an update Wednesday on two deadly shootings that happened within a couple of days of each other. Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young will make his address at noon.
St. Augustine doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients, running pill mill
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Police are asking for patients of a local doctor to come forward over concerns they may have interacted with them inappropriately. Police also said the doctor is facing accusations he operated a pill mill. Dr. Scott Hollington has an office on Memorial Circle near Nova...
fox35orlando.com
'Put the guns down': Family speaks out after 'good young man' killed in drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach
Travis Hubbert Jr. died Monday night in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach. His family members spoke during a news conference Wednesday pleading with the community to bring an end to violence. Right now, no arrests have been made.
WESH
Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
click orlando
Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school
ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
WESH
Officials: Man convicted of setting Volusia County woman on fire, killing her
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office said a jury has found a man guilty after a woman was set on fire in August 2017. The victim, Tracy Adams, was on fire as she ran into her DeLand home on Aug. 27, 2017. Her car was also engulfed...
Man dies after being shot and driven to another location in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night. Deputies said a man in his 20s, identified as Donneill Davis Jr., 22, was shot around 9:30 p.m. on South John Young Parkway, north of Holden Avenue. Investigators said someone then drove Davis...
click orlando
20-year-old man killed in Daytona Beach drive-by shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fal. – A 20-year-old man killed late Monday in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach, police said. The fatal shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. on Tucker Street, between North Nova Road and U.S. 1. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Daytona Beach police said officers were...
