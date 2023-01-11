ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Sanford police searching for suspects in burglary

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for suspects in a Sanford burglary. A burglary alarm went off at a Value Pawn & Jewelry on Dec. 13, and police responded to the scene. The Sanford Police Department found surveillance footage showing suspects using what appeared to be a saw...
Man shoots woman during fight in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man shot a woman during a fight Wednesday night in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Columbia Street, west of John Young Parkway. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were called to the scene and learned...
Man killed in shooting near Orange County jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting that happened close to the Orange County jail and public works building late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Lalchandani Way close at 9:29 p.m. Later, investigators learned a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street and Division Avenue.
21-year-old man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — In Daytona Beach, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was stabbed to death following a shooting. The victim is 21-year-old Devon Strickland. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said before the shooting, there was an altercation at a residence on Shady Place. The altercation involved a woman, her ex-boyfriend and her current boyfriend.
Daytona Beach police to give update on two deadly shootings

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Watch the news conference live in the player above. Daytona Beach police are expected to give an update Wednesday on two deadly shootings that happened within a couple of days of each other. Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young will make his address at noon.
Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school

ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
20-year-old man killed in Daytona Beach drive-by shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fal. – A 20-year-old man killed late Monday in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach, police said. The fatal shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. on Tucker Street, between North Nova Road and U.S. 1. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Daytona Beach police said officers were...
