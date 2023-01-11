ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison for Violating Federal Firearms Laws

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison for Violating Federal Firearms Laws. New Orleans, Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that United States District Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced Bryce Jones, age 23, of New Orleans, Louisiana to 42 months (3 years, 6 months) in the Bureau of Prisons on January 11, 2023, for violating the Federal Gun Control Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

New legislation aims to break West End redevelopment logjam

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Public officials are sorting through a myriad of ownership issues and persistent problems slowing West End redevelopment plans. Three years ago, officials from Jefferson and Orleans parishes formed a working group to try and move plans forward, but redevelopment remains stalled. “Trying to do something with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Former member of Mayor Cantrell's security team back to full duty

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that an officer that used to be assigned to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's security team has returned to full duty. NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie remains under investigation in connection with Cantrell's use of the Pontalba apartment as well as his time on the job.
WWL-AMFM

Two shootings in Seventh Ward

New Orleans Police investigators are working a pair of shootings during the late morning and early afternoon. The first shooting was called in just after 11:30am. The incident took place at the corner of Elysian Fields and Urquhart Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mistrial ruling reversed for men charged in deadly 2018 Mardi Gras Day shooting

A mistrial declared late Thursday in the case against two men charged in a deadly 2018 Mardi Gras Day mass shooting was reversed on Friday by the Louisiana Supreme Court, which sent the case back to Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Judge Kimya Holmes had declared a mistrial in the...
WWL-TV

NOPD: Man unloading lumber carjacked near Pontchartrain Park

NEW ORLEANS — A man was carjacked near Pontchartrain Park on Friday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say it happened around 4:23 p.m. near the intersection of Debore and Mithra Streets. Investigators say a man was removing lumber from his truck when he heard it start....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTBS

Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Woman shot Saturday on Desire Street in Bywater

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was shot Saturday afternoon on Desire Street in the Bywater neighborhood, New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided few details of the shooting, but said it was reported at 12:15 p.m. Initial reports said a woman in her 60s was struck and was rushed to University Medical Center by a relative.
fox8live.com

Man with child in vehicle shot on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man ran his vehicle onto the neutral ground Saturday (Jan. 14) after he reportedly was shot while driving on Elysian Fields Avenue. Initial reports from New Orleans police indicated the victim had an infant in his vehicle when he was wounded, but the child was not reported injured in the shooting or subsequent crash.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Three killed on Banks Street, including 15-year-old, identified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people killed in a shooting in Mid City New Orleans have been identified by the parish coroner. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of S. Rendon Street on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy