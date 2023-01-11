Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic dispute over dog food ends in the tragic death of Louisiana womanEdy ZooLaplace, LA
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans to host 71st annual Miss Universe competition this weekendTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSLouisiana State
The New Orleans Saints' future has more questions than answers.Tina Howell
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison for Violating Federal Firearms Laws
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison for Violating Federal Firearms Laws. New Orleans, Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that United States District Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced Bryce Jones, age 23, of New Orleans, Louisiana to 42 months (3 years, 6 months) in the Bureau of Prisons on January 11, 2023, for violating the Federal Gun Control Act.
fox8live.com
New legislation aims to break West End redevelopment logjam
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Public officials are sorting through a myriad of ownership issues and persistent problems slowing West End redevelopment plans. Three years ago, officials from Jefferson and Orleans parishes formed a working group to try and move plans forward, but redevelopment remains stalled. “Trying to do something with...
fox8live.com
Carjacking victim dragged, cyclist shot in leg in New Orleans’ latest violent crimes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A carjacking victim was dragged down a street and a man riding a bicycle was shot in the leg by a gunman in a passing car Friday (Jan. 13), in the latest manifestations of New Orleans’ wanton violent crime. New Orleans police said unknown juveniles...
WDSU
Former member of Mayor Cantrell's security team back to full duty
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that an officer that used to be assigned to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's security team has returned to full duty. NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie remains under investigation in connection with Cantrell's use of the Pontalba apartment as well as his time on the job.
Two shootings in Seventh Ward
New Orleans Police investigators are working a pair of shootings during the late morning and early afternoon. The first shooting was called in just after 11:30am. The incident took place at the corner of Elysian Fields and Urquhart Street.
WWL-TV
'I just burst into tears' | Woman recounts Interstate shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police department is looking into a report of a shooting on Interstate 10 at the Orleans exit. A 20-year-old woman told WWL-TV she was driving on I-10 coming from the east when she heard a strange noise. “I heard very loud noises on...
A Sheriff in Louisiana Has Been Destroying Records of Deputies’ Alleged Misconduct for Years
A lawsuit brought by the family of an autistic teen who died while in custody found the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office destroyed the disciplinary records of a deputy involved in the case.
calcasieu.info
A Louisiana Felon Has Been Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison After Being Spotted with a Firearm by Police
A Louisiana Felon Has Been Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison After Being Spotted with a Firearm by Police. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana felon has been sentenced to ten years in prison for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Friday, January...
fox8live.com
Second mistrial declared by New Orleans judge in 2018 Mardi Gras double-murder case
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One day after the Louisiana Supreme Court reversed a mistrial ruling in the double-murder trial of two men accused of a mass shooting on Mardi Gras 2018, a New Orleans judge again declared a mistrial to end the proceedings Saturday (Jan. 14) at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell's administration negotiating 'get well package' for ailing garbage hauler
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration and garbage hauler Richard’s Disposal Inc. are restructuring the company’s contract, after recent service failures that the company blames on local labor market disruptions caused by new, more lucrative garbage contracts in other parts of the city. Details are not yet...
NOLA.com
Mistrial ruling reversed for men charged in deadly 2018 Mardi Gras Day shooting
A mistrial declared late Thursday in the case against two men charged in a deadly 2018 Mardi Gras Day mass shooting was reversed on Friday by the Louisiana Supreme Court, which sent the case back to Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Judge Kimya Holmes had declared a mistrial in the...
WWL-TV
NOPD: Man unloading lumber carjacked near Pontchartrain Park
NEW ORLEANS — A man was carjacked near Pontchartrain Park on Friday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say it happened around 4:23 p.m. near the intersection of Debore and Mithra Streets. Investigators say a man was removing lumber from his truck when he heard it start....
KTBS
Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month.
fox8live.com
Woman shot Saturday on Desire Street in Bywater
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was shot Saturday afternoon on Desire Street in the Bywater neighborhood, New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided few details of the shooting, but said it was reported at 12:15 p.m. Initial reports said a woman in her 60s was struck and was rushed to University Medical Center by a relative.
fox8live.com
Mardi Gras krewes scramble to find additional security to return to traditional routes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the thick of Mardi Gras season bears down upon New Orleans, many of the parade krewes are scrambling to contact law enforcement agencies across Louisiana to help secure their return to traditional Mardi Gras routes. With the city’s ongoing manpower crisis within the New Orleans...
fox8live.com
Firefighters work hours to contain fire at a scrapyard in Lower Ninth Ward
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters worked for hours to contain a massive fire in the Lower Ninth Ward Friday afternoon (Jan. 13). It happened at a recycling facility after 5 p.m. in the 4800 block of Florida Avenue. The cause of the fire remains unknown. Black smoke was...
fox8live.com
Man with child in vehicle shot on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man ran his vehicle onto the neutral ground Saturday (Jan. 14) after he reportedly was shot while driving on Elysian Fields Avenue. Initial reports from New Orleans police indicated the victim had an infant in his vehicle when he was wounded, but the child was not reported injured in the shooting or subsequent crash.
Child arrested for slashing student at Langston Hughes Academy, NOPD says
A Langston Hughes Academy student is arrested after slashing another student with scissors in class. It is the latest act of violence plaguing the schools in our area.
fox8live.com
Two accused suspects wanted in connection with wire fraud and theft in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two suspects are wanted in connection with wire fraud and theft in the French Quarter. The NOPD requests assistance locating 45-year-old Dionne Brown and 42-year-old Mia Massey. The two suspects are known to offer rides or assistance to help charge victims’ phones in the French Quarter....
fox8live.com
Three killed on Banks Street, including 15-year-old, identified
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people killed in a shooting in Mid City New Orleans have been identified by the parish coroner. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of S. Rendon Street on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s...
