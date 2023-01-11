Read full article on original website
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Public Schools Need Teachers: MPS Talent Director Michael C. Harris Explains the Challenge
When it comes to educating the 71,000 students attending Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), the system is under a dark cloud, and the thunder is growing louder. MPS needs an additional 200 teachers. I met Michael Harris for a conversation about the teacher shortage and other issues. He is senior director of talent management at MPS. His job is to recruit teachers and staff, and it’s a crucial job. There are over 8,000 MPS employees.
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton’s Harman named to Olivet Nazarene University Dean’s List
Stoughton resident John Harman was named to the dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed fall 2022 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean's list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
MPS students fight for better school lunches at school board meeting
For a year, high school students across Milwaukee have been advocating for better meals at Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS).
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton’s De Bruin named to South Dakota State Dean’s List
Stoughton resident Mikendra De Bruin has been named to the South Dakota State Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. De Bruin is a student in SDSU's College of Nursing. Founded in 1881, South Dakota State University is the state's Morrill Act land-grant institution as well as its largest, most comprehensive school of higher education. SDSU confers degrees from seven different colleges representing more than 200 majors, minors and specializations. The institution also offers 39 master's degree programs, 16 Ph.D. and two professional programs.
Milwaukee museum to change its name to celebrate women, nonbinary people
The Charles Allis Art Museum will be known as the Sarah Ball Allis Art Museum from Jan. 26 through June 11.
nbc15.com
South Central Wisconsin ICUs reporting high capacity
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin intensive care units are nearing full capacity and according to health experts, staffing shortages are a factor. The latest Wisconsin Health Association data shows that South Central Wisconsin ICUs are at 89% capacity. WHA Workforce Senior Vice President Ann Zenk said high capacity rate...
On Milwaukee
First Wisconsin Sweetgreen to open in Brookfield, but more could follow
It appears that Sweetgreen, the Los Angeles-based restaurant chain, currently has its eyes on expansion in Wisconsin. With a mission to build "healthier communities by connecting people to real food", Sweetgreen offers a seasonal menu of salads, grain bowls and other healthful items. Currently, the company has established over 170...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a bus driver accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. His mother hopes for accountability, and it looks like she'll get it, with police referring criminal charges....
500 Black Tuxedos event returns to Milwaukee this weekend
The 500 Black Tuxedos event is returning to Milwaukee this weekend, providing young men in the area with a day of mentorship and fine dining.
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
stoughtonnews.com
County offering storm drain mural, native plant grants
The Dane County Land & Water Resources Department and the Madison Area Municipal Stormwater Partnership are now accepting grant applications for programs that aim to engage local groups in projects that protect area waters. According to a Jan. 10 county news release, the Free Native Plants for Schools and Communities...
Horrible attack by a parent moves MPS teacher into action
The groups say the need for the gathering comes from the school district not meeting its vision of providing a safe place that meets the needs of all.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
stoughtonnews.com
Boys swimming: Julian Callender leads the way at Stoughton College Events Invite
Sophomore Julian Callender had a pair of top-four finishes to help the Stoughton boys swimming team finish fourth in the Stoughton College Events Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Stoughton High School. Callender finished third in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 15.71 seconds. He took fourth...
wtmj.com
Extra Points: Name tags at Camp Randall
Luke Fickell has hit the ground running with his team in Madison in just three months or so on the job. He joked with Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to not ask for any Madison local recommendations because he’s simply been grinding on the recruiting front. Well we can certainly...
empowerwisconsin.org
All Woke Up: Running Gibberish gets caught
MADISON — In Woke Land, liberals can identify as just about anything other than conservatives. Yet, there are a few more exceptions. Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire found out it’s not cool to pose as a Native American. LeClaire also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. There...
stoughtonnews.com
Wrestling: Victor Rivera seals Stoughton’s win over Monona Grove/McFarland
‘Let’s go Vikings’ chants echoed through the Stoughton High School gym during Vikings’ match versus Monona Grove/McFarland on Jan. 13. That match – between Stoughton’s Chance Suddeth and Monona Grove/McFarland’s Xavier Denman (132 pounds) – resulted in a technical fall win for Suddeth (4:56).
Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
spectrumnews1.com
Demand for steamfitters on the rise in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The demand for skilled trade workers in the U.S. is soaring. And the current shortage of workers is causing the building trades to increase their recruitment efforts. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that there are currently more than 1 million people working in the trades between...
Harley-Davidson to repurpose Milwaukee headquarters, build community park
Harley-Davidson Inc. will be repurposing surface lots at its Milwaukee headquarters and transforming the area into a community park, the company announced Wednesday.
