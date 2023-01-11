Read full article on original website
Greenville Police arrest murder suspect
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police arrested a man on connection to a Jan. 6th murder. According to a press release, George Tyson III was arrested just after midnight today in Kinston based on tips from the Kinston Police Department. Tyson was arrested in connection the murder of 34-year-old Broderick...
Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide
Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
Reward up to $16,000 after young woman killed at large party in Halifax County, deputies say
Cierra Webb, 24, of Roanoke Rapids was killed and six others were injured in the incident.
Halifax County gas station employee stole cash, wrote checks to herself: police
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — A gas station employee was arrested for stealing from the cash register, writing money orders, and taking items from the store, according to the Scotland Neck Police Department. On Wednesday, police officers responded to the Duck Thru gas station in Scotland Neck for a...
Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit said they received complaints that Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker were distributing pills that contained fentanyl. The 22-year-old Harris, who lives in Washington, was charged with...
New reentry house for women in Craven County is nearly complete
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Grant funding is bringing several reentry resources to one Eastern Carolina county. Tried By Fire Incorporated – a local nonprofit organization in New Bern – is in the final stages of building its “My Sister’s House.”. The organization says the house...
2 nabbed in street fight that turned deadly in Rocky Mount; details revealed about what led to beating
BCSO makes arrests for trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine
Cocaine seized from truck belonging to retired police officer, home searched
A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.
3 die in Elizabeth City house fire
Jury convicts Greenville man for shooting at detective and FBI agent
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A federal jury has convicted a Greenville man for shooting at a Greenville police detective and an FBI agent. Ikeviaun Johnson was found guilty of assault on federal officers with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a federal crime of violence.
Craven County man facing drug charges, was previously arrested on drug charges
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a New Bern man on drug charges. On Jan. 10, Craven County deputies served a search warrant at 1715 U.S. 17 Highway Lot 56 in New Bern after a drug investigation. During the search, illegal drugs and items consistent with the […]
Craven County sheriff rescues dog, hopes to find him a new home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has a new deputy that’s already looking to retire. He’s a young pit mix that was recently saved by Sheriff Chip Hughes. This snuggly, treat-loving pup, has gotten very popular around the sheriff’s office. How he got here is all because they were in the […]
Plymouth family speaks out about Washington County High School stabbing
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A family here in the east is speaking out after fights at Washington County High School left one cheerleader suspended and a student resource officer injured. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tells WITN the deputy was stabbed with a pen, but the mother of the girl...
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a high school student found with a gun yesterday at a Pitt County high school. Demayjon Williams has been charged with a gun on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed gun. Pitt County Schools...
Man leads deputies on chase from one I-95 rest area to another
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A foot chase from one I-95 rest area to the next has landed a Forsyth County man in an Eastern Carolina jail. Nash County deputies said around 8:40 a.m. this morning a stolen car from Maryland was reported and that it may be in the southbound rest area. The victim, who is related to the suspect, gave deputies a description of the man who stole the car.
Project ‘Safe and Sound’ implemented in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department wants people to know about their new project. People who have family members with cognitive impairments now have a place to register their loved ones in case they get lost or need help. It’s called Project Safe and Sound. “And so far, we’ve been successful with two […]
Endangered woman missing from Wilson
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating an endangered missing woman. Wilson police say Latasha Oats was last seen on Friday, January 6th leaving a home on Grove Street. The 25-year-old woman is 5′6″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has...
