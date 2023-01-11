ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Massachusetts animal rescue helped save more than 44,000 pets in 2022

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –  Second Chance Animal Services broke their all-time record of how many pets they’ve helped in a year.

Second Chance helped a total of 44,017 animals to live better lives in 2022. They are a nonprofit animal welfare organization with community veterinary hospitals in North Brookfield, Southbridge, Springfield, and Worcester.

Second Chance Animal Services needs your help in preparation for the new year
    Asher (Second Chance Animal Services)
    Prancer (Second Chance Animal Services)
    Marley is just one of the homeless pets that found a new family this year. (Photo Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)
    (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)
    Lily (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)
    Baby (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)
    Richie (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)
    (Second Chance Animal Services)
    Oreo getting a check up. (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

This nonprofit announced their caring and compassionate staff, volunteers, and supporters and the great need for help from area pets that work still needs to be done.

Second Chance CEO and founder Sheryl Blancato said, “I am probably biased, but I think we have the most amazing team of employees and volunteers anywhere.  Our supporters truly care about animals.  Many people don’t know this, but I personally open nearly all envelopes that arrive at Second Chance, and I’m heartened to read the beautiful notes that accompany some donations. We couldn’t do all that we do without the support of these three groups.”

Blancato added, “unfortunately, there’s no time to rest.  Given the current economic climate, we know the need will only grow this year.  Many are facing what can be called economic euthanasia.  When people’s finances are limited and an emergency arises, they may not be able to afford the necessary surgery to stop the suffering. Second Chance has amazing surgeons at our hospitals that can perform these surgeries and we offer subsidized rates for those that qualify so that everyone can have access to the care they need.”

“Second Chance isn’t just committed to keeping pets in their homes whenever possible.  We are also an emergency partner for several agencies.  Last year we helped with natural disasters and pets rescued from medical breeding facilities and the meat trade.  We must keep fighting for pets in need,” said Blancato.

