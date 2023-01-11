ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Why did FAA ground flights across the US?

Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
VERMONT STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Flight DELAYS and CANCELATIONS Affect Florida Airports

The airline industry has seen its fair share of problems in recent years, and this holiday travel season has been no different. From staffing shortages to extreme weather, traveling by air has been a gamble. And now, a different kind of issue is plaguing flights — and more specifically, flights into Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
The Independent

British Airways operates seven-hour ‘flight to nowhere’ after technical issue

A British Airways “flight to nowhere” spent over seven hours in the air before landing back at departure airport Heathrow, due to a technical issue. The problem was spotted three hours into flight BA143 as it flew from London Heathrow to Delhi on 10 January.Flight BA143 departed Heathrow at 11.44am, crossing the whole of continental Europe and reaching the Black Sea before crew detected a “technical issue” and decided to turn back.The airline said that pilots had chosen to return to Heathrow as a precaution.The plane landed back at Terminal 5 at 6:24pm, after crew and passengers had already spent...
PC Magazine

Beyond Texting: 16 Cool Tricks Hidden Inside Apple Messages

The Messages app has long been a mainstay on the iPhone and iPad as the default way Apple would like you to send messages. But it can handle a lot more than just plain, old text messages. You can spruce up your messages with photos, videos, emoji, stickers, music, animated...
The Independent

Covid: WHO says passengers on long-haul flights should return to wearing masks as XBB variant spreads

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested that countries should advise passengers to wear masks on long-haul flights.Passengers should be advised to wear masks in high-risk settings such as long-haul flights, said Catherine Smallwood, the WHO’s senior emergency officer for Europe.“This should be a recommendation issued to passengers arriving from anywhere where there is widespread Covid-19 transmission,” she added.Countries also need to “look at the evidence base for pre-departure testing” and implement travel measures “in a non-discriminatory manner”.The recommendation comes as the new Omicron XBB1.5 subvariant of Covid has spread rapidly in the US and China has seen an...

