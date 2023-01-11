Read full article on original website
Related
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Kamala Harris mocked for repeating several word salads during climate crisis talk: 'WTF is her deal'
Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked for making a series of familiar nonsensical comments during her latest public appearance in Michigan on Thursday.
Republican candidate's wife arrested and charged with casting 23 fraudulent votes for her husband in the 2020 election
She was charged with 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, three of fraudulent registration, and 23 of fraudulent voting.
msn.com
Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire
Drone footage shows the Ukrainian troops annihilating a unit of Wagner fighters in Soledar. The footage comes from the Donestk region, the scene of some of the war's most fierce battles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has painted a grim picture of the situation in the town. Slide 1 of 6:...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Houston Chronicle
From outside agitator to inside player: The remaking of Marjorie Taylor Greene
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In late September, when House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California privately unveiled his policy agenda to Republican lawmakers, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) approached the microphone to offer her praise. Holding up the small card that outlined the...
Houston Chronicle
More classified documents found at Biden's Wilmington home, White House says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. President Biden's lawyers found additional classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Del., this week, the White House disclosed Saturday, the latest of revelations about the discovery of top-secret government material that is now the subject of a Justice Department special counsel investigation.
Houston Chronicle
House Republicans prepare emergency plan for breaching debt limit
House Republicans are preparing a plan telling the Treasury Department what to do if Congress and the White House don't agree to lift the nation's debt limit later this year, underscoring the brinkmanship newly empowered conservatives will bring to the high-stakes negotiations over averting a U.S. default, according to six people aware of the internal discussions.
HuffPost
Trump Hails Jan. 6 Insurrectionists As 'Great Patriots,' Calls Prison Sentences A 'Disgrace'
The former president also insists that "virtually nothing happened" on Jan. 6, 2021.
Comments / 0