lootpress.com
Greenbrier County woman is dead after car crash
MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Greenbrier County woman died following a motor vehicle accident in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II released the following information concerning this accident. Just before 6:00 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023, notification was received through the...
supertalk929.com
Body discovered in burning vehicle leads to homicide charges in Rural Retreat
A man was arrested and charged with first degree murder Friday morning after police discovered a body inside a burning vehicle in Rural Retreat, VA. A report from the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of a fire at 403 Saint Paul Church Road at around 4 AM.
WSET
90-year-old man dead, woman charged following crash on Route 11 in Pulaski Co.
wfxrtv.com
Man charged with murder after body found in burning vehicle in Wythe Co.
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found in a burning vehicle early Friday morning in the Rural Retreat area. Officials say they received a call around 3:47 a.m. for a fire on the 400 block of...
993thex.com
Woman charged with reckless driving following fatal crash in Pulaski
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County
wfxrtv.com
Deputies investigate a shooting in Troutville
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says one man is hospitalized after a shooting occurred near the Westview area of Troutville on Thursday, Jan. 12. Deputies say around 1:21 p.m. they received a report of shots fired regarding a domestic-related incident. They say one...
pcpatriot.com
Max Meadows man dies in two-vehicle crash on Route 11
WSLS
One hospitalized after structure fire in Salem
SALEM, Va. – One person was hurt after a structure fire in Salem early Saturday, according to the Salem Fire and EMS Department. Crews responded to the scene at 1236 West Main Street at around 4:04 a.m., officials said. According to fire crews, the building sustained significant damage. One...
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with Northwest Roanoke homicide
wfxrtv.com
Galax police search for two male suspects in Verizon store theft
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Police Department says it is searching for two men who allegedly stole from a Verizon Store on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers say the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. at the Verizon East Stuart Drive location. Details about what the pair stole are not...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man arrested and charged with second-degree murder
WSLS
Vehicle fire on I-81S in Montgomery County cleared
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on I-81 through Montgomery County can expect delays due to a vehicle fire, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 118. As of 6:47 p.m., the south center lane, right...
wfxrtv.com
Man in custody after high-speed chase in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase where he hit a police car. Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Jan. 10 on Malcolm L. Harrison, 32, who was already a suspect in a shooting that happened last June. The traffic stop was initiated by police near 12th Street SE and Campbell Avenue SE.
wfxrtv.com
Crews respond to fire at Altec Industries in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a fire at Altec Industries in Daleville Friday morning. Firefighters say around 7:45 they received a call for a structure fire. They report when they got to the building they found heavy smoke coming from the dust collector.
wakg.com
Missing SC Man Killed in Danville Crash
The Danville Police Department is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash on the U.S. 58 exit towards Martinsville off West Main Street. Kevin Mark Spendley, 29, of Greer, S.C. was found in an overturned 2016 Hyundai Elantra Wednesday, Jan. 11, and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and there was no evidence of the use of alcohol.
Two people from Summers County charged with felony breaking and entering
PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Summers County Sheriff’s Office started to investigate a breaking and entering incident in the Pence Springs area. Upon investigation, Deputy T.A. Withrow obtained the information of two Summers County individuals and was able to track them down. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Deputy Withrow […]
wfxrtv.com
Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won’t cooperate with the police. Police say communication from community members can make a huge difference during an investigation. But some believe it won’t help or might even hurt when it comes to violent crime.
abc45.com
Two Arrested for Grave Desecration in Surry County
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — December 7 around 4:30 p.m., Surry County Sheriffs received a call about someone desecrating two gravesites in Lowgap. The incident occurred at 218 Hanner Way. According to the caller, two different Confederate gravesites had been damaged. The desecrated gravesites and tools used were found by authorities. The cemetery is located approximately a quarter of a mile off of the highway in some woods.
