Pulaski County, VA

lootpress.com

Greenbrier County woman is dead after car crash

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Greenbrier County woman died following a motor vehicle accident in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II released the following information concerning this accident. Just before 6:00 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023, notification was received through the...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Greenbrier County woman dead following accident

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS)– A Greenbrier County woman is dead following a motor vehicle accident in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20.  According to Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a call came in just before 6:00 P.M. on January 13 for a motor vehicle accident on Route 20 […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A Max Meadows man died Monday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 3:44 p.m. on Rt. 11, close to a half-mile north of Rt. 766. 31-year-old Monica Harder, of Pulaski, was...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies investigate a shooting in Troutville

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says one man is hospitalized after a shooting occurred near the Westview area of Troutville on Thursday, Jan. 12. Deputies say around 1:21 p.m. they received a report of shots fired regarding a domestic-related incident. They say one...
TROUTVILLE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Max Meadows man dies in two-vehicle crash on Route 11

At 3:34 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 9), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 11 on Draper’s Mountain close to a half-mile north of Route 766 . A 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling north on Route 11 when it crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2014 Ford Focus.
MAX MEADOWS, VA
WSLS

One hospitalized after structure fire in Salem

SALEM, Va. – One person was hurt after a structure fire in Salem early Saturday, according to the Salem Fire and EMS Department. Crews responded to the scene at 1236 West Main Street at around 4:04 a.m., officials said. According to fire crews, the building sustained significant damage. One...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Man arrested in connection with Northwest Roanoke homicide

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was arrested in connection with a murder in Roanoke Wednesday, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Authorities say at around 10:40 p.m., Roanoke police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of Delaware Avenue NW. Police say upon...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Galax police search for two male suspects in Verizon store theft

GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Police Department says it is searching for two men who allegedly stole from a Verizon Store on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers say the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. at the Verizon East Stuart Drive location. Details about what the pair stole are not...
GALAX, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke man arrested and charged with second-degree murder

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead in a home on Wenesday, Jan. 11. Police say they went to the 2300 block of Delaware Avenue NW. around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say when they got to the home they found a man with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Vehicle fire on I-81S in Montgomery County cleared

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on I-81 through Montgomery County can expect delays due to a vehicle fire, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 118. As of 6:47 p.m., the south center lane, right...
wfxrtv.com

Man in custody after high-speed chase in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase where he hit a police car. Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Jan. 10 on Malcolm L. Harrison, 32, who was already a suspect in a shooting that happened last June. The traffic stop was initiated by police near 12th Street SE and Campbell Avenue SE.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crews respond to fire at Altec Industries in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a fire at Altec Industries in Daleville Friday morning. Firefighters say around 7:45 they received a call for a structure fire. They report when they got to the building they found heavy smoke coming from the dust collector.
DALEVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Missing SC Man Killed in Danville Crash

The Danville Police Department is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash on the U.S. 58 exit towards Martinsville off West Main Street. Kevin Mark Spendley, 29, of Greer, S.C. was found in an overturned 2016 Hyundai Elantra Wednesday, Jan. 11, and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and there was no evidence of the use of alcohol.
DANVILLE, VA
WVNS

Two people from Summers County charged with felony breaking and entering

PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Summers County Sheriff’s Office started to investigate a breaking and entering incident in the Pence Springs area. Upon investigation, Deputy T.A. Withrow obtained the information of two Summers County individuals and was able to track them down. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Deputy Withrow […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won’t cooperate with the police. Police say communication from community members can make a huge difference during an investigation. But some believe it won’t help or might even hurt when it comes to violent crime.
ROANOKE, VA
abc45.com

Two Arrested for Grave Desecration in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — December 7 around 4:30 p.m., Surry County Sheriffs received a call about someone desecrating two gravesites in Lowgap. The incident occurred at 218 Hanner Way. According to the caller, two different Confederate gravesites had been damaged. The desecrated gravesites and tools used were found by authorities. The cemetery is located approximately a quarter of a mile off of the highway in some woods.
SURRY COUNTY, NC

