wcbi.com
Democrat Brandon Presley joins race for Mississippi governor
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Brandon Presley, a Democrat in his fourth term as a Mississippi utilities regulator, said Thursday that he is running for governor this year because he believes state government and the current Republican governor are disconnected from the needs of working people. “When you’re more concerned...
tippahnews.com
Brandon Presley announces run for Governor of Mississippi
Brandon Presley, architect in getting high speed internet brought to rural Mississippi as Public Service Commissioner, is running for Governor. He made the announcement on social media this morning. See announcement below:. Mississippi deserves leaders who are focused on fighting for our families, children, and workers rather than themselves and...
thelocalvoice.net
Former Mississippi Senator Trent Lott to Speak at Moe’s Penny Bar
TLV News The Local Voice is a bimonthly entertainment guide and newspaper based in Oxford, Mississippi, covering and distributed in North Central Mississippi, including Oxford, Ole Miss, Taylor, Abbeville, Water Valley, Lafayette County, Yalobusha County, and parts of Panola County, Marshall County, and Tupelo . The Local Voice is distributed free to over 255 locations in North Mississippi and also available as a full color PDF download worldwide on the internet.
Mississippi Gov. Seeks to Eliminate Income Tax
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) is seeking to eliminate the state's income tax, he announced this week. Reeves filed paperwork last week to run for re-election, and he announced that if he maintains his gubernatorial post there is "a path" for the state's income tax to be nixed.
desotocountynews.com
Olds resigns Democratic leadership for House candidacy
The chair of the DeSoto County Democratic Executive Committee says he is leaving that position to run for public office. David Olds of Lewisburg has announced he will resign Jan. 19 from the post leading DeSoto County Democrats to begin a candidacy for House District 24 State Representative as a Democrat.
wcbi.com
deltanews.tv
Delta Mayors Trying to Save Their Hospitals
Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons and Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams are asking the state of Mississippi to expand the Medicaid program. More details are in the story.
Doctor: Health care access ‘scary’ in parts of Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi doesn’t have the medical workforce to address a wide range of poor health outcomes, from high rates of maternal and infant mortality to severe cases of diabetes that require the amputation of limbs, the state’s top health officer said. Dr. Daniel Edney, who leads the Mississippi State Department of Health, […]
WLBT
$1.35B Mega Millions prize drawing has Mississippians excited to take a chance
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Someone could soon become a billionaire in tonight’s Mega Millions $1.35 billion drawing. Meanwhile, two huge winning tickets remain unclaimed in Mississippi. A Byram Chevron Store owner says he sold the mega millions ticket worth $4 million back in January that is still unclaimed. He...
WLBT
State Auditor Shad White claims state loses millions because of fatherless homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White said fatherlessness in Mississippi is one of the root causes of some of the state’s most pressing issues and it’s costing taxpayers hundreds of millions each year. We talk about Mississippi being 50th in this or 50th in that. We’re...
Mississippi homeowners and renters can still get stimulus money from the state
Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
Shuwaski Young announces run for Mississippi Secretary of State
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Democrat Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, announced he will run for Mississippi Secretary of State. “I’m running for statewide office because Mississippi needs a public official that will deliver results, and bring us together to rebuild the hope for the future that we all deserve, especially at the ballot box, within our […]
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi, Lacking Guards, Sends Inmates to Private Prison
Mississippi's prison system signed a 90-day contract to shift 375 inmates from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to a nearby private lockup, saying it doesn't have the guards to safely keep the inmates in state custody in the wake of recent violence. The state and CoreCivic announced the contract...
Most commonly seen birds in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Mississippi using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. […]
wcbi.com
Former Tupelo mayor takes position under Biden administration
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Tupelo mayor is taking a position with the Biden administration. Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton is the Regional Administrator for the General Services Administration. Shelton will be the regional administrator for regions four and seven. That covers the Carolinas over to New Mexico.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi
The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
newsnationnow.com
Multiple people killed in Alabama tornado
(NewsNation) — Multiple people were killed in Alabama during Thursday’s tornado outbreak, according to a county coroner. Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber told The Associated Press on Thursday evening “more than four” people lost their lives due to the extreme weather. The “large and extremely dangerous...
WLBT
Teacher leaves the classroom to advocate for educators
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Each year, Mississippi’s education system struggles with shortages as teachers give up their jobs. One educator left the classroom over what she said were mounting duties and responsibilities. She instead chose to fight to improve conditions for those still on the front lines in education.
WLBT
Proposal would allow Mississippi’s retired teachers to return without losing retirement benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nothing’s stopping retired teachers from changing their minds and eventually coming back to a school setting. But they’re limited in how they can return. A new proposal at the State Capitol could bring them back without jeopardizing their retirement benefits. Mississippi’s pipeline of educators...
Mississippi Department Of Environmental Quality Says Racism Isn’t To Blame For Jackson’s Water Crisis
Mississippi department exec Christopher Wells argued that racism did not play a factor in the slow response to Jackson's water crisis. The post Mississippi Department Of Environmental Quality Says Racism Isn’t To Blame For Jackson’s Water Crisis appeared first on NewsOne.
