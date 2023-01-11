ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Democrat Brandon Presley joins race for Mississippi governor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Brandon Presley, a Democrat in his fourth term as a Mississippi utilities regulator, said Thursday that he is running for governor this year because he believes state government and the current Republican governor are disconnected from the needs of working people. “When you’re more concerned...
Former Mississippi Senator Trent Lott to Speak at Moe’s Penny Bar

TLV News The Local Voice is a bimonthly entertainment guide and newspaper based in Oxford, Mississippi, covering and distributed in North Central Mississippi, including Oxford, Ole Miss, Taylor, Abbeville, Water Valley, Lafayette County, Yalobusha County, and parts of Panola County, Marshall County, and Tupelo . The Local Voice is distributed free to over 255 locations in North Mississippi and also available as a full color PDF download worldwide on the internet.
Mississippi Gov. Seeks to Eliminate Income Tax

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) is seeking to eliminate the state's income tax, he announced this week. Reeves filed paperwork last week to run for re-election, and he announced that if he maintains his gubernatorial post there is "a path" for the state's income tax to be nixed.
Olds resigns Democratic leadership for House candidacy

The chair of the DeSoto County Democratic Executive Committee says he is leaving that position to run for public office. David Olds of Lewisburg has announced he will resign Jan. 19 from the post leading DeSoto County Democrats to begin a candidacy for House District 24 State Representative as a Democrat.
Doctor: Health care access ‘scary’ in parts of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi doesn’t have the medical workforce to address a wide range of poor health outcomes, from high rates of maternal and infant mortality to severe cases of diabetes that require the amputation of limbs, the state’s top health officer said. Dr. Daniel Edney, who leads the Mississippi State Department of Health, […]
Shuwaski Young announces run for Mississippi Secretary of State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Democrat Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, announced he will run for Mississippi Secretary of State. “I’m running for statewide office because Mississippi needs a public official that will deliver results, and bring us together to rebuild the hope for the future that we all deserve, especially at the ballot box, within our […]
Mississippi, Lacking Guards, Sends Inmates to Private Prison

Mississippi's prison system signed a 90-day contract to shift 375 inmates from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to a nearby private lockup, saying it doesn't have the guards to safely keep the inmates in state custody in the wake of recent violence. The state and CoreCivic announced the contract...
Most commonly seen birds in Mississippi

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Mississippi using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. […]
Former Tupelo mayor takes position under Biden administration

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Tupelo mayor is taking a position with the Biden administration. Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton is the Regional Administrator for the General Services Administration. Shelton will be the regional administrator for regions four and seven. That covers the Carolinas over to New Mexico.
Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi

The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
Multiple people killed in Alabama tornado

(NewsNation) — Multiple people were killed in Alabama during Thursday’s tornado outbreak, according to a county coroner. Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber told The Associated Press on Thursday evening “more than four” people lost their lives due to the extreme weather. The “large and extremely dangerous...
Teacher leaves the classroom to advocate for educators

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Each year, Mississippi’s education system struggles with shortages as teachers give up their jobs. One educator left the classroom over what she said were mounting duties and responsibilities. She instead chose to fight to improve conditions for those still on the front lines in education.
