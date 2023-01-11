Read full article on original website
NDSU given $500,000 grant to research river ice and create education initiatives
(Fargo, ND) -- A local university is receiving a grant from a national organization to study the impacts of river ice. NDSU is receiving a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation's Division of Chemical, Bioengineering, Environmental, and Transport Systems (CBET). The research will be look to investigate the impacts of events often caused by river ice; including flooding, ice jams, and bank erosion. The study will also look to find mitigation and prevention methods to prevent possible natural disasters, while also focusing on providing educational material to K-12 educators and the general public through seminars and workshops.
Even With SDSU Win, The Jacks Backset To North Dakota State
Yeah, we know, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits Are National Champions. SDSU roughed up NDSU in Frisco, Texas last weekend 45-21. In fact, South Dakota State has won 3 straight games against North Dakota State. Something that doesn't sit well with Bison fans all over the state of North Dakota.
Moorhead couple pledges $1 million matching grant to Fargo Park District projects
FARGO (KFGO) – The parents of two Moorhead brothers killed in a 2015 crash on I-94 near Dalton, Minnesota have announced a $1 million matching grant for the Fargo Parks Sports Complex and Island Park Pool projects. Ray and Kathie Kvalvog pledged the money ahead of Giving Hearts Day...
Staffing shortages impacting hospital bed availability
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Healthcare facilities across the country are seeing massive staffing shortages, including here in Fargo, and it’s taking a toll on the number of available beds for patients in need. Capacity issues aren’t new for healthcare workers as hospitals have been battling it for...
Benefit for Pat Malec to be held Jan. 28
A benefit fundraiser will be held for Pat Malec on Saturday, January 28th at the Valley City Eagles Club. Malec is battling metastatic breast cancer. Her and husband, Don are lifelong residents of Valley City and are both members of the Eagles Club.
Blarney Stone at Hotel Donaldson opens in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Blarney Stone at the Hotel Donaldson is now open for business in Downtown Fargo. This is the second Blarney Stone location, with the other restaurant located along Ninth Street East in West Fargo. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner. Their Dinner in Dublin...
Fargo City Commission to hold executive session over issues with local business
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is holding an executive session in their chambers at City Hall Wednesday at noon. The move is to consult city attorneys regarding a pending lawsuit involving SouthTown Pourhouse. This stemming from what the city calls a failure to meet the 50/50 food and liquor distribution requirements to operate with a liquor license.
Stabbing under investigation in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Not many details are known about a suspected stabbing in South Fargo. The Fargo Police Department does say the incident happened just south of the Sanford Southpointe Clinic off 33rd avenue south late Thursday. It is unclear the extend of any injuries or if any arrests have...
Fargo snow removal efforts to focus on residential neighborhoods beginning Sunday, January 15th
(Fargo, ND) -- Snow removal across Fargo will begin again this weekend. Fargo's Public Works crews will begin working to remove hard snowpack and ice from residential neighborhood road surfaces starting January 15th. The plowing operations will begin at 11 p.m, and continue through 3:30 p.m on Monday, January 16th.
Flights out of Fargo, across U.S. delayed by FAA outage; impacts expected for days
FARGO (KFGO AP) – Thousands of flight delays and cancellations rippled across the U.S. early Wednesday after a system outage led to the grounding of all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration. At Hector International Airport in Fargo, Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein said both commercial and cargo flights...
Cost of Eggs Soaring Across the Region
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A lingering bird flu combined with higher labor prices have driven up the price of eggs. Consumers across the country have seen a spike in egg prices. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, the average price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed to over $4.25 in December. More than twice the year before. Fargo-Moorhead area egg prices are reaching nearly $6 a dozen.
House fire in North Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man and his dog were able to escape a house fire in north Moorhead. A call came in just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 regarding a fire in the basement of a home on the 6400 block of 1st St. in north Moorhead.
Three People Arrested After Overnight Pursuit Through Fargo and West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The driver of a vehicle that fled from police in Fargo and West Fargo is arrested after getting stuck in a ditch in West Fargo around 5:30 this morning. Police took 37-year-old Delano Minor of West Fargo into custody for fleeing and driving under...
Ottertail Man who Drowned in Otter Tail Lake Identified
OTTERTAIL, Minn. (KFGO) – An Ottertail man has been identified as the person who drown over the weekend in Otter Tail Lake. 64-year-old Scott Simdorn died after he and two other people were pulled from the northeast side of the lake Saturday night. They were on an ATV and snowmobiles. Simdorn was taken to the hospital in Perham where he died.
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Week of January 9, 2023
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
Man rushed to hospital following interstate rollover
NEAR VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has minor injuries following a rollover along I-94 in Barnes County. The Highway Patrol says on Thursday, Jan. 12 they responded to a rolled pickup 15 miles west of Valley City on westbound I-94. The crash report says a 65-year-old...
Fargo woman searching pawn stores after snow blower theft
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Every day we come home, we come home to familiar sights. But Monica Schroeder came home to an unfamiliar vacancy, as her snow blower was stolen right out of her locked garage. “It was still locked, there’s no footprints anywhere in the backyard and...
Two arrested after stabbing in south Fargo, victim suffered puncture wound
FARGO (KFGO) – Two people were arrested after a stabbing in south Fargo Thursday night. Just before midnight, Fargo Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2400 block of 33rd Ave. S. The 911 caller told officers he’d witnessed the altercation and provided a description of the male suspect and his vehicle.
Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena Wednesday morning, after a vehicle crashed into their horse-drawn buggy. Otter Tail County deputies say the driver of a Ford Explorer was eastbound on Co Hwy 50 around 11 a.m. They say the driver was coming over a hill, about a mile east of 580th Ave.
