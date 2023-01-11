Read full article on original website
Michigan man accused of kidnapping 4-year-old daughter faces charges
PORT HURON, Mich. – A St. Clair County man accused of kidnapping his 4-year-old daughter is facing several charges. Erik Nardini, 46, had full custody of the child but was in jail recently and lost custody. Officials said he disappeared with the child at 10:30 p.m. on Monday (Jan....
Thief in Macomb County drops trail of stolen items while running from cops outside Home Depot
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Home Depot thief from Iowa had a trail of stolen items falling out of his coat as he fled police officers in the Macomb County store’s parking lot, according to authorities. Deputies were called Wednesday (Jan. 11) to the Home Depot on Hall...
Woman struck by SUV, killed on I-75 in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A woman was struck by an SUV and killed Wednesday night on I-75 in Monroe County. The crash happened at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 11) in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker eight, according to authorities. Michigan State Police troopers said a pedestrian...
University of Michigan professor returns to work after being cleared of criminal charges
ANN ARBOR – Peter Chen has resumed teaching at the University of Michigan’s division of Computer Science and Engineering after he was found not guilty of criminal charges. The move was announced in an email to students from U-M’s Dean of Engineering, Alec D. Gallimore. Chen was...
DEA seizes more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl
We’re getting an alarming new look at the toll fentanyl is taking on our communities. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) stated in 2022, more than 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills were seized and more than 10,000 lbs of fentanyl powder was seized. The DEA Laboratory estimates that amount to equal more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl.
Ann Arbor police: Missing 34-year-old man found
ANN ARBOR – Update: Cyle Anthony Lowe has been found. Police are looking for 34-year-old Cyle Anthony Lowe. Officials said that Lowe was reported missing by his mother who has not spoken with her son since Jan. 1. Family members said that he stays at the Delonis Center, at...
Legal alligator sales in Metro Detroit are causing a problem most don’t know about -- the dumping of gators
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – People are buying alligators as pets in Michigan and them dumping them into local waterways when they get too big. Local 4 Investigators exposed the issue late last year and since then we’ve learned more about the varying laws across Metro Detroit. The laws...
Clinical trial drug helps Lansing mother with brain tumor
LANSING, Mich. – A clinical trial to treat glioblastoma is underway at the Cleveland Clinic. Researchers hope the medication will help keep the tumor from returning; But for one Lansing mom, that’s precisely what it’s doing. Katy Sanchez has participated in a clinical trial at the Cleveland...
Wasting no time, Democratic Michigan lawmakers announce 1st series of bills for 2023
The first Democratic majority seen in the Michigan Legislature in decades is kicking off 2023 by immediately introducing a series of bills to address several hot button issues. A number of Democrats from the state House and Senate introduced six bills on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the first day of the...
Historical moment as Michigan’s first Black Speaker of the House is sworn in, laid out first bills
Wednesday marked a historic moment in Michigan’s history as Michigan’s first Black Speaker of the House, Joe Tate, gaveled in the state’s newly minted state legislature. His first order of business was a bipartisan call to action. “We have a choice,” said Tate. “We can be agents...
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
DES MOINES, Iowa – Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers...
Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people
SELMA, Ala. – A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people in central Alabama and another in Georgia and knocked out power to tens of thousands on Thursday, while a tornado spawned by the system shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma.
Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores
DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
Morning 4: Maine scores its first Mega Millions jackpot -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize. Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of...
What’s Going Around: Flu, gastrointestinal, COVID continue to spread in Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Tiffney Widner -- Pediatrician, Children’s Hospital of Michigan. “Still seeing a lot...
Marvel at dozens of ice sculptures during Dexter Ice Fest
DEXTER, Mich. – The Dexter Ice Fest returns on Jan. 21 and organizers say it will be the biggest event they’ve ever had. An event release said more than 80 sculptures will be on display around Monument Park. The free event will also feature several live demonstrations so...
Concordia University Ann Arbor to host all-campus Career Summit in February
ANN ARBOR – On Monday, Feb. 27, Concordia University Ann Arbor will host its first all-campus Career Summit and invites employers to connect directly with Concordia students. “CUAA’s Career Summit is a great opportunity for employers to connect with CUAA students and presents a unique opportunity for several reasons,”...
Series of drenching California storms put dent in drought
LOS ANGELES – Atmospheric rivers pounding California since late last year have coated mountains with a full winter’s worth of snow and begun raising reservoir levels — but experts say it will take much more precipitation to reverse the effects of years of drought. The U.S. Drought...
Foster Farms: Grain deliveries resume following train delay
California poultry producer Foster Farms said Friday its grain inventories have been restored after the federal government ordered Union Pacific Railroad to step up its shipments. On Dec. 30, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, an independent federal agency that oversees railroad rates, service and other economic issues, told Union Pacific...
Metro Detroit weather: Dense fog before rain and snow chances
4 Warn Weather – We have seen a few showers early this Thursday morning on Exact Track 4D Radar as our plague of clouds continues. Some of our roadways may be a little damp as you head out while most of Metro Detroit is dry with temperatures in the upper 30s as they have been all night long. The winds are light and all of this moisture moving through in one form, or another will create fog in spots around town through our morning. The National Weather Service placed Metro Detroit in a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. which means visibilities will be a quarter of a mile or less for stretches early today with trickier travel due to limited visibility.
