Hillsdale County, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman struck by SUV, killed on I-75 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A woman was struck by an SUV and killed Wednesday night on I-75 in Monroe County. The crash happened at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 11) in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker eight, according to authorities. Michigan State Police troopers said a pedestrian...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

DEA seizes more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl

We’re getting an alarming new look at the toll fentanyl is taking on our communities. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) stated in 2022, more than 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills were seized and more than 10,000 lbs of fentanyl powder was seized. The DEA Laboratory estimates that amount to equal more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor police: Missing 34-year-old man found

ANN ARBOR – Update: Cyle Anthony Lowe has been found. Police are looking for 34-year-old Cyle Anthony Lowe. Officials said that Lowe was reported missing by his mother who has not spoken with her son since Jan. 1. Family members said that he stays at the Delonis Center, at...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Clinical trial drug helps Lansing mother with brain tumor

LANSING, Mich. – A clinical trial to treat glioblastoma is underway at the Cleveland Clinic. Researchers hope the medication will help keep the tumor from returning; But for one Lansing mom, that’s precisely what it’s doing. Katy Sanchez has participated in a clinical trial at the Cleveland...
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize

DES MOINES, Iowa – Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers...
MAINE STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people

SELMA, Ala. – A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people in central Alabama and another in Georgia and knocked out power to tens of thousands on Thursday, while a tornado spawned by the system shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma.
SELMA, AL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores

DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Marvel at dozens of ice sculptures during Dexter Ice Fest

DEXTER, Mich. – The Dexter Ice Fest returns on Jan. 21 and organizers say it will be the biggest event they’ve ever had. An event release said more than 80 sculptures will be on display around Monument Park. The free event will also feature several live demonstrations so...
DEXTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Concordia University Ann Arbor to host all-campus Career Summit in February

ANN ARBOR – On Monday, Feb. 27, Concordia University Ann Arbor will host its first all-campus Career Summit and invites employers to connect directly with Concordia students. “CUAA’s Career Summit is a great opportunity for employers to connect with CUAA students and presents a unique opportunity for several reasons,”...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Series of drenching California storms put dent in drought

LOS ANGELES – Atmospheric rivers pounding California since late last year have coated mountains with a full winter’s worth of snow and begun raising reservoir levels — but experts say it will take much more precipitation to reverse the effects of years of drought. The U.S. Drought...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Foster Farms: Grain deliveries resume following train delay

California poultry producer Foster Farms said Friday its grain inventories have been restored after the federal government ordered Union Pacific Railroad to step up its shipments. On Dec. 30, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, an independent federal agency that oversees railroad rates, service and other economic issues, told Union Pacific...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Dense fog before rain and snow chances

4 Warn Weather – We have seen a few showers early this Thursday morning on Exact Track 4D Radar as our plague of clouds continues. Some of our roadways may be a little damp as you head out while most of Metro Detroit is dry with temperatures in the upper 30s as they have been all night long. The winds are light and all of this moisture moving through in one form, or another will create fog in spots around town through our morning. The National Weather Service placed Metro Detroit in a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. which means visibilities will be a quarter of a mile or less for stretches early today with trickier travel due to limited visibility.
OHIO STATE

