4 Warn Weather – We have seen a few showers early this Thursday morning on Exact Track 4D Radar as our plague of clouds continues. Some of our roadways may be a little damp as you head out while most of Metro Detroit is dry with temperatures in the upper 30s as they have been all night long. The winds are light and all of this moisture moving through in one form, or another will create fog in spots around town through our morning. The National Weather Service placed Metro Detroit in a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. which means visibilities will be a quarter of a mile or less for stretches early today with trickier travel due to limited visibility.

