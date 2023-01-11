Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Police search for homicide suspect
The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a man accused of killing another man in Lilburn Friday night. The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. at a residence on 1446 Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn. When officers arrived, they found Felipe Velasco, 45, with a gunshot wound. Velasco was...
74-year-old and 37-year-old arrested after meth and fentanyl found during traffic stop, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga — A 74-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman pulled over during a traffic stop and were arrested after police found them in possession of a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On January 8, deputies arrested Gerald Standridge...
FoCo Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged murder/suicide of a father and daughter
(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating the apparent murder/suicide of a father and daughter. On Sunday, January 8, 58-year-old Jerry Frix and his 26-year-old daughter Megan Frix were found dead in their home at 6630 Evans Drive by a visiting home health aid.
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate deadly Dawson County plane crash
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — Dawson County Sheriff officials confirmed that one person was killed in a plane crash Thursday. Deputies said at 9:12 a.m. Friday, they received reports of a possible plane crash in Dawson Forest. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers with...
Hall County man arrested after assaulting young girl on Christmas Day, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man received several sex offense charges Wednesday after officials say he assaulted a minor. Hall County Sheriff officials said they received reports that a Gainesville man assaulted the minor on Dec. 25 at his residence on Price Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue
(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
Forsyth County Blotter: Several traffic stops lead to drug arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. Methamphetamine arrest and drug-related objects arrest. On December 28, 2022, a deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle at the Dollar General at 4450 Dawsonville Hwy.
fox5atlanta.com
Forsyth County father and daughter dead in murder-suicide, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Deputies say a Forsyth County man killed his daughter before taking his own life at their home over the weekend. Investigators say on Jan. 8, a visiting home aide discovered 58-year-old Jerry Frix and his 26-year-old daughter Megan Frix dead in the home, which is located on the 6600 block of Evans Drive.
accesswdun.com
Duluth man charged with stabbing death in Norcross
A Duluth man has been charged with murder following the stabbing death of a man in Norcross early Wednesday morning. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, Marvin Hollie, 50, of Duluth, is accused of stabbing and killing Tyler Summerour, 28, at an extended stay at 2250 Pelican Dr. in Norcross.
wrwh.com
UPDATED-White County Sheriff’s Office Investigating School Threat
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night that it was investigating a threat made against the county’s school system. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said it is being assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in the case. The post also said residents should expect heavier law enforcement presence at county schools until further notice.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rollover crash in Duluth under investigation
DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A rollover crash is under investigation in Duluth on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the area of Abbotts Bridge Road near Abbotts Pointe Drive around 11:30 a.m. after reports of a crash. One driver was cited in connection to the crash. It is unclear...
accesswdun.com
Police looking for alleged check fraud suspect in Jackson County
Authorities are asking the public to help them locate a man accused of trying to deposit a stolen check last month. In a social media post Wednesday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the check was allegedly stolen from a county resident. The sheriff's office said an unidentified black man deposited the fraudulent check on December 27.
allongeorgia.com
White County Man Arrested in Attempted Murder for Hire Case
The GBI arrested a Cleveland man for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder for hire case. The man was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County, Georgia. During the course of a Cleveland Police Department investigation, evidence was found that...
Meth seized, 42-year-old woman arrested after multi-month investigation, deputies say
GILMER COUNTY, Ga — A 42-year-old Ellijay woman was arrested after a multi-month drug investigation, according to the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office. Ashley Turner was arrested after deputies said they seized more than four kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated value of $24,000. Gilmer deputies and Appalachian Regional...
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police Arrest Two Atlanta Women After High-Speed Chase
In October 2022, Cartersville Police Investigators arrested two Atlanta residents for their involvement in committing numerous Entering Auto crimes in Sam Smith Park and Pine Mountain Trail System. Weeks later, Cartersville Police Officers received continued reports of autos being broken into at the same parks. CPD Investigators determined an associate of the original perpetrators as the individual responsible for the continued break-ins.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia man arrested in murder for hire attempt
CLEVELAND, GA – A Georgia man has been arrested by the GBI for an attempt to hire someone to kill a former girlfriend, as well as home invasion and assault. The GBI arrested a Cleveland man for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder for hire case. The man was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County, Georgia.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Deputy Eric Tolbert indicted in connection with heat-related deaths of three dogs
CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy who allegedly left his three American bully dogs to die in an overheated shed in June has been indicted by the District Attorney’s Office. Deputy Eric Tolbert faces three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts...
Fulton Co. teacher charged with 3 counts of child molestation in Cobb Co., jail records show
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Fulton County Schools teacher is facing charges in connection with a Cobb County sex abuse case involving a child, Cobb County jail records show. Charges against Holly McQueen include child molestation and enticing a child. 11Alive is reaching out to Cobb County police...
accesswdun.com
Police searching for suspect after shooting at Flowery Branch apartments
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a shooting Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Flowery Branch. According to the Flowery Branch Police Department, officers responded at about 9 p.m. to the 1400 building in the Tree Park Apartments off Thurmon Tanner Parkway in reference to a person being shot.
GBI: Georgia man arrested in murder-for-hire scheme in attempt to kill former girlfriend
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a former girlfriend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Last year, the Cleveland Police Department in Georgia, began an investigation into Freddie Warthen, in regard to reports of him...
Comments / 0