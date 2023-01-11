ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

Related
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County Police search for homicide suspect

The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a man accused of killing another man in Lilburn Friday night. The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. at a residence on 1446 Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn. When officers arrived, they found Felipe Velasco, 45, with a gunshot wound. Velasco was...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Justine Lookenott

Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue

(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Forsyth County father and daughter dead in murder-suicide, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Deputies say a Forsyth County man killed his daughter before taking his own life at their home over the weekend. Investigators say on Jan. 8, a visiting home aide discovered 58-year-old Jerry Frix and his 26-year-old daughter Megan Frix dead in the home, which is located on the 6600 block of Evans Drive.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Duluth man charged with stabbing death in Norcross

A Duluth man has been charged with murder following the stabbing death of a man in Norcross early Wednesday morning. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, Marvin Hollie, 50, of Duluth, is accused of stabbing and killing Tyler Summerour, 28, at an extended stay at 2250 Pelican Dr. in Norcross.
NORCROSS, GA
wrwh.com

UPDATED-White County Sheriff’s Office Investigating School Threat

(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night that it was investigating a threat made against the county’s school system. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said it is being assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in the case. The post also said residents should expect heavier law enforcement presence at county schools until further notice.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Rollover crash in Duluth under investigation

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A rollover crash is under investigation in Duluth on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the area of Abbotts Bridge Road near Abbotts Pointe Drive around 11:30 a.m. after reports of a crash. One driver was cited in connection to the crash. It is unclear...
DULUTH, GA
accesswdun.com

Police looking for alleged check fraud suspect in Jackson County

Authorities are asking the public to help them locate a man accused of trying to deposit a stolen check last month. In a social media post Wednesday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the check was allegedly stolen from a county resident. The sheriff's office said an unidentified black man deposited the fraudulent check on December 27.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

White County Man Arrested in Attempted Murder for Hire Case

The GBI arrested a Cleveland man for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder for hire case. The man was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County, Georgia. During the course of a Cleveland Police Department investigation, evidence was found that...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police Arrest Two Atlanta Women After High-Speed Chase

In October 2022, Cartersville Police Investigators arrested two Atlanta residents for their involvement in committing numerous Entering Auto crimes in Sam Smith Park and Pine Mountain Trail System. Weeks later, Cartersville Police Officers received continued reports of autos being broken into at the same parks. CPD Investigators determined an associate of the original perpetrators as the individual responsible for the continued break-ins.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia man arrested in murder for hire attempt

CLEVELAND, GA – A Georgia man has been arrested by the GBI for an attempt to hire someone to kill a former girlfriend, as well as home invasion and assault. The GBI arrested a Cleveland man for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder for hire case. The man was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County, Georgia.
CLEVELAND, GA

