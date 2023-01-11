ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MUNA Announce 2023 North American Tour

How’s this for a tour package: MUNA, our 2022 Band of the Year, have announced a 2023 North American headlining tour with support from Nova Twins, our 2022 Rookie of the Year. MUNA already had a busy schedule between a spring trek with Lorde and summer dates supporting Taylor...
NEW YORK STATE
JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Gets You Flights for $44 If You Book Right Now

Now that the air travel industry's debacle of a holiday season is over, you can comfortably start booking flights again. And as if it were divine timing, JetBlue is launching its "Big Winter Sale," so you can save while doing it too. Now through January 11, you can book cheap...
Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2023 US Tour

It’s Friday the 13th, so it seems appropriate that Alice Cooper would use the spooky day to announce a new US tour. The trek, dubbed the “Too Close for Comfort Tour,” will kick off on April 29th in Youngstown, Ohio, and run through a May 18th date in Biloxi, Mississippi.
TENNESSEE STATE
Get One-Way Flights from Southwest Starting at $49 Right Now

Earning trust is hard, but rebuilding it is even harder. Especially when rebuilding it through the ruins made up of one of the most disastrous holiday travel cancellation sprees in American aviation history. But Southwest is still here, and they are offering some very cheap flights as part of its 2023 Travel Sale.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
How to Get Tickets to Coachella 2023

Coachella is set to return to Indio, California in 2023, taking over two weekends at the Empire Polo Club from April 14th-16th and April 21st-23rd. Learn more about the festival below, and scroll on to buy tickets. You can also stay up to date on the latest Coachella news and rumors by visiting our Coachella Live page.
INDIO, CA
Puscifer Announce 2023 US and European Tour Dates

Puscifer have announced 2023 US and European tour dates with support from Night Club. The stateside trek kicks off May 18th with an appearance at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida. The short outing wraps up June 3rd in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. A week later, Maynard James Keenan and company open their European run on June 10th in Dublin, Ireland, and remain overseas through a July 7th concert in Madrid, Spain.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Shares Origins of New Song “Lying on the Hood of Your Car”: Exclusive

Tilt at the Wind No More, his fourth studio album under his In the Wilderness moniker. The project arrives March 31st via Nettwerk, and as a preview, he’s shared the new single “Lying on the Hood of Your Car.” What’s more, in a Consequence exclusive, the singer-songwriter has shared the Origins of the new track, a synth-heavy slice of pop.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Chicago, IL
