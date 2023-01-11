Read full article on original website
MUNA Announce 2023 North American Tour
How’s this for a tour package: MUNA, our 2022 Band of the Year, have announced a 2023 North American headlining tour with support from Nova Twins, our 2022 Rookie of the Year. MUNA already had a busy schedule between a spring trek with Lorde and summer dates supporting Taylor...
Las Vegas restaurant goes from almost no customers, to sold out after TikTok
Frankenson's Pizzeria in Las Vegas moved from virtually no customers to completely sold out in a matter of hours after a popular TikTok food reviewer gave it a chance.
These 25 cities have the worst traffic
Drivers across the United States are spending significantly more time stuck in traffic, so much so that we’re losing hours off our lives because of it.
Thrillist
JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Gets You Flights for $44 If You Book Right Now
Now that the air travel industry's debacle of a holiday season is over, you can comfortably start booking flights again. And as if it were divine timing, JetBlue is launching its "Big Winter Sale," so you can save while doing it too. Now through January 11, you can book cheap...
Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2023 US Tour
It’s Friday the 13th, so it seems appropriate that Alice Cooper would use the spooky day to announce a new US tour. The trek, dubbed the “Too Close for Comfort Tour,” will kick off on April 29th in Youngstown, Ohio, and run through a May 18th date in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Thrillist
Get One-Way Flights from Southwest Starting at $49 Right Now
Earning trust is hard, but rebuilding it is even harder. Especially when rebuilding it through the ruins made up of one of the most disastrous holiday travel cancellation sprees in American aviation history. But Southwest is still here, and they are offering some very cheap flights as part of its 2023 Travel Sale.
How to Get Tickets to Coachella 2023
Coachella is set to return to Indio, California in 2023, taking over two weekends at the Empire Polo Club from April 14th-16th and April 21st-23rd. Learn more about the festival below, and scroll on to buy tickets. You can also stay up to date on the latest Coachella news and rumors by visiting our Coachella Live page.
Why Is Southwest Having So Many Cancellations While Other Airlines Are Not?
The reason Southwest Airlines has seen as many as 70% of its flights canceled in one day, while other airlines have seen far lower numbers, has less to do with the weather than you think. "We’ve lacked infrastructure for years and years and years,” said Capt. Tom Nekoeui, the second...
NOFX Announce Final Tour: “These Are the Very Last Shows”
NOFX will say goodbye to their fans with a farewell tour beginning this spring and running through 2024. The veteran punk band has just announced initial dates for what will eventually be a 40-city run. The “Final Tour” is billed as “40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs Per Day.” In...
Puscifer Announce 2023 US and European Tour Dates
Puscifer have announced 2023 US and European tour dates with support from Night Club. The stateside trek kicks off May 18th with an appearance at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida. The short outing wraps up June 3rd in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. A week later, Maynard James Keenan and company open their European run on June 10th in Dublin, Ireland, and remain overseas through a July 7th concert in Madrid, Spain.
Rome and Duddy Announce Cactus Cool EP, Share New Single “Coast of Mexico”: Stream
Rome and Duddy, the new collaborative project of Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Dustin Bushnell, are kicking off the new year with the announcement of their debut collaborative EP, Cactus Cool, arriving on March 3rd. The news comes with their latest single, “Coast of Mexico,” in tow.
Lzzy Hale and Chris Daughtry Perform “Man in the Box” with Alice in Chains Tribute Band: Watch
Can you imagine playing in a cover band, only to be joined onstage by two real-life rock stars? That’s just what happened in Nashville earlier this week. Halestorm singer Lzzy Hale and multi-platinum rocker Chris Daughtry took the stage with an Alice in Chains tribute band at a local venue, performing a rousing rendition of “Man in the Box.”
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare Announces New Solo Album 7s, 2023 Tour
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare has announced his latest solo album, 7s, will be released on February 17th via Domino. What’s more, he’s mapped out a spring solo tour (grab your tickets here) and shared the lead singles “The Musical” and “Hey Bog.”. The new...
The average San Diegan lost 54 hours to traffic in 2022
The full report from INRIX includes not only a ranking of the most congested cities for drivers, but also the most congested roadway corridors in the U.S.
Periphery Announce New Album Periphery V: Djent Is Not a Genre, Unveil Two Singles: Stream
Progressive metal act Periphery have announced a new album, Periphery V: Djent Is Not a Genre, which drops March 10th. In advance of the LP, the band has unveiled two new songs, “Wildfire” and “Zagreus.”. The album continues Periphery’s string of tongue-in-cheek titles, following 2019’s Periphery IV:...
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Shares Origins of New Song “Lying on the Hood of Your Car”: Exclusive
Tilt at the Wind No More, his fourth studio album under his In the Wilderness moniker. The project arrives March 31st via Nettwerk, and as a preview, he’s shared the new single “Lying on the Hood of Your Car.” What’s more, in a Consequence exclusive, the singer-songwriter has shared the Origins of the new track, a synth-heavy slice of pop.
