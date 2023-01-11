ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins’ Skylar Thompson Will Start vs. Bills in Wild Card

By Joseph Salvador
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7wOU_0kBB6ShM00

With Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missing Sunday’s wild-card game against the Bills , coach Mike McDaniel announced rookie Skylar Thompson will get the start.

Backup Teddy Bridgewater, who is still dealing with a dislocated pinky finger, will prepare for the game so long as he has no setbacks.

Thompson, 25, spent five years at Kansas State before leaving the program holding several school records. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft by Miami and has appeared in seven games this season, starting two of them.

In his limited time on an NFL field, Thompson has thrown for 534 yards, completing 57% of his passes. He has also tallied one touchdown pass to three interceptions.

The Dolphins (9–8) will kick off against the Bills (13–4) in Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

