‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Renewed for Season 2 By Fox Television Stations

By Michaela Zee
 3 days ago
The Jennifer Hudson Show ” has been renewed for Season 2 by Fox Television Stations.

Hosted by EGOT winner Hudson, the daytime talk show originally premiered on Sept. 12 and debuted as the 2022-23 season’s No. 1 new first-run series with households and total viewers. Per Warner Bros. Discovery , the series is averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers.

Hearst Television, along with other station partners, also renewed “The Jennifer Hudson Show” for Season 2, which covers more than 60% of the U.S. combined with Fox.

“Working on this show alongside my incredible team and our amazing partners has been one of the greatest joys of my career,” Hudson said in a statement. “We have been on this journey together from day one and I am so thrilled to take it to the next level. I could not be more grateful to audiences across America for letting me into their homes everyday as we empower and inspire one another. I can’t wait to show you what we have up our sleeves in season two!”

Hudson’s eponymous talk show features celebrity interviews, topical stories, viral sensations and musical performances. Last year, the series earned a People’s Choice Award nomination in the Daytime Talk Show category.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is a production of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures, and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales. Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III serve as executive producers on the series, with Shani Black as co-executive producer.

