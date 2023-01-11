ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Points: Kyle Kuzma Hits Game-Winning Three, Leads Wizards Past Bulls in D.C.

The Washington Wizards earned their 18th victory and improved to 18-24 overall. The Washington Wizards defeated the Chicago Bulls 100-97. Kyle Kuzma hit the game-winning three-point basket with 5.7 to lift the Wizards to victory. Kyle Kuzma spoke postgame regarding the Wizards’ win and his late-game heroics. GAME 🤝 @kylekuzma https://t.co/AazrYG0CEi — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) […]
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Key Points: Vincent, Adebayo Lead Heat Past Bucks in Miami

The Miami Heat just defeated the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time in three days at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. This time the Heat defeated the Bucks 111-95 to earn their 24th victory of the season. The Heat now holds a 24-20 record overall. That is good for seventh in the NBA’s Eastern […]
