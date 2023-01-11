Effective: 2023-01-15 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-15 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Highlands; Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Quay County; Roosevelt County; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Union County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, and southeast New Mexico. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow possible in the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Accumulating snow of up to 5 inches possible in the Moreno Valley including Angel Fire.

