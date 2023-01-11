JSU Crime Stats – December 2022

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 1/1/2023 -1/8/2023. There were a total of 238 answered calls for service. There were 63 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were four felony arrest made and 24 misdemeanor arrests. There were four traffic accidents, 144 traffic stops, and 34 citations/written warnings issued. There were four warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO