JSU Crime Stats – December 2022
Jacksonville State University releases their crime statistics per the requirements of the U. S. Department of Education and The Jeanne Clery Act. The information included is public information.
| Date/Time
Reported
| Date/Time
Occurred
| Nature
(Classification)
| Case Number
(Case Disposition)
|General Location
| On/Off
JSU
| 12/04/2022
22:07
| 12/04/2022 21:55
12/04/2022 22:06
|Criminal Mischief
| 122200004-
Pending
|Penn House Apartments
|On
| 12/03/2022
21:51
| 12/03/2022 21:45
12/03/2022 22:18
|Domestic Violence
| 122200003-
Pending
|The Pointe @ JSU
|On
| 12/02/2022
17:43
| 12/02/2022 17:43
12/02/2022 17:43
|Arrest-Bail Jumping
|122200001-1
|Anniston
|Off
| 11/30/2022
14:18
| 11/30/2022 14:10
11/30/2022 16:04
|Criminal Mischief
| 112200054-
Closed
|Pannell Hall
|On
| 11/19/2022
12:38
| 11/19/2022 00:00
11/19/2022 12:39
|Theft of Property
| 112200049-
Pending
|Crow Hall
|On
