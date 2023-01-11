ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

JSU Crime Stats – December 2022

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

Jacksonville State University releases their crime statistics per the requirements of the U. S. Department of Education and The Jeanne Clery Act. The information included is public information.

Date/Time
Reported 		Date/Time
Occurred 		Nature
(Classification) 		Case Number
(Case Disposition) 		General Location On/Off
JSU
12/04/2022
22:07 		12/04/2022 21:55
12/04/2022 22:06 		Criminal Mischief 122200004-
Pending 		Penn House Apartments On
12/03/2022
21:51 		12/03/2022 21:45
12/03/2022 22:18 		Domestic Violence 122200003-
Pending 		The Pointe @ JSU On
12/02/2022
17:43 		12/02/2022 17:43
12/02/2022 17:43 		Arrest-Bail Jumping 122200001-1 Anniston Off
11/30/2022
14:18 		11/30/2022 14:10
11/30/2022 16:04 		Criminal Mischief 112200054-
Closed 		Pannell Hall On
11/19/2022
12:38 		11/19/2022 00:00
11/19/2022 12:39 		Theft of Property 112200049-
Pending 		Crow Hall On

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0840AT_0kBB5qit00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Police Seek Information on Theft Cases

Oxford, AL – The Oxford Police Department has requested information through their facebook page on two theft cases. For the most recent the Oxford Police Department would like help to identify the subject in the still images below. They are wanted for questioning in reference to a theft. If you recognize the individual in these still […]
OXFORD, AL
weisradio.com

Two Springville Women Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Cherokee County

Two Springville, Alabama women were arrested on drug-related charges during the early morning hours of Thursday in Cherokee County. Officers with the Leesburg Police Department arrested Haley Taylor, 28, and Chelsea Thomas, 23, for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Related Objects.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jan 11, 2023 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning. Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was...
ATTALLA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County 911 Begins Network Microwave System to Support Public Safety Communications System

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County 911 board announced the official start of the network microwave system upgrade. The full statement is as follows: “Today is a momentous occasion for Calhoun County 911 and all first responders in Calhoun County and Cherokee County. With the full cooperative financial support from all our Cities, JSU and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 1/2/2022 to 1/8/2023

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 1/2/2022 to 1/8/2023 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1008 calls for service. There were 63 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 50 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were five felony arrests. There were 20 misdemeanor arrests. There were 26 traffic accidents, 291 traffic stops, and 147 traffic citations. 15 warrants were served. There were six animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
weisradio.com

Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop

Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop. A man wanted here in Alabama and the driver of a vehicle with a bad tail light were arrested last Thursday after a traffic stop on Highway 114 near the Raccoon Creek Bridge in Chattooga County, Georgia. According to a report from the...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Share Stats for Transparency

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 1/1/2023 -1/8/2023. There were a total of 238 answered calls for service. There were 63 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were four felony arrest made and 24 misdemeanor arrests. There were four traffic accidents, 144 traffic stops, and 34 citations/written warnings issued. There were four warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

More Drug Arrests Made in Northwest Georgia

Three more people were arrested on drug trafficking charges adding to the number of significant drug arrests by the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force over the past few months. “These arrests are a result of cooperation between the community and law enforcement,” said Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher. “Neighbors see things that are suspicious and contact police.”
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Man Shot to Death by Gadsden Police Friday Morning

Man shot to death by Gadsden police Friday morning. Gadsden police shot and killed a man early Friday morning. According to the department, the incident happened at about 1:39 a.m. on Hinsdale Avenue in the Alabama City section of town. Cody Stewart, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene. No...
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

City of Anniston Transit Alert for Lane Closure 1/13/2023

Anniston, AL – Per the Anniston Public Relations Director, Jackson Hodges, please be aware of a lane closure on January 13, 2023. The Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board will be closing the East bound lane of the 700 block of East 10th Street on the morning of 01/13/23 in order to perform repairs. Due to the road’s […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy