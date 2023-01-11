Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
Expanded Clinton County Tourism/Recreation Grant Program begins accepting applications
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Tourist Promotion Agency, in collaboration with the Clinton County Commissioners and County Planning Department, Thursday announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Clinton County Tourism/Recreation Grant Program. This year’s program sees a number of enhancements, including expanding those eligible...
therecord-online.com
Lou’s View
Talent shows up in unexpected places. There are people out there with surprising amounts of a variety of talents—They can write, sing, draw, install telephones, etc., and they never make a big deal of it. You’d never realize it, to look at them, but they have this untapped well of talent that’s imperceptible, until you see them use it.
therecord-online.com
Shoe Bank to give boots, shoes Jan. 21
LOCK HAVEN, PA — The Lock Haven Shoe Bank will be open Saturday, Jan. 21st and will give free new shoes and winter boots to eligible kids and teens up to age 18. Families with children or teens who have Compass may come in for free new shoes, boots, socks, and books. Families are eligible if they live anywhere in Clinton County or the Liberty-Curtin Elementary School area.
therecord-online.com
LH women’s basketball extends win streak with PSAC East road win
MANSFIELD, PA – Behind a balanced scoring night that saw four Bald Eagles net double figures and an all-around strong defensive effort, the Lock Haven University women’s basketball team (7-6, 5-3 PSAC) soared to a big, 73-57, road-win Wednesday evening at Mansfield University (1-11, 0-8 PSAC). With the...
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven Athletics to celebrate MLK Day with Day of Service, Community Night Event
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven University Department of Athletics is set to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a Day of Service and in celebration of Dr. King’s legacy. The Bald Eagles will host a 2023 Community Night Event at the home basketball doubleheader on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
therecord-online.com
CM swimmers edged by Danville
LOCK HAVEN, PA -The Central Mountain girls swim team was locked into a battle with visiting Danville Thursday evening at Lock Haven University. The meet went back and forth throughout the night. The Wildcats fought hard all the way to the end, but came up two points short, 74-72. The Wildcats got victories from Camryn Bair in the 200 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke, Abrianna Hosley in the 200 IM, Ana Persun in the 100 Fly and the 100 Breaststroke, Autumn Garman in the 100 Freestyle, and the 200 Freestyle Relay team of Bair, Hosley, Garman, and Persun. The girls’ record is now 5-3. They will visit Jersey Shore for a dual meet on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
therecord-online.com
Shamokin ends Wildcat undefeated streak with 69-51 win
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA – Basketball junkies pegged Central Mountain and Shamokin as the teams to beat this season in Division One of the Heartland Athletic Conference. Both teams lived up to their billing heading into their first cycle showdown at Shamokin Wednesday night; the Wildcats coming in at 10-0, the Indians 10-1. Shamokin left no doubt as to the better team on this night, round one on their home floor, breaking open a close game in period three and finishing with a 69-51 win.
therecord-online.com
Lady Bulldogs win streak at seven; down Central Mountain, 47-37
JERSEY SHORE, PA – The Jersey Shore girls’ basketball team has been unstoppable in recent weeks, winning their seventh game in a row by a 47-37 score over visiting Central Mountain Friday night. The game was close for a while, ‘Shore up 17-12 after one and 23-16 at...
therecord-online.com
Wildcat wrestlers pull away from Milton on Senior Night, 41-21
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – It was Senior Night for the Central Mountain wrestling team Thursday, but it also turned out to be “unsung heroes night” as multiple non-headline-maker Wildcat grapplers stepped up, part of a 41-21 win for the home team over visiting Milton (8-7). It was an illness-depleted Central Mountain, starters junior Luke Simcox, senior Gino Serafini and junior Rocco Serafini all missing from the lineup. And while usual stoppers Dalton Perry (17-2) and Griffin Walizer (16-2) picked up wins, there was help up and down the lineup to secure the undefeated Wildcats’ sixth straight dual meet win.
