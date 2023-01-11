LOCK HAVEN, PA -The Central Mountain girls swim team was locked into a battle with visiting Danville Thursday evening at Lock Haven University. The meet went back and forth throughout the night. The Wildcats fought hard all the way to the end, but came up two points short, 74-72. The Wildcats got victories from Camryn Bair in the 200 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke, Abrianna Hosley in the 200 IM, Ana Persun in the 100 Fly and the 100 Breaststroke, Autumn Garman in the 100 Freestyle, and the 200 Freestyle Relay team of Bair, Hosley, Garman, and Persun. The girls’ record is now 5-3. They will visit Jersey Shore for a dual meet on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

