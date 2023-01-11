Jennifer Lopez Wears Destroyed Wedding Dress & Combat Boots in New ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Trailer

Jennifer Lopez revamped bridal style in her latest film, “Shotgun Wedding.” The action comedy, which Lopez stars in alongside Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, D’Arcy Carden and Lenny Kravitz, premieres on Amazon’s Prime Video on Jan. 27.

In the film’s new trailer, the Grammy Award-winning musician starred as Darcy, a woman celebrating her wedding day at a tropical resort — which takes a dark turn from a hostage situation — in a sweeping white gown. The tulle piece featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette with draped balloon sleeves, a corseted bodice and flared skirt. Braided hair flowers completed Lopez’s ensemble for the occasion.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

When it came to footwear, the “This Is Me…Then” musician appeared to wear a set of combat boots with her wedding gown, which was quickly dirtied and torn during her fictional escape. Eschewing the traditional pointed-toe pumps and sandals often seen in bridal ensembles, Lopez’s style appeared to feature a knee-high black leather style with rounded toes and thick lug soles. The utilitarian set proved a practical, yet edgy choice for a bride’s big day — but did seem ideal for racing away from explosions on the beach, which Lopez did in the trailer.

Lopez’s gown initially appeared in the film’s first trailer, which was released in Oct. 2022.

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

Since 2020, Lopez has also dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, including Guess and Giuseppe Zanotti, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line. The collection includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, currently retailing from $40 to $300.

PHOTOS: Click to Discover Lopez’s glam style evolution over the years in the gallery.