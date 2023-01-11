Baltimore’s star quarterback revealed the specifics of his injured knee in a tweet earlier this week ahead of the team’s playoff game. Amid questions about his availability for the Ravens’ wild-card game against the Bengals on Sunday night, quarterback Lamar Jackson took matters into his own hands and tweeted out an update on his injured knee earlier this week. The former MVP said that he suffered “a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3” and that his knee remains “unstable.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO