NFL 2022 All-Pro Teams Announced by AP
Patrick Mahomes was among four first team selections for the Chiefs. View the original article to see embedded media. The Associated Press released its first and second team All-Pro selections on Friday to culminate the 2022 regular season. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson were unanimous...
Jalen Ramsey Sends Cryptic Tweet About End of Rams Season
Could the veteran defensive back be evaluating his future in Los Angeles?. View the original article to see embedded media. It was a tough season for the Rams coming off of last season’s Super Bowl victory. Los Angeles dealt with injuries all over the field, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, most importantly, en route to a 5–12 record.
FOX shows fan’s great Brock Purdy sign during playoff game
FOX may have inadvertently introduced the football world to Brock Purdy’s nickname. After Purdy took over for Jimmy Garoppolo during the regular season, we quickly learned of the former 7th-round pick’s nickname “Big C–k Brock.” The nickname isn’t extremely well known, but that was until the 49ers’ playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.... The post FOX shows fan’s great Brock Purdy sign during playoff game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills could lose notable coach to division rival?
One of the Buffalo Bills’ coaches could soon be seeing them twice a year from the opposing sideline. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported this week that the New York Jets are doing their homework on Bills QB coach Joe Brady. The 33-year-old appears to be an option for the Jets, the Bills’ AFC East division... The post Bills could lose notable coach to division rival? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cardinals might have to part with package of draft picks or players if they hire Sean Payton
If the Arizona Cardinals want to hire Sean Payton as their next head coach, it will cost them in the form of compensation to New Orleans Saints.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Sources: Big Ten Commissioner Leaving to Join Bears
Kevin Warren departs the conference after an impactful three-year tenure. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is set to leave college sports to take the job as president and CEO of the Bears, sources confirm to Sports Illustrated‘s Pat Forde. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday morning.
What ‘Became Clear to’ Sean McVay While Deciding on His Future
The Rams coach ultimately decided to return for the 2023 season.
Harbaugh: ‘Didn’t Pay Much Attention’ to Jackson Injury Tweet
Baltimore’s star quarterback revealed the specifics of his injured knee in a tweet earlier this week ahead of the team’s playoff game. Amid questions about his availability for the Ravens’ wild-card game against the Bengals on Sunday night, quarterback Lamar Jackson took matters into his own hands and tweeted out an update on his injured knee earlier this week. The former MVP said that he suffered “a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3” and that his knee remains “unstable.”
Ravens-Bengals AFC Wild-Card Player Props to Target
Target these three player props for Sunday night’s Ravens-Bengals wild-card matchup, including Ja’Marr Chase. Joe Burrow and the Bengals are expected to roll against a Ravens squad that will likely be without Lamar Jackson in Sunday night’s wild-card showdown. With bettors now facing an inflated point spread...
LSU basketball annihilated by No. 4 Alabama for a fourth straight SEC loss
It was a beatdown of epic proportions. Anything that could have gone wrong for LSU basketball went sideways in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, as No. 4 Alabama beat the breaks off the Tigers 106-66 at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide (15-2, 5-0 SEC) led 59-22 at halftime and held a 30-point lead before the...
